Virginia Tech beats Washington 103-79 in 2K Classic
NEW YORK (AP) Washington's Nahziah Carter drove the lane and attempted a dunk, only to have the ball bounce off the rim and into Virginia Tech's Chris Clarke's waiting hands. The ball moved up-court toward Justin Bibbs, who knocked down an open 3-pointer for the Hokies.
A sequence which took all of seven seconds thoroughly encapsulated Virginia Tech's 103-79 victory over Washington in the consolation game of the 2K Classic on Friday.
Everything went right for the Hokies (3-1) while the Huskies (2-2) were overmatched throughout.
''I thought how we responded from start to finish was more in-line with what we've done since the day after Labor Day,'' Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said.
Bibbs scored 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead Virginia Tech. The two games in New York were his first of the season after sitting out the first two games of the campaign due to disciplinary reasons.
''He's responded pretty good. I thought he handled all of that . what's the word, (aplomb)?'' Williams said of Bibbs. ''I thought he handled that really well.''
Ahmed Hill finished with 23 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 and Justin Robinson added 11 for the Hokies.
Jaylen Nowell scored 21 points to lead Washington, which lost its second straight. Carter had 12 points.
Whereas Williams felt better about his team, Washington coach Mike Hopkins viewed the blowout loss as a teachable moment. ''It's a great lesson,'' Hopkins said.
Not 24 hours after Williams publicly questioned his team's character, the Hokies were dominant in the blowout. After spotting the Huskies the first basket of the game, the Hokies would go into halftime with a 59-28 lead.
''Last night was the highest number of bad shots we had taken for the year. It was the highest number of good shots we had taken for the year and the lowest number of perfect and the lowest number of great. We eclipsed that number in the first half,'' Williams said.
Virginia Tech made 18 of its 27 first-half shots, including 11 of 14 from behind the arc, and knocked down 12 of 14 free throws. They were just as dominant defensively. Virginia Tech forced nine first-half turnovers and limited Washington to 26.3 percent shooting from the field.
Virginia Tech shot 59 percent from the field (30 for 51) and 68.2 percent from 3-point range (15 for 22). Washington would only make 27 of 63 shots from the field (43 percent) and misfired on 13 of 18 3s.
The Hokies extended its lead to a game-high 34 in the second half.
''It was one of those games,'' Hopkins said. ''Hopefully we become a better team from this experience.''
BIG PICTURE:
Virginia Tech: The up-tempo, attacking Hokies returned to form. Mere hours after being limited to 71 points by Saint Louis, Virginia Tech equaled that output when Chris Clarke made a free throw with 13:50 remaining. Through four games, Virginia Tech is averaging 104.25 points per game.
Washington: Following Thursday night's loss to Providence, first-year coach Mike Hopkins said he saw positives. Outside of outscoring Virginia Tech 51-44 in the second half, there wasn't much for Hopkins to point toward as a foundational piece to build the program upon.
NOTABLE:
Virginia: With the win, the Hokies improved to 15-6 all-time at Madison Square Garden.
Washington: The Huskies are 0-2 all-time against Virginia Tech. Washington dropped an 88-77 decision to the Hokies on Dec. 21, 1974, in the first matchup.
UP NEXT:
Virginia: Home for Houston Baptist on Tuesday night.
