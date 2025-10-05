There are several uncommon matchups in NFL Week 6, making it a great time to hop on the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. We're treated to lots of AFC vs. NFC contests, which normally occur once every four years, including Jets vs. Cowboys, Broncos vs. Eagles and Chargers vs. Commanders. You can wager on NFL player props on some of the best DFS apps, such as DraftKings Pick6, either on star players or those under-the-radar. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for October 5

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

WR George Pickens, Cowboys, 71.5 receiving yards - More



Pickens didn't disappoint in operating as Dallas' No. 1 wideout with CeeDee Lamb sidelined. The former Steeler posted an 8-134-2 stat line against the Packers' No. 7 total defense. Meanwhile, Pickens' Sunday opponent in the Jets have the No. 20 total defense. Select it at Pick6:

RB RJ Harvey, Broncos, 29.5 rushing yards - More

Harvey displayed why he was worthy of a second-round draft pick as the rookie had a career high of 98 scrimmage yards last week, with 58 of those coming on the ground. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry and should be heavily involved versus a Philadelphia defense which has already allowed seven players to go Over 29.5 rushing yards through four games this season. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers, 262.5 passing yards - More

The Commanders had the No. 3 pass defense in 2024, but what a difference a year makes. Washington is No. 27 versus the pass this year, despite not exactly facing elite quarterbacks. Herbert is an MVP candidate this year and has at least 300 passing yards in both of the Chargers' home game this season. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 6x.

