The 2025 WNBA free agency period has arrived. As of Saturday, teams are able to make qualifying offers and core player designations for their own players, and we've already seen the Las Vegas Aces core Kelsey Plum. Starting on Jan. 21, teams will then be allowed to negotiate with free agents, and on Feb. 1 contracts can officially be signed.

This is yet another important free agency period around the league. Not only are a number of superstars hitting the market -- including Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas and Nneka Ogwumike -- but multiple teams face tough decisions for both the present and future.

Adding to the intrigue is the collective bargaining agreement situation. The WNBPA has announced its intention to opt out of the current CBA after the 2025 season, and is already in talks with the league on a new deal that is expected to bring much higher salaries and better benefits. As a result, most players are expected to sign one-year contracts this winter so they can hit free agency again next year.

Ahead of what should be a fascinating few weeks, here's a snapshot of each team's situation, including how much cap space they have, their biggest needs and possible fits. And before that, here are some must-read stories about free agency:

Players under contract (guaranteed): Seven (five)

Cap space available: $644,298

Biggest needs: 3-point shooting, starting-caliber frontcourt players

The Dream made a dramatic coaching change this offseason by hiring longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko to replace Tanisha Wright. He'll bring with him his analytically-driven offensive approach that relies on 3-point shooting -- something the Dream have not done with regularity or success in recent years.

Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray are happy to fire away from deep, but neither has done so super efficiently in Atlanta. No one else under contract for next season is a high-volume shooter, and the first order of business for the Dream will be finding some players who are willing and able to shoot.

Furthermore, the Dream will need starting-caliber frontcourt players. Naz Hillmon is the only post player who got any sort of regular minutes last season that is under contract for 2025, and she's a non-shooter. Bigs who can space the floor are in short supply and figure to be expensive, but one way or another the Dream need some size.

It will be interesting to see how a team like Atlanta approaches a free agency period where most players will likely sign one-year deals. While they're trying to completely reset their on-court style, they aren't in full rebuild mode and have a solid, young-ish core in place in Howard, Gray and Jordin Canada. At the same time, they aren't contenders and may not be many players' first choice.

Potential fits: Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Kia Nurse, Alysha Clark

Players under contract (guaranteed): Six (two)

Cap space available: $923,625

Biggest needs: Playmaking, floor spacing guards/wings

The Sky's decision to fire Teresa Weatherspoon after just one year in charge was perhaps the biggest surprise among all the coaching changes this winter. One of the reasons the front office made the decision despite some positive signs from Weatherspoon was concern over her ability to attract free agents.

"We heard things along those lines," Pagliocca said. "We just want to make sure that we're continuing our quest for a championship, being in the playoffs every single season."

We'll soon find out if players are eager to suit up for Tyler Marsh, whom they hired from the Las Vegas Aces. Marsh is known for his player development abilities, and the direction for him and the Sky is clear: build a team around last year's first-round picks, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese.

Cardoso and Reese both had impressive rookie campaigns, but prefer to operate around the basket and cannot create their own shots. That, combined with some of the Sky's other roster and coaching issues, meant their offense was a disaster last season. They were 11th in offensive rating (97.0), last in 3-point attempt rate (.212) and last in assist percentage (63.9).

To fix that and get the best out of Cardoso and Reese, the Sky's priorities this offseason will be adding playmaking and shooting. On that front, whether they bring back Chennedy Carter will be fascinating. As impressive as she was last season upon her return to the league, she's more of a scorer than a playmaker and is also a reluctant 3-point shooter. Is she a long-term fit?

Potential fits: Chennedy Carter, Courtney Vandersloot, Sami Whitcomb, Michaela Onyenwere

Players under contract (guaranteed): Three (two)

Cap space available: $1,116,264

Biggest needs: A clear direction

There's a very real possibility that last season was the end of the Sun as we've known them for so many years. Stephanie White left for the Fever and they replaced her with Rachid Meziane, the Belgian national team coach, who has no prior WNBA experience. They shook up the front office by promoting Morgan Tuck to general manager. And they only have three players under contract for next season, which is tied with the expansion Golden State Valkyries for the fewest in the league.

Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington are all free agents this winter. Carrington is restricted, so they could match any offer she receives, but both Bonner and Jones are ineligible to be "Cored" and cannot be prevented from signing elsewhere. They could core Thomas, but if she makes it clear she does not want to return that could be a sign-and-trade situation.

Some of Thomas' recent comments certainly suggest that could be the case. She criticized the organization's lack of proper facilities during the playoffs when the team had to share practice space with a 2-year-old's birthday party and doubled down earlier this week when speaking to the media ahead of Unrivaled.

"I'm focused on Unrivaled right now," Thomas said when asked about free agency. "They have everything you possibly need here. They don't really have a lot of those things in Connecticut. I've been trying to absorb as much knowledge as I can."

The Sun's biggest task during free agency is to figure out a clear direction. If they can get Thomas and Co. to commit to at least one more season, they'll be looking for depth pieces who can boost their title chances. If everyone is looking to depart, however, they'll be staring down a rebuild.

Potential fits: Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, DiJonai Carrington

Players under contract (guaranteed): Six (three)

Cap space available: $689,639

Biggest needs: Good return on Satou Sabally sign-and-trade, defense

Last season was a disaster for the Wings, who endured an injury crisis, finished in 11th place at 9-31 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the bubble season in 2020. The response, not surprisingly, was to clean house. Coach Latricia Trammell was replaced by Chris Koclanes, and the front office was completely revamped, with former Sun and Sparks coach Curt Miller hired to run the show.

The changes won't be limited to staff. Former lottery pick Stephanie Soares was waived earlier this month, while unrestricted free agents Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally have both indicated that they will not return. Sabally will almost certainly be cored in order to ensure they don't lose her for nothing.

Once the action starts later this month, the Wings' focus will be securing a strong return for Sabally, who, while injury prone, is one of the most talented and versatile forwards in the league. What they're able to get back will help determine where they need to focus their free agent search. Attracting top talent in free agency has been an issue for the Wings in the past, but that could change with Arike Ogunbowale in place and Paige Buckers expected to arrive as the No. 1 overall pick.

Regardless of what happens with the Sabally situation, the Wings will be looking for defensive-minded players. Since leaving Detroit after the 2009 season, the Wings have never finished higher than eighth in the league in defensive rating, which is a major reason why they've won just one playoff series since then. Koclanes is known for his defensive acumen and he should be able to generate some internal improvement, but adding some high-level defenders would speed up the process.

Potential fits: Gabby Williams, Tiffany Mitchell, Brianna Turner

Golden State Valkyries

Players under contract (guaranteed): Three (two)

Cap space available: $1,201,505

Biggest needs: A franchise centerpiece, backcourt depth

The Valkyries are the first new team to enter the WNBA since the Dream in 2008, and their arrival marks the beginning of a new era for the league, which will add two more teams in 2026 -- the Toronto Tempo and a yet unnamed Portland franchise -- and hopes to eventually get to 16 teams by 2028.

Back in December, the Valkyries held their expansion draft, where they were able to select no more than one player from each of the other 12 teams. They ended up making 11 picks after passing on anyone from the Storm. One of the surprises was that they opted for veterans over youth, and only have a few players you could really consider prospects.

Because the other teams were allowed to protect six players, every star, and even borderline star, was unavailable to the Valkyries in the expansion draft. As such, their roster is filled with solid role players, but lacks a true centerpiece. Now that free agency has arrived, they can operate like any other franchise and will have a chance to pitch top players on being the main attraction in the Bay Area.

Positionally, the Valkyries' biggest immediate need appears to be in the backcourt. Assuming that 20-year-old French guard Carla Leite does not come over to the WNBA this season, they'd only have three guards on the roster in Julie Vanloo, Veronica Burton and Kate Martin. That's not enough depth for an entire season. If they could get a star guard to sign, that would kill two birds with one stone.

