Texas Tech beats Boston College 75-64 in Tip-Off tourney
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Keenan Evans scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half to lead Texas Tech over Boston College 75-64 Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament.
The Red Raiders (3-0) advance to play the winner of No. 20 Northwestern-La Salle in Sunday's championship. Zach Smith had 11 points and nine rebounds, while and Jarrett Culver added 11 points.
''My team they just look at me to score the ball and without them I wouldn't have got those looks,'' said Evans, who shot 9 of 16 from the field and 10 of 10 at the foul line. ''I try to be that guy for my teammates when I am on and get going. Thankfully they look at me to be that guy and lift them up.''
Texas Tech held a 42-28 advantage in scoring in the paint, including 26 in the second half. The Red Raiders scored 16 points on 12 offensive rebounds.
''That's our identity,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''That's what we try to do, we're a team that likes to play inside-out.''
Ky Bowman led Boston College (3-1) with 15 points, while Nik Popovic had 12 and Jordan Chatman 11 as the Eagles had five players in double figures. Jerome Robinson and Deontae Hawkins had 10 apiece.
Boston College committed a season-high 18 turnovers, which led to 21 Texas Tech points.
''These early games, hopefully, you learn from these situations,'' Boston College coach Jim Christian said. ''I thought it was a game of time, scores and situations, and we were not very good.
''We missed timely free throws, we fouled late in the clock, and we cut it to one or two, then turned the ball over.''
Evans scored 11 points to help Texas Tech take a 36-31 halftime lead. The Red Raiders never trailed in the second half and closed the game with an 8-0 run after Boston College cut the lead to 67-64 with 1:39 left.
The Eagles rallied from a 25-13 deficit to take a 31-30 advantage on Bowman's jumper with 1:07 left, but the Red Raiders scored the final six points of the half.
BIG PICTURE
Boston College: The Eagles were trying for their first 4-0 start since the 2007-08 season.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders came in having not allowed more than 50 points in a game and opponents shooting just 27.2 percent, which ranked fourth in the country.
UP NEXT
Boston College heads home after Sunday's game to play Colgate before ending the month with road trips to Providence and Nebraska.
Texas Tech returns to Lubbock after the championship Wofford and Savannah State, but will be back East at the end of the month to play Seton Hall on Nov. 30 at Madison Square Garden.
ROLE PLAYERS
The Red Raiders outscored Boston College 28-6 off the bench, with Culver and Brandone Francis (eight points) supplying most of the offense. Twenty of Texas Tech's points came in the first half.
TURNING POINT
The Eagles were still in it with 2:52 left, trailing just 65-63, but Hawkins was called for an offensive foul on a moving pick just over midcourt. Smith would score at the other end to make it a two possession game, 67-63..
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|11.3
|Reb. Per Game
|11.3
|45.5
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|35.7
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Zhaire Smith
|0.0
|Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Keenan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Keenan Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jerome Robinson
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Texas Tech
|13.0
|Jordan Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Chatman
|19.0
|Brandone Francis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Brandone Francis made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Shooting foul on Deontae Hawkins
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|64
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|3-19 (15.8%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|39
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|5
|8
|Assists
|8
|9
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|18
|Fouls
|21
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|Texas Tech 3-0
|77.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Boston College 3-1
|78.3 PPG
|48.8 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|K. Evans G
|17.7 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|53.1 FG%
|
0
|K. Bowman G
|14.3 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|5.0 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
12
|K. Evans G
|29 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
0
|K. Bowman G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|15.8
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Evans
|31
|29
