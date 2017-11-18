FAIR
PURDUE

No Text

No. 19 Purdue uses 13 first-half 3s to crush Fairfield

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) No. 19 Purdue had a first half to remember.

Dakota Mathias, Vince Edwards and P.J Thompson combined for 46 points in the opening 20 minutes and the Boilermakers made 13 of 18 3-point attempts in the half on the way to a 106-64 victory over Fairfield on Saturday night.

Mathias, Edwards and Thompson - all seniors - were a collective 13 of 15 from beyond the arc during the first 20 minutes when the Boilermakers (4-0) built a commanding 58-28 lead against the previously unbeaten Stags (2-1).

Purdue finished with a school-record 19 3-pointers.

At the half, Mathias had 18 points, Edwards 16 and Thompson 12. Mathias finished with a game-best 23 points, while Vince Edwards had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Carsen Edwards scored 18 points with six assists and Thompson finished with 12 points.

''We have a lot of potential with our offense, the way we shoot the ball,'' Mathias said. ''It shows in our shooting numbers.''

Vince Edwards had 11 points during the game's first 6:35.

''I was open for my first shot, and I just kept going back there to the corner,'' Edwards said. ''Credit my teammates for feeding me. Everybody fed off it, and we got hot.''

Fairfield, which entered allowing only 62 points a game, gave up four less than that in the first half.

Purdue shot 51.4 percent from the field (38 of 74), including 19 of 31 from 3-point range (61.3 percent). The Boilermakers outrebounded the error-prone Stags 42-34. Fairfield was guilty of 22 turnovers, which led to 28 Purdue points.�

The Boilermakers are 4-0 for the ninth time in coach Matt Painter's 13 seasons at his alma mater.

''We got in a rhythm with our shots,'' Painter said of Purdue's fast start. ''It's contagious. We were able to knock down shots and then build off that. We just have to move the ball. We have played a lot of basketball together, and that helps.

''We had respect for Fairfield. I think you can tell that from how hard we played. We had respect for them, but we just didn't let them get their heads up.''

Last year's team - led by current Portland Trail Blazer Caleb Swanigan - began 11-0 and won the Big Ten regular-season championship.

BIG PICTURE:

Fairfield: Guard Tyler Nelson was impressive with 16 points, but he got little help.

Purdue: The Boilermakers made five 3-pointers during the first�3:26�to lead 15-3 and remove any questions about the outcome. Purdue entered averaging 100.7 points a game and did nothing to damage that average.

LOTS OF OFFENSE

Purdue has scored 105 points or more in three of its first four games and had 86 in Tuesday's Gavitt Tipoff Games victory at Marquette.

HOT HAND

Mathias is averaging 16.8 points a game for the Boiermakers and has made 13 of 16 attempts from 3-point range (81.2 percent), including 6 of 6 in scoring 23 points against Fairfield.

GREAT BALANCE

Purdue's starting five of Mathias, Vince Edwards, Haas, Carsen Edwards and Thompson were a collective 29 of 45 (64.4 percent). That included 16 of 21 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Fairfield: Will host Jacksonville on Friday.