Washington: Hosts Seattle University on Friday.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright
|25.0
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech
|33.0
|Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Nick Fullard
|46.0
|+ 3
|Jaylen Nowell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle
|1:17
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|+ 1
|Dominic Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|Dominic Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|103
|79
|Field Goals
|30-51 (58.8%)
|27-63 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|15-22 (68.2%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|28-36 (77.8%)
|20-35 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|30
|Offensive
|5
|11
|Defensive
|29
|16
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|22
|11
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|21
|14
|Fouls
|26
|25
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 3-1
|104.3 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|23.0 APG
|Washington 2-2
|78.5 PPG
|40 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Bibbs G
|22.5 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|66.7 FG%
|
5
|J. Nowell G
|19.3 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|55.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
10
|J. Bibbs G
|30 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
5
|J. Nowell G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|58.8
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|68.2
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bibbs
|34
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10/15
|4/6
|6/6
|0
|0
|A. Hill
|33
|23
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/8
|6/6
|3/4
|0
|4
|N. Alexander-Walker
|28
|20
|8
|3
|1
|0
|5
|2
|5/10
|4/7
|6/6
|1
|7
|J. Robinson
|26
|11
|1
|5
|5
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bibbs
|34
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10/15
|4/6
|6/6
|0
|0
|A. Hill
|33
|23
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/8
|6/6
|3/4
|0
|4
|N. Alexander-Walker
|28
|20
|8
|3
|1
|0
|5
|2
|5/10
|4/7
|6/6
|1
|7
|J. Robinson
|26
|11
|1
|5
|5
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|1
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clarke
|17
|7
|7
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|7
|T. Jackson
|16
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|W. Bede
|10
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|P. Horne
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|N. Fullard
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|T. Outlaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ammerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|185
|103
|34
|22
|7
|0
|21
|26
|30/51
|15/22
|28/36
|5
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nowell
|38
|21
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|9/16
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|3
|N. Dickerson
|14
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|0
|D. Crisp
|26
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|M. Thybulle
|22
|6
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Timmins
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nowell
|38
|21
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|9/16
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|3
|N. Dickerson
|14
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|0
|D. Crisp
|26
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|M. Thybulle
|22
|6
|2
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Timmins
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|21
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|1/2
|5/8
|2
|0
|D. Kingma
|11
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|2/4
|0
|0
|D. Green
|16
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|3/6
|0
|2
|C. Johnson
|17
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|5
|H. Wright
|15
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|2
|M. Carter III
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Duruisseau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Baruti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|27
|11
|9
|3
|14
|25
|27/63
|5/18
|20/35
|11
|16
-
SC
UTEP80
56
Final
-
AUBURN
TEMPLE74
88
Final
-
UVM
BRAD65
64
Final
-
MERCER
LIB63
48
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE64
82
Final
-
INDST
ODU44
62
Final
-
COLOST
TULANE53
80
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXSA83
69
Final
-
DREXEL
HOU84
80
Final
-
UVA
VCU76
67
Final
-
VATECH
WASH103
79
Final
-
APPST
WMICH67
86
Final
-
SAV
LALAF82
115
Final
-
NKY
JMAD87
78
Final
-
QUINN
COLO69
70
Final
-
FSU
FORD67
43
Final
-
NEAST
STNFRD59
73
Final
-
FIU
ELON87
95
Final/3OT
-
YALE
ALBANY72
80
Final
-
CLMB
PSU65
79
Final
-
ALAM
BAMA67
104
Final
-
WARNEN
NCCU74
103
Final
-
WESCOL
DEL78
93
Final
-
FERRUM
NCGRN43
95
Final
-
OHIO
DAYTON65
79
Final
-
MCMUR
UIW49
88
Final
-
GAST
MISS72
77
Final
-
STHRN
1DUKE61
78
Final
-
COPPST
CLEVST56
80
Final
-
TOWSON
LOYMD95
72
Final
-
CCTST
ECU79
68
Final
-
STNYBRK
BALLST76
87
Final
-
NEBOM
18LVILLE78
87
Final
-
SIENA
LEHIGH90
91
Final/OT
-
ETNST
7UK61
78
Final
-
RICE
NWST87
65
Final
-
STLOU
PROV63
90
Final
-
IOWAST
TULSA80
78
Final
-
UCSB
16TEXAM65
84
Final
-
NAU
ARIZST62
97
Final
-
LAKE
WISGB27
98
Final
-
IONA
WEBER80
72
Final
-
NCASHV
VANDY76
79
Final
-
LAFAY
5NOVA57
104
Final
-
NDAKST
MOST57
54
Final
-
FRESNO
ARK75
83
Final
-
SDAKST
4KANSAS64
98
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST83
127
Final
-
DEPAUL
ILL82
72
Final
-
IUPUI
EILL79
80
Final
-
DRAKE
WAKE77
74
Final
-
MIAOH
LIU78
74
Final
-
SCST
23UCLA68
96
Final
-
NMEX
NMEXST56
75
Final
-
ALCORN
25BAYLOR61
78
Final
-
UCIRV
KSTATE49
71
Final
-
CONSP
MILW69
55
Final
-
CLEM
HOFSTRA78
59
Final
-
SACST
SANFRAN56
69
Final
-
EWASH
UNLV76
91
Final
-
NCOLO
PEPPER84
82
Final
-
MCNSE
SDGST52
83
Final
-
ALST
OREG56
114
Final