Potential fitts: Elena Delle Donne, Nneka Ogwumike, Odyssey Sims, Dana Evans

Indiana Fever

Players under contract (guaranteed): Nine (five)

Cap space available: $657,639

Biggest needs: Kelsey Mitchell, defense

The Fever are back in a major way. After spending nearly a decade as a laughingstock, they now have the most popular and exciting player in the league in Caitlin Clark and have built a tremendous infrastructure off the court this offseason. That includes new coach Stephanie White, who will not only help Clark's development, but should build a better defensive system.

As great as the Fever were on the offensive side of the ball last season, they were just as poor defensively. They allowed 107.5 points per 100 possessions, which was the second-worst defensive rating in the league. To become a legitimate contender, they'll need to be able to get some stops.

Adding defensive-minded personnel is the first step, and new general manager Amber Cox said the team will specifically target "3-and-D" type players. Wing defenders who could help shore up things up on the perimeter will be especially important, as that was a specific area of weakness last season. If said players can space the floor for Clark and knock down shots at the same time, even better.

One player who can certainly do the latter is Kelsey Mitchell. The veteran guard is the team's "No. 1 priority" in free agency, Cox said. Mitchell wants to explore the process, but the Fever can always core her to gain exclusive negotiating rights. Keeping Mitchell, who is coming off a career year in which she averaged 19.2 points and shot 40.2% from downtown, will be crucial to maintaining the Fever's elite offense.

Potential fits: Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Natasha Howard, Aerial Powers

Las Vegas Aces

Players under contract (guaranteed): Six (four)

Cap space available: $656,520

Biggest needs: Kelsey Plum, wing and frontcourt depth

The Aces' three-peat dream came to an end in the semifinals of the playoffs when they fell to the Liberty, ending an all-around frustrating season in which they lost Candace Parker to retirement, missed Chelsea Gray for nearly half the campaign due to a foot injury and never really got on track.

A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Gray are all set to return, and those three alone will allow them to maintain their status as a title contender. To get back on top, however, they face a crucial free agency period.

Kelsey Plum, who had a bit of a down year last season but remains one of the best perimeter scorers around, is an unrestricted free agent. The Aces have cored her, which gives them exclusive negotiating rights, and increases the odds she returns to Vegas. But for how much money? The core qualifying offer is for a one-year, supermax deal of $249,244. Plum is not required to sign that and the two sides could negotiate a different contract, but she would be justified in doing so.

Even if Plum is willing to take a bit of a discount, filling out the rest of the roster won't be easy for the Aces. Depth was a major issue for the team last season, and solving that problem will take some crafty maneuvering on a limited budget. Bolstering the wing and the frontcourt, in particular, will be crucial.

The collective bargaining agreement situation could potentially benefit the Aces here. If many players are going to sign one-year contracts to return to free agency in 2026 when a new CBA and higher salaries are expected to be in place, some of them may be willing to take discounts this season for a chance to chase a ring. And what better place to do that than Vegas, which boasts the best player in the league in Wilson and has a track record of success.

Potential fits: Kelsey Plum, Alysha Clark, Tiffany Hayes, Isabelle Harrison,

Los Angeles Sparks

Players under contract (guaranteed): Eight (three)

Cap space available: $570,930

Biggest needs: 3-point shooting, point guard

The Sparks followed in the Dream's footsteps this offseason by hiring a coach from the college ranks who had success at that level using an analytical approach on offense. Their choice was Lynne Roberts, who spent the last decade at Utah and was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2023. She will replace Curt Miller, who lasted just two seasons in Los Angeles.

Roberts' approach prioritizes 3-point shooting and scoring at the rim. Last season, the Sparks were bad at the former and only OK at the latter. They were seventh in 3-point attempts per game (22.6) and 10th in 3-point % (32.0). Meanwhile, they were fifth in field goal attempts at the rim per game (20.8) and seventh in field goal percentage on those shots (62.7).

Those two areas, of course, go hand-in-hand. The more shooting threats you have on the floor and the better you shoot the ball from the outside, the more room you'll have to drive into the paint. As such, the Sparks will be on the hunt for players who can space the floor around Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink, who is expected to return from her torn ACL at some point during the 2025 season.

Another key factor in setting up open shots from behind the arc and around the basket is having a high-level playmaker. The Sparks turned the ball over on 19.8% of their possessions last season, which was tied for the worst mark in the league. Finding an established point guard to run the offense would make the transition to Roberts' new system much easier.

Potential fits: Aari McDonald, Erica Wheeler, Natisha Hiedeman, Dana Evans

Players under contract (guaranteed): Eight (three)

Cap space available: $401,278

Biggest needs: Depth, shot creation off the bench

The Lynx came as close as you possibly can to winning a title without actually getting it done last season. Their controversial Game 5 loss to the Liberty in the Finals should only fuel them this season. And the good news is their entire starting five is already under contract, so they should have no trouble staying in the mix.

This really shouldn't be a very busy free agency period for the Lynx, who did all of their work last year. They have the least amount of cap space in the league, but also only four roster spots to fill (or three if they only want to carry 11 players).

Finding a few depth pieces to supplement their rotation will be the main order of business for Cheryl Reeve and Co. A reliable big and a bench scorer appear to be the two most pressing areas of need.

The undersized Lynx were 10th in the league in rebounding % (48.3) and at times struggled against certain matchups in the paint. And while their offense was generally elite thanks to ball movement and shooting, there were games, particularly during the playoffs, where their lack of individual shot creation stood out.

Potential fits: Myisha Hines-Allen, Natisha Hiedeman, Isabelle Harrison, Tiffany Hayes

New York Liberty

Players under contract (guaranteed): Six (two)

Cap space available: $698,293

Biggest needs: Breanna Stewart, frontcourt and backcourt depth

At long last, the Liberty are WNBA champions. Now, they face an important winter to strengthen their squad for a repeat quest. While most of the team will be back, there could be some new faces in Barclays Center -- and potentially one very well-known one.

The primary item on the agenda for the Liberty will be re-signing Breanna Stewart, who is an unrestricted free agent for the fourth season in a row. Stewart will be back in New York, but at what price remains to be seen. She took a discount last season when she signed for less than the max to help facilitate some other moves, and it's possible she would be willing to do so again.

Along with re-signing Stewart, the Liberty will need to look for some frontcourt depth, especially after Kayla Thornton, who could play some small-ball 4, was selected by the Valkyries in the expansion draft. Stewart, Finals MVP Jonquel Jones and Nyara Sabally are now the only bigs on the roster. Sabally was huge in their title-clinching Game 5 win, but has a rough injury history and is unproven in a bigger role over the course of the season. Adding another big to shore things up would make sense.

Speaking of the Saballys, could Satou be the answer? The Wings forward has made it clear she wants out of Dallas, which will likely come via a sign-and-trade, and would like to play with Nyara at some point in her career. Could the Liberty jump in and reunite the German sisters now? They certainly have the assets to pull off such a deal, but as talented as it would make them, it's fair to wonder about the fit.

Furthermore, the Liberty may have to look for some backcourt depth given Courtney Vandersloot's uncertain future. She was benched for the playoffs and made some interesting comments about her free agency approach. If she goes elsewhere, the Liberty will need a back-up point guard, and even if she doesn't, finding some extra help there may be wise given her age.

Potential fits: Breanna Stewart, Satou Sabally, Marine Johannes, Han Xu

Players under contract (guaranteed): Four (three)

Cap space available: $798,966

Biggest needs: 3-point shooting, all-around depth

Things never quite clicked for the Mercury last season in their first summer under coach Nate Tibbets. They had some impressive wins and offensive showings, but struggled to find any consistency as they dealt with injuries and poor performances on the defensive end. The end result was a first-round playoff exit.