Purdue: Will face Tennessee on Wednesday in the Bahamas in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Nelson
D. Mathias
25.0 Min. Per Game 25.0
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
40.4 Field Goal % 71.9
26.7 Three Point % 81.3
88.9 Free Throw % 83.3
  Turnover on Wassef Methnani 21.0
  Offensive foul on Wassef Methnani 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Wassef Methnani 25.0
  Eden Ewing missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Grady Eifert 51.0
  Thomas Nolan missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 2 Grady Eifert made tip-in 1:03
  Offensive rebound by Grady Eifert 1:05
  Eden Ewing missed layup 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Jacquil Taylor 1:11
  Taj Benning missed layup 1:13
Team Stats
Points 64 106
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 38-74 (51.4%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 19-31 (61.3%)
Free Throws 5-13 (38.5%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 43
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 22 28
Team 4 3
Assists 12 23
Steals 5 11
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 22 9
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Nelson G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
31
D. Mathias G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Fairfield 2-1 283664
home team logo19 Purdue 4-05848106
o161.5, PURDUE -23.5
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
o161.5, PURDUE -23.5
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
away team logoFairfield 2-1 69.3 PPG 45 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo19 Purdue 4-0 102.0 PPG 45 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
3
T. Nelson G 19.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 3.3 APG 40.4 FG%
31
D. Mathias G 17.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.3 APG 71.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Nelson G 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
31
D. Mathias G 23 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
40.0 FG% 51.4
36.7 3PT FG% 61.3
38.5 FT% 64.7
Fairfield
Starters
T. Nelson
F. Flavors Jr.
M. Milin
J. Kasibabu
J. Segura
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Nelson 28 16 6 2 0 0 4 0 6/13 3/5 1/1 2 4
F. Flavors Jr. 28 13 3 1 1 0 2 2 4/11 4/9 1/2 0 3
M. Milin 28 5 4 2 0 1 3 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 3
J. Kasibabu 16 3 0 2 0 1 1 3 1/4 0/1 1/2 0 0
J. Segura 18 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
T. Nelson
F. Flavors Jr.
M. Milin
J. Kasibabu
J. Segura
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Nelson 28 16 6 2 0 0 4 0 6/13 3/5 1/1 2 4
F. Flavors Jr. 28 13 3 1 1 0 2 2 4/11 4/9 1/2 0 3
M. Milin 28 5 4 2 0 1 3 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 3
J. Kasibabu 16 3 0 2 0 1 1 3 1/4 0/1 1/2 0 0
J. Segura 18 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Cruz
K. Senghore-Peterson
W. Methnani
T. Benning
T. Nolan
J. Harper
O. Cadieux
O. El-Sheikh
A. Kavaliauskas
A. LeGrand
A. Sultan Essa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cruz 26 10 5 2 4 0 1 1 4/9 2/4 0/1 0 5
K. Senghore-Peterson 24 9 6 1 0 0 2 4 4/7 1/3 0/2 4 2
W. Methnani 12 4 3 0 0 1 5 3 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 3
T. Benning 16 3 3 1 0 1 2 3 1/2 0/0 1/3 1 2
T. Nolan 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Cadieux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. El-Sheikh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kavaliauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. LeGrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sultan Essa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 30 12 5 4 22 18 24/60 11/30 5/13 8 22
Purdue
Starters
D. Mathias
V. Edwards
C. Edwards
P. Thompson
I. Haas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Mathias 22 23 4 4 2 0 0 0 8/8 6/6 1/2 1 3
V. Edwards 22 21 11 2 1 0 1 3 8/12 4/5 1/1 5 6
C. Edwards 20 18 5 6 0 0 0 2 6/11 2/4 4/4 0 5
P. Thompson 19 12 0 1 3 0 0 0 4/7 4/6 0/0 0 0
I. Haas 17 8 6 0 1 0 2 2 3/7 0/0 2/3 4 2
Starters
D. Mathias
V. Edwards
C. Edwards
P. Thompson
I. Haas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Mathias 22 23 4 4 2 0 0 0 8/8 6/6 1/2 1 3
V. Edwards 22 21 11 2 1 0 1 3 8/12 4/5 1/1 5 6
C. Edwards 20 18 5 6 0 0 0 2 6/11 2/4 4/4 0 5
P. Thompson 19 12 0 1 3 0 0 0 4/7 4/6 0/0 0 0
I. Haas 17 8 6 0 1 0 2 2 3/7 0/0 2/3 4 2
Bench
G. Eifert
J. Taylor
N. Eastern
M. Haarms
R. Cline
T. Luce
E. Ewing
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Eifert 17 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 1/1 2/2 1 2
J. Taylor 13 5 4 1 2 0 0 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 3
N. Eastern 21 5 1 3 1 0 3 4 2/6 1/3 0/3 0 1
M. Haarms 17 5 4 1 0 5 1 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 4
R. Cline 22 0 1 5 1 0 1 3 0/7 0/3 0/0 0 1
T. Luce 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Ewing 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 106 40 23 11 5 9 16 38/74 19/31 11/17 12 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores