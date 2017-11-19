Tillie leads No. 17 Gonzaga over Utah State 79-66
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) The 3-point shooting of Utah State gave No. 17 Gonzaga fits in the first half on Saturday night.
The Aggies threw a scare into Gonzaga before the Bulldogs woke up in the second half and rolled to a 79-66 victory.
''We were punched in the mouth a couple of times,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. ''We responded in a positive way.''
Killian Tillie scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert and Silas Melson each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which lost to North Carolina in the NCAA title game last season. Josh Perkins added 11 points.
''Corey Kispert got us going with tough, physical plays,'' Few said of the freshman who added nine rebounds. Kispert is the first true freshman in several years to start at Gonzaga.
Sam Merrill scored 19 points for Utah State (2-2), which shot 39 percent in the game. DeAngelo Isby added 13 and Diogo Brito scored 11.
The Aggies played without guard Koby McEwen, a preseason all-Mountain West selection, because of an ankle injury.
''I was proud of them tonight,'' Utah State coach Tim Duryea said of his team. ''They handled the environment and the quality of the opponent.
''They did a terrific job through halftime and gave themselves a chance in the second half,'' Duryea said.
Utah State made five 3-pointers, three by Merrill, to take an early 17-11 lead.
Gonzaga went on a 9-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Zach Norvell Jr., to take a 20-18 lead.
The Aggies went ahead 39-31 with 5:22 left in the first, but did not make another field goal in the half. Gonzaga outscored them 14-3 to take a 45-42 lead at halftime.
The Aggies made 8 of 17 3-point attempts in the first half.
''We knew they wanted to shoot the 3,'' Few said. ''We didn't do a great job of getting out there.
''We had real rebounding issues at the half,'' Few added. ''We adjusted those and did better in the second half.''
After scoring 42 points in the first half, Utah State scored only 24 in the second.
Gonzaga pushed its lead to 60-52 with 12 minutes left in the game, as Utah State's shooting woes continued.
Five straight points by Merrill brought the Aggies within three. But the Zags went on a 17-0 run to push their lead to 77-57, their largest of the game. Utah State was scoreless for nearly 6 minutes and made only two field goals in the final 10 minutes of the game.
''We were right there for 30 minutes and I think we'll take this as a learning opportunity,'' Merrill said. ''It should help us going forward.''
GOOD D
Gonzaga has held 59 consecutive opponents under 50 percent shooting from the field.
LONG TIME NO SEE
This is the sixth meeting of the programs, but the first since 1970.
BIG PICTURE
Utah State: The Aggies were playing the first of five straight road games, and are picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West despite returning four starters. They rely heavily on 3-point shooting, but will need to do better than they did tonight to win many games.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs came in averaging 101.5 points per game after two easy wins against low-profile opponents, and have six players averaging double figures.
UP NEXT
Utah State plays at Portland State on Monday.
Gonzaga plays Ohio State in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday. The PK80 features some of the nation's top teams and should give the Zags a better idea of their talent level this year. ''It's a big, big, big time deal for our program and our fans,'' Few said. ''We are going to have to be better than we were tonight.''
---
More AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|38.2
|35.0
|Three Point %
|45.8
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert
|22.0
|Dwayne Brown Jr. missed jump shot
|24.0
|+ 2
|Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Josh Perkins
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie
|1:03
|Silas Melson missed jump shot
|1:05
|+ 3
|DeAngelo Isby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
|1:37
|Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|1:55
|Josh Perkins missed layup
|1:57
|Defensive rebound by Silas Melson
|2:21
|Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:23
|Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|2:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|79
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|18-20 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|40
|Offensive
|8
|12
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|0
|7
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|3
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Utah State 2-2
|72.3 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|17 Gonzaga 3-0
|94.0 PPG
|54 RPG
|19.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|S. Merrill G
|10.8 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.5 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
33
|K. Tillie F
|12.3 PPG
|8.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|69.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
3
|S. Merrill G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
33
|K. Tillie F
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|34
|19
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/15
|3/9
|2/3
|0
|4
|D. Isby
|29
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|A. Dargenton
|19
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|1
|D. Brown Jr.
|26
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/9
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|A. Porter
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|34
|19
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/15
|3/9
|2/3
|0
|4
|D. Isby
|29
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|A. Dargenton
|19
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|1
|D. Brown Jr.