Tibbets' offensive philosophy emphasized spacing and shooting, and the Mercury took six more 3s per game in 2024 (26.1, fourth in the league) than they did in 2023 (20.7, eighth). They didn't really have the personnel to properly implement that plan, however, especially with Rebecca Allen's injury problems, and finished seventh in efficiency at 32.6%. If they want to continue playing this way, adding at least one high-level shooter is a must.

Another issue for the Mercury last season was depth, or a lack thereof. Their offseason moves resulted in a top-heavy roster in which their top six players were making a combined $1,176,420, and that was after Brittney Griner took a discount. All that was left was a measly $286,780 to fill out the rest of the roster, which simply isn't enough when you still need at least five players.

Here, it's worth bringing up the Diana Taurasi situation. The WNBA's all-time leading scorer still hasn't made a decision (at least not publicly) about whether she'll return next season. If she does want to play again, it will have to be at a severely reduced rate, or else the Mercury will just run into the same problem. It's borderline impossible to build a title-contending roster if you're giving a 42, soon-to-be 43-year-old a max contract.

The Mercury have a very solid core in place, but they need to build a better roster around the likes of Kahleah Copper, Natasha Cloud and -- assuming she returns -- Griner to be an actual threat in the playoffs.

Potential fits: Brittney Griner, Kia Nurse, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough,

Seattle Storm

Players under contract (guaranteed): Five (three)

Cap space available: $712,377

Biggest needs: An end to the drama, 3-point shooting

The Storm were arguably the most disappointing team in the league in 2024. They "won" free agency last year by signing Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith to form a potential superteam along with Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor. On the court, it never came together the way anyone expected and they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Soon after the season, we learned why the team never clicked: internal tension. Noelle Quinn and her staff were investigated for alleged harassment and bullying, and when they were cleared of wrongdoing, Loyd requested a trade. She remains on the roster, but for how long remains to be seen.

The Storm's primary goal this offseason must be to sort out the drama. Loyd played so poorly last season that there's a world where trading her actually makes them better. Regardless of what they get back for Loyd, they have the makings of a strong team, especially if they can re-sign Ogwumike, who is an unrestricted free agent. But that will only be the case if they can get everyone on the same page heading into 2025.

In terms of specific skill sets, the Storm desperately need someone who can make a shot from the perimeter. So many teams do, but none more so than the Storm, who shot a putrid 28.8%, which was the worst season-long mark since the 2021 Fever. Despite all their talent, their offense was in the middle of the pack because they couldn't make shots, which then clogged up the paint.

Potential fits: Nneka Ogwumike, Sami Whitcomb, Gabby Williams, Alysha Clark

Players under contract (guaranteed): Eight (five)

Cap space available: $523,340

Biggest needs: A star, starting-caliber wings

No team had a stranger season than the Mystics, who lost their first 12 games for the fourth-worst start in league history, then won four of their next five, and eventually eight of their last 12 to fall one game short of a playoff spot. Injuries were once again an issue, as they have been for so many years in Washington.

Elena Delle Donne's decision to step away from the game prior to the season was the biggest blow. Even if she wasn't going to play for the team again, her sabbatical meant they couldn't even trade her to jumpstart a rebuild. She is once again an unrestricted free agent, and the Mystics can once again core her ahead of a potential sign-and-trade, but it remains to be seen if she'll play again.

Delle Donne's absence highlights the biggest need for the Mystics, which is a true star. They have a roster loaded with high-level role players who would make up a strong supporting cast, and some intriguing young talent for the future, but are missing the centerpiece. Unfortunately for them, it's hard to imagine them signing one this year, as Washington typically hasn't been a primary destination for big-name free agents.

Another area of weakness for the Mystics is on the wing. Their backcourt and frontcourt are both solidified, but they lack any true wings who can give them some size and versatility on the perimeter. If they can find a starting-caliber one in free agency, that would be ideal, but in truth any wing would be better than none.

Potential fits: Michaela Onyenwere, Tiffany Mitchell, Diamond DeShields, Kennedy Burke