We're treated to a two-game slate on Monday Night Football, providing twice as many NFL player props to highlight with the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS. Jets vs. Dolphins will, presumably, see a team get its first win of the year, while Bengals vs. Broncos could see the squads with matching records at the end of the night if Denver prevails. You can make NFL prop bets or MNF picks on many of the best DFS apps, including Betr. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Monday, September 29

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for September 29

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, 0.5 interceptions - More

Playing on primetime hasn't been very friendly to Tua Tagovailoa who has lost three straight home games in primetime. He has six turnovers over that span, and he enters this contest on a career-long streak of three straight games with an interception. The quarterback also has five picks in five career starts versus the Jets, as the SportsLine model projects Tagovailoa to have 1.04 interceptions on average. Select it at Betr:

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, 64.5 receiving yards - More

The Broncos have yet to play an elite No. 1 wideout this season, but they've still struggled to contain above-average wide receivers. Three different wideouts have already eclipsed 64.5 receiving yards versus Denver, including Alec Pierce, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston. Chase is on another level, even with Jake Browning throwing him passes as Chase is forecasted to have 78 receiving yards. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Bo Nix, Broncos, 21.5 rushing yards - More

Nix has increased his rushing yardage in each game this season and is coming off 33 yards on the ground a week ago. He rushed for 31 yards last season against the Bengals, and while Cincy hasn't faced many mobile quarterbacks this year, only one team allowed more rushing yards to opposing QBs than the Bengals last season. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 5x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.