|26
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/9
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|A. Porter
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brito
|24
|11
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|6
|B. Miller
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Henson
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Stall
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Q. Taylor
|14
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Ainge
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Pearre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Janicek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Larson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|31
|12
|0
|0
|10
|18
|23/59
|11/27
|9/13
|8
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tillie
|35
|20
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8/11
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|6
|S. Melson
|35
|12
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5/10
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. Kispert
|33
|12
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|0/3
|4/4
|3
|6
|J. Perkins
|33
|11
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/13
|2/7
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|22
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tillie
|35
|20
|9
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8/11
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|6
|S. Melson
|35
|12
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5/10
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. Kispert
|33
|12
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|0/3
|4/4
|3
|6
|J. Perkins
|33
|11
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/13
|2/7
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|22
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|12
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Hachimura
|14
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Jones
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Larsen
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ayayi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|37
|14
|7
|5
|3
|16
|28/64
|5/18
|18/20
|12
|25
-
BRAD
TXSA71
69
Final
-
PSUBR
PENN40
99
Final
-
HOU
LIB68
66
Final
-
TXTECH
BC75
64
Final
-
CHIST
NIOWA44
82
Final
-
UMES
GTOWN57
83
Final
-
BJU
WOFF65
96
Final
-
PRESBY
VMI58
78
Final
-
HARV
MANH69
73
Final
-
ERK
CMICH68
103
Final
-
SIUE
STETSON80
76
Final
-
CIT
HIGHPT79
77
Final
-
CHARSO
USCUP82
72
Final
-
JMAD
WEBER65
73
Final
-
AMER
WAGNER70
71
Final
-
SEATTLE
DTROIT102
71
Final
-
FURMAN
BUTLER65
82
Final
-
WMMARY
UCF64
75
Final
-
HOW
EMICH66
76
Final
-
KEAN
FDU55
94
Final
-
HAMP
GWASH57
65
Final
-
QUINN
WAKE55
72
Final
-
LSALLE
20NWEST74
82
Final
-
WARNEN
GWEBB81
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
LONGWD83
56
Final
-
FAMU
MISSST48
79
Final
-
UNF
MOUNT81
84
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI67
51
Final
-
MTSU
TNST75
65
Final
-
NAVY
BRYANT79
71
Final
-
CONSP
ELON62
84
Final
-
JACKST
STBON58
72
Final
-
CPENN
WINTHR65
106
Final
-
BING
EVAN61
66
Final
-
NJTECH
22SETON53
82
Final
-
IDST
WASHST62
83
Final
-
HOUBP
BELMONT88
93
Final
-
SALAB
MAINE68
46
Final
-
UVM
CSTCAR80
67
Final
-
BTHSDA
CSFULL35
77
Final
-
UCDAV
UTVALL71
80
Final
-
HOWPN
SFA64
118
Final
-
LPSCMB
TEXAS57
80
Final
-
LIU
HARTFD86
84
Final
-
TEXPA
TEXST58
75
Final
-
MERCER
DREXEL78
59
Final
-
NCAT
JVILLE90
82
Final/OT
-
FGC
BGREEN80
83
Final
-
CSN
GMASON73
78
Final/OT
-
FIU
MILW51
66
Final
-
TEXSO
CUSE67
80
Final
-
OAK
TOLEDO74
87
Final
-
MURYST
WRIGHT80
61
Final
-
PRINCE
STJOES58
71
Final
-
PORTST
UCRIV94
82
Final
-
KENSAW
TNTECH68
82
Final
-
FAIR
19PURDUE64
106
Final
-
TNMART
AKRON59
76
Final
-
ARMY
MARIST94
73
Final
-
YOUNG
CAN84
104
Final
-
CHARLS
CHARLO81
72
Final
-
CAMP
NCWILM84
88
Final
-
SACHRT
STPETE61
70
Final
-
MORGAN
24WVU48
111
Final
-
CALVY
WILL25
102
Final
-
NKY
IONA85
72
Final
-
GRAM
SDAK55
84
Final
-
ILS
SILL64
69
Final
-
MONST
LATECH58
71
Final
-
ARKPB
SMU37
72
Final
-
COLO
DRAKE86
81
Final
-
BUCK
MD78
80
Final
-
ARKLR
GC51
76
Final
-
TXARL
BYU89
75
Final
-
NEVADA
UOP89
74
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
59
Final
-
NORFLK
USD62
71
Final
-
UTAHST
17GONZAG66
79
Final
-
SAMHOU
IDAHO54
63
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST81
89
Final