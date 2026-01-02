UFC 324 takes place on Jan. 24, but fans starved for mixed martial arts have plenty to dig into. Paramount+ is now the exclusive home for UFC's entire pay-per-view and Fight Night catalog.

Paramount+ subscribers now have complete access to all UFC events since the promotion launched in 1993. It includes all 323 numbered events and hundreds of Fight Nights. Fans can also watch "UFC Countdown" and "UFC Embedded" episodes, plus UFC events separated by decades. If you want to go through a specific fighter's history, you can also do that with fighter sections.

UFC and Paramount+ struck an exclusive seven-year deal commencing in 2026. All UFC events, past and present, are available for the standard monthly subscription cost. With the promotion moving away from its long-running PPV format, fans who historically purchase every numbered event will save nearly $1,000 annually. Paramount+ will also exclusively stream Dana White's Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter. UFC is available on Paramount+ in the U.S, Australia, and Latin America.

Where to watch UFC fight library

