Isis Sio, a 19-year-old female boxer, has been placed into a medically induced coma after suffering a knockout loss to Jocelyn Camarillo on Saturday. The bout was the opening contest on the ProBoxTV card in San Bernardino, California.

The knockout came just 78 seconds into the fight, when Camarillo caught Sio with a series of punches along the ropes, leading to Sio dropping face-first into the ropes.

Sio convulsed in the ring after the knockout and was transported to Loma Linda University Health in Loma Linda, California, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

"On behalf of CEO Garry Jonas and the entire ProBox family, we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio," a ProBoxTV statement read. "Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time. Please join us in wishing for a full recovery."

Sio entered the fight with a 1-2 record as a professional and had suffered a knockout loss in January, though that stoppage was the result of a left hook to the body from Perla Bazaldua.

Camarillo was a three-time national champion at the amateur level, who entered the bout with a 5-0 professional record, with all of her previous victories coming by decision.

Sio was fighting at junior flyweight for the first time in her career and weighed in at 107.5 pounds. She'd previously weighed 114 and 118 pounds for her previous fights.