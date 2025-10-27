'Monday Night Football' closes out Week 8 of the NFL schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The game will feature the Washington Commanders against the Kansas City Chiefs and can be played on the best DFS apps. There is also World Series, NBA and NHL action on this 'sports equinox' day. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 in bonus funds or entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 8

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 2.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.84x)

Mahomes has been red hot, throwing for three or more passes in three of his last four games. But he has gone under 2.5 touchdown passes in four of seven games this season. He threw for two or fewer touchdowns in 12 of 16 games last season. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders, 4.5 receptions - Lower (0.87x)

Samuel had just four receptions in last week's 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. He will have to catch passes from Marcus Mariota, who is filling in for the injured Jayden Daniels. He had four or fewer catches in 11 of 15 games last year. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders, 6.5 rushing attempts - Lower (0.85x)

Mariota is less of a running quarterback than Daniels. In his previous three games this season, the most he has rushed is six times in a 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 21. He carried just two times in each of his last two appearances. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.12x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

