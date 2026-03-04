Michael Johnson (25-19-0) is seeking his fourth consecutive win in UFC's lightweight division on Saturday night when he takes on fellow veteran Drew Dober (28-15-0) on the second fight of the main card at UFC 326.

For Johnson, it's the continuation of a late-career renaissance, as a four-fight winning streak would match a career best. It's a far cry from the low-point of his career, a four-fight losing streak from 2019 to 2021, and he's recommitted himself to the craft and found himself refining his skills deep into his 30s.

At 39 years old, with his first fight with the company coming back in 2010, Johnson has been part of multiple eras of UFC. That he's still a serious contender in the lightweight division is a testament to his longevity, but Johnson also thinks his generation remaining at the top of the game is a symptom of what the younger generation is lacking.

"I think these guys are skillful and they're tough, but I think they're just lacking that fight aspect," Johnson told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. "I think they're a little too focused on TikTok videos and social media and building up their content and doing cool little sparring videos, and they forget, hey, you gotta fight. You gotta go in here and you gotta win. You gotta fight. So all that cool stuff can be fun outside of the cage, but you gotta go win."

Johnson's previously pointed out that he felt the new generation of fighters lacks some of that skill refinement and leans too much on their raw athleticism, which can put a ceiling on how high they can go in the fight game.

There is a constant debate across generations in every sport, but the fact that so many established names have extended their careers at the top of UFC lends some credence to Johnson's argument. Whether social media is the right place to lay the blame for younger fighters not being able to knock off the older generation is its own argument, but Johnson's point about younger fighters being a bit too reliant on their athletic abilities is something we see across sports.

Part of growing as an athlete is understanding your limitations and working to turn weaknesses into strengths, and that's a process that takes time. To get there, you have to have some of those humbling moments that lay bare where your weak points are, and in UFC, that means learning that, eventually, your natural gifts will only take you so far and you have to refine those fight skills and learn how to bring your mental game up to the level of your physical abilities.

That's what allows older fighters (and athletes in any sport) to hang on and compete, and Johnson's recent winning streak is proof of how powerful that can be.