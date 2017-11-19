NDAK
NEB

No Text

Copeland scores 30, Nebraska tops North Dakota 92-70

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2017

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Isaac Copeland had 19 of his 30 points in the first half and Nebraska opened up an early double-digit lead and defeated North Dakota 92-70 on Sunday.

Nebraska (3-1) hit six of its first nine shots, taking a 15-5 lead on Copeland's layup with 15:13 left in the first half. The Huskers led by as many as 18 in the first half in which they hit 61 percent of their shots.

North Dakota (2-2) turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and made just 12 baskets to fall behind 49-32.

The Fighting Hawks took advantage of Nebraska's cold shooting to open the second half to cut the Husker lead to 53-46 on Cortez Seales jumper with 14:07 remaining. Nebraska used a 12-2 run capped by an Anton Gill 3-pointer to go up 75-55 with 8:57 remaining.

Nebraska held Geno Crandall, who came into the game averaging 28 points per game, to just two free throws in the first half. Crandall, who finished with 13 points, got his first field goal with 12:50 remaining in the game.

Marlon Stewart led North Dakota with 20 points. Conner Avants had 16 points and Dale Jones had 11 points for the Fighting Hawks.

Gill had 16 points, Glynn Watson, Jr. had 13 points and Isaiah Roby had 11 points for Nebraska.

BIB PICTURE

North Dakota: This is the fifth-straight season the Fighting Hawks have played a Big Ten opponent and are now 0-7 all-time against the league since moving to NCAA Division 1 in the 2008-2009 season.

Nebraska: The Huskers struggled shooting through the first three games, making just 36 percent overall and only 27 percent from 3-point range. The Huskers finished at 53 percent on Sunday.

Up Next

North Dakota will return to Grand Forks where it hosts Northland College in its home opener Tuesday.

Nebraska travels to Orlando where it will meet Central Florida in the first of its three games in the Advocare Invitational Thursday.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Avants
J. Palmer Jr.
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
64.5 Field Goal % 37.8
Three Point % 30.8
50.0 Free Throw % 65.0
  Defensive rebound by Johnny Trueblood 27.0
  Jafar Kinsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Cortez Seales 43.0
  Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
  Offensive rebound by Tanner Borchardt 50.0
  Johnny Trueblood missed layup 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Johnny Trueblood 1:00
  Tray Buchanan missed layup 1:02
+ 1 Tanner Borchardt made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
  Tanner Borchardt missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
  Personal foul on Kienan Walter 1:15
Team Stats
Points 70 92
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 36-68 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 41
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 22 29
Team 2 0
Assists 9 20
Steals 2 8
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. Stewart G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
14
I. Copeland F
30 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo North Dakota 2-2 323870
home team logo Nebraska 3-1494392
o150.0, NEB -10.0
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
o150.0, NEB -10.0
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Team Stats
away team logoNorth Dakota 2-2 80.3 PPG 34.7 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logoNebraska 3-1 71.3 PPG 46.3 RPG 10.7 APG
Key Players
1
M. Stewart G 8.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.7 APG 39.1 FG%
14
I. Copeland F 7.0 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.3 APG 31.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Stewart G 20 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
14
I. Copeland F 30 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
44.1 FG% 52.9
27.8 3PT FG% 40.0
68.4 FT% 66.7
North Dakota
Starters
C. Avants
G. Crandall
D. Jones
C. Seales
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Avants 23 16 8 0 0 1 3 4 8/11 0/0 0/0 4 4
G. Crandall 34 13 2 3 1 0 3 2 3/10 0/2 7/9 0 2
D. Jones 26 11 6 1 0 0 1 1 3/9 3/7 2/2 0 6
C. Seales 33 8 3 2 0 0 2 2 4/9 0/1 0/2 1 2
Starters
C. Avants
G. Crandall
D. Jones
C. Seales
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Avants 23 16 8 0 0 1 3 4 8/11 0/0 0/0 4 4
G. Crandall 34 13 2 3 1 0 3 2 3/10 0/2 7/9 0 2
D. Jones 26 11 6 1 0 0 1 1 3/9 3/7 2/2 0 6
C. Seales 33 8 3 2 0 0 2 2 4/9 0/1 0/2 1 2
Bench
T. Buchanan
J. Kinsey
B. Brown
K. Walter
J. Collins
C. Brooks
G. Franken
E. Igbanugo
A. Moody
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Buchanan 12 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 3
J. Kinsey 11 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
B. Brown 11 0 2 0 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Walter 17 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Franken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Igbanugo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 167 70 28 9 2 1 17 20 26/59 5/18 13/19 6 22
Nebraska
Starters
I. Copeland
G. Watson Jr.
J. Palmer Jr.
E. Taylor
J. Tshimanga
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Copeland 29 30 8 0 0 0 0 3 12/14 3/4 3/4 3 5
G. Watson Jr. 29 13 5 3 1 0 3 3 6/12 1/3 0/0 2 3
J. Palmer Jr. 20 8 3 3 2 0 1 4 3/8 0/2 2/2 0 3
E. Taylor 32 8 4 5 2 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 1 3
J. Tshimanga 11 2 4 1 0 1 1 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 2
Starters
I. Copeland
G. Watson Jr.
J. Palmer Jr.
E. Taylor
J. Tshimanga
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Copeland 29 30 8 0 0 0 0 3 12/14 3/4 3/4 3 5
G. Watson Jr. 29 13 5 3 1 0 3 3 6/12 1/3 0/0 2 3
J. Palmer Jr. 20 8 3 3 2 0 1 4 3/8 0/2 2/2 0 3
E. Taylor 32 8 4 5 2 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 1 3
J. Tshimanga 11 2 4 1 0 1 1 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
A. Gill
I. Roby
D. Okeke
T. Borchardt
J. McVeigh
J. Trueblood
N. Akenten
J. Costello
T. Thorbjarnarson
M. Laws
T. Allen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gill 10 16 3 3 0 0 1 3 6/9 4/5 0/1 0 3
I. Roby 24 11 4 4 1 2 2 2 4/7 0/1 3/5 1 3
D. Okeke 13 3 4 0 1 2 2 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 3
T. Borchardt 21 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 0
J. McVeigh 2 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Trueblood 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
N. Akenten 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Costello 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Thorbjarnarson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Laws - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 41 20 8 5 13 22 36/68 8/20 12/18 12 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores