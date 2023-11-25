The No. 2 UCLA Bruins make an early season statement victory, 78-67, against No. 6 UConn on Friday night at the Cayman Islands Classic for the program's first-ever win over UConn.

Despite a couple of good runs and a 31-point performance by Paige Bueckers, the Huskies were handed their second loss of the season and now hold a 3-2 record.

UCLA sophomore guard Kiki Rice had a breakout game by registering a career-high 24 points, and she flirted with a triple-double by adding 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Bruins looked confident from the beginning, starting the game on a 10-0 run with eight of those points belonging to Rice. UCLA went on to outscore the Huskies 28-12 in the first quarter, including going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc as a team.

However, the second quarter didn't go as smoothly for them as the Huskies found their footing, and the Bruins only made four field goals in those 10 minutes to help UConn cut the deficit to just 39-34.

Cori Close's squad regrouped and UCLA came out strong again in the third quarter, scoring 22 points and holding UConn to just eight points. Charisma Osborne reminded everyone that she is the veteran leader for the Bruins with her 3-point shooting. Osborne finished the night with 18 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc.

Although UConn rallied to outscore the Bruins in the final quarter 25-17, but the Huskies' effort wasn't enough to complete the comeback. Their other usual leading scorer, Aaliyah Edwards, fouled out with 2:31 remaining, leaving the game with just five points via two fields goals and one made free throw.

With this win, UCLA improves to 5-0 this season. Next up for the Bruins will be Niagara on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, UConn will try to bounce back against Kansas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.