Sunday's sports calendar features 12 NFL, five NHL and seven NBA games as well as several European soccer matches, including five in the English Premier League. Among the top NFL games include an AFC North battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. Only one-half game separates all four teams in the division standings. That makes for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Oct. 25

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Oct. 25

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, 278.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.67x)

Goff has gone over his passing yards market in each of the last five games he has played against teams with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Goff to throw for 320.2 yards on average against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, giving this a 5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 23.5 pass completions -- Higher (1.86x)

Stafford has gone over his pass completions market in each of his last five games, with an average of 29.8 pass completions per game in that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Stafford to complete 28.8 passes against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos, 49.5 receiving yards -- Lower (1.9x)

Waddle has gone under his receiving yards market in each of his last five road games. SportsLine's model is projecting Waddle to have 35.3 receiving yards against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.2x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).