Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Saturday, July 4

Two World Cup Round of 16 matchups, including Canada vs. Morocco, 15 Major League Baseball games and two WNBA contests highlight Saturday's sports schedule, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, July 4

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, July 4

FW Jonathan David, Canada, 0.5 shots on target - Higher (0.87x)

David has helped power Canada's offense this World Cup. In four World Cup matches, he has registered 15 shots, including seven on target with three goals scored. Pick it at Underdog:

DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.02x)

Schwarber has gone over his total bases line in six of his last 10 games, averaging 1.8 total bases in that span. The SportsLine model projects Schwarber to register 1.9 total bases against the Kansas City Royals, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

2B Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.04x).

Albies has four hits over his last four games, including a double and two home runs. The SportsLine model projects Albies to register 1.6 total bases against the New York Mets, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.99x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).