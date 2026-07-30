WWE SummerSlam 2026 predictions: Card breakdown with picks for Night 1, Night 2 matches

SummerSlam is feeling more like WrestleMania by the year. For the second time, SummerSlam takes place over two nights in August. WWE doubles down on the spectacle with some of its biggest stars in marquee matches.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns headlined Night 2 of WrestleMania 42. Four months later, they are both world champions. Punk and Reigns will headline SummerSlam Saturday and Sunday, respectively, defending their titles against men with whom they share serious history. Punk and Cody Rhodes' friendship spans multiple professional wrestling promotions, but they must prioritize competition over compassion with the undisputed WWE title hanging in the balance.

Reigns and Seth Rollins have a much more complicated past. The future Hall of Famers cut their teeth together in The Shield. But ever since Rollins betrayed his Shield brethren, they've almost exclusively been at odds with each other. Reigns hopes Minneapolis will host the ritual for which he'll finally exorcise himself of Rollins.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 date, matches, card, rumors and location for epic two-night event in Minnesota Shakiel Mahjouri

Some of SummerSlam's most compelling matches are non-title bouts. Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will settle their trilogy inside a ruthless Hell in a Cell. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis makes his long-awaited in-ring debut against Gunther. Plus, Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn and Penta vs. Chad Gable lead the pack for Match of the Weekend candidates.

With 12 matches set between Saturday and Sunday, let's take a look at some expert picks to have their hands raised at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam Night 1 match predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes: Rhodes' run at the top had gotten stale. I think Rhodes would agree. WWE made a safe choice by shuttling the title to Punk through Zayn; there's no reason to suspect they'll go back on their decision. Punk is set for a fresh run as SmackDown's top dog with a workhorse title reign against a talented crop of challengers. A successful title defense at SummerSlam is exactly what he needs to usher in his era on the blue brand. Pick: Punk retains the title.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell match): WWE's goliaths will settle the score inside a steel structure. Femi and Lesnar are tied one apiece in their trilogy, picking up wins at WrestleMania and Clash in Italy, respectively. Femi losing would be a tremendous blunder. WWE has a main eventer on its hands and time to crown the first world champion under 30 since Bray Wyatt did it a decade ago. There's no worthwhile investment in having a 49-year-old Lesnar win, especially after teasing his retirement at Mania. Expect youth to thrive in a physical, competitive fight. Pick: Femi wins.

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky: How long will Morgan suffer from Danhausen's curse? WWE's resident troublemaker cursed the Judgment Day during the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were eliminated from the tournament. Sky's success over Morgan in the finals makes her the natural favorite, but something tells me WWE is too obsessed with Morgan to take the title off her. Pick: Morgan retains the title.

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis: This is my personal highlight for the weekend. Aldis has been a fantastic general manager, but that's not why he's a former TNA and NWA world heavyweight champion. His WWE in-ring debut is long overdue, though that will be the extent of his celebration party. Aldis hasn't wrestled in three years. There's no way he should beat Gunther, the modern legend killer. Expect a spirited effort from Aldis, one that'll lead to future wrestling programs, but with an unfavorable outcome for SmackDown's GM. Pick: Gunther wins.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid): Past and future collide in this six-woman tag team match. Fatal Influence are clearly being positioned as major players on SmackDown. Faction leader Jayne has hostilities with top stars; meanwhile, Henley and Reid recently took the WWE women's tag team titles off of Brie and Paige. Nikki's return could spur a victory for the former women's world champions, but the creative team should consider siding with the next generation. Pick: Fatal Influence wins.

The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa: Everything old is new again. The Bloodline are back and show no signs of going anywhere. The shaky alliance of Knight, Keys and Sikoa will benefit more from a victory. However, I can't see WWE going in that direction. The Bloodline are proven commodities, for better or worse, and the more cohesive unit. It would also further demote Fatu as a breakout star after being relegated to Reigns' lackey. There's too great an investment in The Bloodline to have them lose to a ragtag group. Pick: The Bloodline wins.

WWE SummerSlam Night 2 match predictions

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins: WWE's creative direction feels risk-averse. There's no better example than yet another Reigns vs. Rollins title match. Rollins feels like a convenient way to add star power to SummerSlam. The match will probably be great, and there will certainly be close calls, but the outcome feels inevitable. The Bloodline is dominating Raw with no signs of slowing down. Short of a major swerve involving Fatu, Reigns should get the job done. Pick: Reigns retains the title.

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (No. 1 contender's match): Meet the top candidate for match of the weekend. Zayn might be a victim of overexposure, but there's no denying his talent in the ring. The same is true for Balor, 45, who is indulging fans with his best singles run in years. Balor is the more inspired choice to win, but I'm unsure if WWE wants to run back the Punk feud so soon after Elimination Chamber. Punk and Zayn have unfinished business. There's time to revisit an undisputed WWE title program with Balor down the line. Pick: Zayn wins.

Interim WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. TBA (Ladder match): For the first time in WWE history, the company will crown a main roster interim champion. The only other time they've flirted with an interim title was when Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin (JD McDonagh) unified NXT cruiserweight titles. Whoever retrieves the interim WWE women's title suspended from the rafters will later unify titles with injured WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley. Let's assess the field using the process of elimination: Cargill and Flair are feuding, Stratton is the women's United States champion and decision-makers don't see Green as main event material. I'll call an audible here and side with the final entrant, which will be either Lash Legend or Giulia. WWE has entirely forgotten about Giulia, but the former two-time women's U.S. champion is remarkably talented. A title match between her and Ripley should produce fireworks and elevate Giulia, even in defeat. Pick: Giulia wins the title.

Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable: It's now or never for Gable. WWE has repeatedly snipped Gable's wings when fans were most behind him. But his loss to Ludwig Kaiser's El Grande Americano in a mask vs. mask match, a legitimate main event and world-class caliber match in AAA, endeared him to fans more than ever. WWE will get a better opportunity to push Gable. What started as slapstick comedy has defied expectations, evolving into a nuanced and natural story. Once lucha libre's biggest detractor, collegiate wrestler Gable now has profound respect for the art. No longer ignorant, Gable, 40, is better equipped than ever to win the intercontinental title that's long eluded him. If WWE doesn't pull the trigger, it's a serious blow to fan confidence in the product. Pick: Gable wins the title.

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio (Human Monies on a Pole match): Is Danhausen really going to get a win over the reigning AAA Mega champion, the Mexican promotion's top titleholder? Maybe. Danhausen has been a money-printing machine for WWE, and the company shows no signs of easing off the gas. However, Mysterio must be considered a cornerstone future star for the promotion, even if he's cooled off since losing the intercontinental title. Danhausen does not need to win this match, but I fear his immediate monetary value takes priority over Mysterio's long-term potential. Pick: Danhausen wins.

United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin: No one expected Corbin to re-sign with WWE at the start of 2026, let alone be featured in a title match in the second biggest show of the year. I'm happy for Corbin, who still wields one of the best finishers in pro wrestling today. But having him defeat Williams, who has been tremendously popular since making his NXT debut, would be absolutely deflating. It simply shouldn't happen. Pick: Trick Williams retains title.