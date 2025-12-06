Paramount's relationship with UFC continues to grow. On Saturday, the two sides announced that The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White's Contender Series will both stream on Paramount+ beginning in 2026.

In August, it was announced that Paramount had struck a media rights deal to be the streaming home of UFC events with a historic seven-year partnership. The first event of that partnership is UFC 324 on Jan. 24, which is headlined by Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett battling for the interim lightweight championship.

Dana White's Contender Series has become a staple of UFC programming, featuring a series of bouts between fighters not currently signed to UFC contracts. Those who impress enough in their opportunities are signed to UFC deals. The show has become the primary pipeline for talent to end up plying their trade in the Octagon.

Several fighters have made good on the opportunity provided by their involvement in the show, including Jamahal Hill, Sean O'Malley and Jack Della Maddalena, who have all held UFC gold.

The Ultimate Fighter is commonly viewed as the show that saved the UFC. The reality series debuted in 2005, and the first season culminated in an iconic fight between Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin to crown the season's winner. That fight was a massive success and resulted in increased popularity for UFC and an expansion of the promotion's television presence.

In the 20 years since the show's premiere, The Ultimate Fighter has produced more than 10 UFC champions and many high-level fighters.

Paramount+ will become the exclusive home for all episodes of both series in the U.S., Latin America and Australia.