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9/16
|1/5
|10/10
|0
|2
|Za. Smith
|34
|11
|9
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|6
|N. Stevenson
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Gray
|24
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|T. Hamilton IV
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Evans
|31
|29
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9/16
|1/5
|10/10
|0
|2
|Za. Smith
|34
|11
|9
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|6
|N. Stevenson
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Gray
|24
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|T. Hamilton IV
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|21
|11
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4/6
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|4
|B. Francis
|16
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|1
|Zh. Smith
|21
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Moretti
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Odiase
|12
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|1
|A. Sorrells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vilarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Webster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|30
|8
|6
|6
|10
|21
|27/61
|4/16
|17/24
|11
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bowman
|35
|15
|5
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7/18
|1/6
|0/2
|0
|5
|N. Popovic
|29
|12
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|2
|J. Chatman
|35
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|6/6
|0
|3
|D. Hawkins
|37
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Robinson
|26
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bowman
|35
|15
|5
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7/18
|1/6
|0/2
|0
|5
|N. Popovic
|29
|12
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|2
|J. Chatman
|35
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|6/6
|0
|3
|D. Hawkins
|37
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Robinson
|26
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reyes
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|L. Kraljevic
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Mitchell
|25
|1
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|5
|A. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Gehan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Meznieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Baker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bohuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|31
|9
|2
|4
|18
|22
|23/53
|3/19
|15/22
|8
|23
-
BRAD
TXSA71
69
Final
-
PSUBR
PENN40
99
Final
-
HOU
LIB68
66
Final
-
TXTECH
BC75
64
Final
-
CHIST
NIOWA44
82
Final
-
UMES
GTOWN57
83
Final
-
BJU
WOFF65
96
Final
-
PRESBY
VMI58
78
Final
-
HARV
MANH69
73
Final
-
ERK
CMICH68
103
Final
-
SIUE
STETSON80
76
Final
-
CIT
HIGHPT79
77
Final
-
CHARSO
USCUP82
72
Final
-
JMAD
WEBER65
73
Final
-
AMER
WAGNER70
71
Final
-
SEATTLE
DTROIT102
71
Final
-
FURMAN
BUTLER65
82
Final
-
WMMARY
UCF64
75
Final
-
HOW
EMICH66
76
Final
-
KEAN
FDU55
94
Final
-
HAMP
GWASH57
65
Final
-
QUINN
WAKE55
72
Final
-
LSALLE
20NWEST74
82
Final
-
WARNEN
GWEBB81
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
LONGWD83
56
Final
-
FAMU
MISSST48
79
Final
-
UNF
MOUNT81
84
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI67
51
Final
-
MTSU
TNST75
65
Final
-
NAVY
BRYANT79
71
Final
-
CONSP
ELON62
84
Final
-
JACKST
STBON58
72
Final
-
CPENN
WINTHR65
106
Final
-
BING
EVAN61
66
Final
-
NJTECH
22SETON53
82
Final
-
IDST
WASHST62
83
Final
-
HOUBP
BELMONT88
93
Final
-
SALAB
MAINE68
46
Final
-
UVM
CSTCAR80
67
Final
-
BTHSDA
CSFULL35
77
Final
-
UCDAV
UTVALL71
80
Final
-
HOWPN
SFA64
118
Final
-
LPSCMB
TEXAS57
80
Final
-
LIU
HARTFD86
84
Final
-
TEXPA
TEXST58
75
Final
-
MERCER
DREXEL78
59
Final
-
NCAT
JVILLE90
82
Final/OT
-
FGC
BGREEN80
83
Final
-
CSN
GMASON73
78
Final/OT
-
FIU
MILW51
66
Final
-
TEXSO
CUSE67
80
Final
-
OAK
TOLEDO74
87
Final
-
MURYST
WRIGHT80
61
Final
-
PRINCE
STJOES58
71
Final
-
PORTST
UCRIV94
82
Final
-
KENSAW
TNTECH68
82
Final
-
FAIR
19PURDUE64
106
Final
-
TNMART
AKRON59
76
Final
-
ARMY
MARIST94
73
Final
-
YOUNG
CAN84
104
Final
-
CHARLS
CHARLO81
72
Final
-
CAMP
NCWILM84
88
Final
-
SACHRT
STPETE61
70
Final
-
MORGAN
24WVU48
111
Final
-
CALVY
WILL25
102
Final
-
NKY
IONA85
72
Final
-
GRAM
SDAK55
84
Final
-
ILS
SILL64
69
Final
-
MONST
LATECH58
71
Final
-
ARKPB
SMU37
72
Final
-
COLO
DRAKE86
81
Final
-
BUCK
MD78
80
Final
-
ARKLR
GC51
76
Final
-
TXARL
BYU89
75
Final
-
NEVADA
UOP89
74
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
59
Final
-
NORFLK
USD62
71
Final
-
UTAHST
17GONZAG66
79
Final
-
SAMHOU
IDAHO54
63
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST81
89
Final