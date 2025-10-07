From NFL Week 6 to the WNBA Finals to NHL Opening Night to the MLB postseason, there is no shortage of options to use the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code on. That's a luxury of the best DFS apps, like Pick6, where you can choose which sport, or sports, to make prop bets and player props on. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Tuesday, October 7

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for October 7

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

WR DeVonta Smith, Eagles, 49.5 receiving yards - More



The Giants are allowing 183.3 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts, which is the second-most of any NFL team. Smith is coming off his best game of the season with eight grabs for 114 yards as there appears to be much better chemistry between him and Jalen Hurts than the QB and A.J. Brown. Select it at Pick6:

WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants, 48.5 receiving yards - Less

Robinson has attracted much more attention since Malik Nabers was lost for the year, and it shows in his stats. In three full games alongside Nabers, Robinson averaged 74.3 receiving yards. But since Nabers was injured two games ago, Robinson is only putting up 22 receiving yards per game. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

RB Saquon Barkley, Eagles, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - More

After just six carries last week, you can expect Philadelphia to force feed Barkley versus his former team. In his lone matchup against the Giants last season, the running back had 176 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's also scored a touchdown in four of five games this season. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 4.7x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.