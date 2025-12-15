When the UFC 324 card was announced with Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett meeting in the main event for an interim lightweight title, many eyebrows were raised as Ilia Topuria, the undefeated UFC lightweight champ, was not dealing with any known injuries.

On Monday, Topuria issued a statement on Instagram detailing why he's stepping away from fighting for the time being, citing an alleged extortion plot against him.

Over the past several weeks, I have made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from defending my title. This was not a decision I took lightly. However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity, your family, and your reputation, there comes a point when you must address them directly. In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion -- it is a matter of evidence. All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats.

Topuria said he will not release any more public statements until the matter is resolved and asked that "speculation be avoided," as his absence has fueled many rumors among fans wondering what was the cause of his absence.

Topuria (17-0) won the lightweight title in February 2024 with a knockout of Alexander Volkanovski and has defended that title successfully with two more knockout victories over Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. With those victories, Topuria has climbed the ranks of UFC's elite, currently sitting at No. 2 on CBS Sports' pound-for-pound rankings.

However, he has not fought since his June 2025 victory over Oliveira, and appears set for an extended absence from the Octagon while his legal situation gets sorted out.