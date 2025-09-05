Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil on Friday is your chance to use the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code, which gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. NFL props for the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Justin Herbert could be popular for the 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Friday, September 5

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for September 5

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 48.5 receiving yards - More

Kelce can thank the Chargers for helping build his Hall of Fame career as he's averaged 67.9 receiving yards against the rival. Kelce has gone over 50 yards in seven of his last eight games versus Los Angeles, and the Chargers couldn't contain any of Kansas City's tight ends last season. Kelce and teammate Noah Gray combined for exactly 200 receiving yards in the pair of matchups versus L.A. a year ago. Select it at Pick6:

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Less

The Chargers have a conservative run-based offense under Jim Harbaugh, as just four teams attempted fewer passes than L.A. a year ago. That limits Herbert's opportunities to rack up multiple touchdown passes, as does playing a bend-but-don't-break Chiefs defense. Herbert has a single touchdown pass in each of his last three games against Kansas City as the model projects the QB to finish with 1.27 touchdown passes on average. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

TE Will Dissly, Chargers, 15.5 receiving yards - Less

The Chiefs struggled like no other team in defending tight ends last season. They allowed the most receiving yards in the NFL to the position and allowed at least one tight end to go over 20 receiving yards in every single game a year ago. Will Dissly isn't a household name but he had career highs in both catches (50) and receiving yards (481) last year in his first year with the Chargers. Dissly averaged 32.1 receiving yards per game, more than doubling his NFL props bar for Friday. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of 6x.

With the 2025 NFL season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.