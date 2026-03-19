Ibraheem Yazeed could face life in prison after being convicted of two murder charges. The charges stem from the 2019 killing of Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of former UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Yazeed, 36, was found guilty of murder and felony murder by an Alabama jury, according to WRBC News. His sentencing is scheduled for May 7, and he could face life in prison without parole. Yazeed avoided the death penalty because he was not convicted of capital murder charges.

The six-day trial wrapped up after the jury deliberated on Wednesday and returned its verdict on Thursday. Prosecutors stated that Blanchard, 19, was shot in the passenger seat of her own car before being carried out to a wooded area in Macon County, where she was shot again in the head.

"She was probably my biggest fan," Harris told MMA Fighting after returning to mixed martial arts competition in 2020.

Blanchard went missing in October 2019. Surveillance footage captured Blanchard and Yazeed in a local convenience store at the same time. An eyewitness later identified Yazeed forcing Blanchard into her car against her will. The vehicle was recovered two days later with a "life-threatening" amount of blood inside. Yazeed was arrested soon after, but Blanchard's body wasn't recovered until November. The kidnapping case then turned into a homicide investigation.

The circumstances around the case led Alabama to pass a new law, called "Aniah's Law," in 2022. Yazeed was out on bail after being accused of another crime when he murdered Blanchard. "Aniah's Law" allows judges to deny bond to defendants charged with violent crimes.