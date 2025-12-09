Week 15 of the NFL schedule will kick off with a 'Thursday Night Football' matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The game will feature Kirk Cousins and the Falcons facing Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, and can be played on the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, December 9

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 15

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Lower (1.08x)

Robinson has been held without a touchdown in eight of 13 games this season, including in two of the last three games. In Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, he rushed 20 times for 86 yards and no scores. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (0.87x)

Mayfield has thrown for two or more touchdowns in six games this season. In the season opener at Atlanta, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The SportsLine model projects 1.9 passing touchdowns for Mayfield. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons, 1.5 touchdowns - Lower (0.68x)

Cousins has gone under his passing touchdowns market in five of six games. The model projects 1.3 passing touchdowns for Cousins. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.02x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

