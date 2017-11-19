Copeland scores 30, Nebraska tops North Dakota 92-70
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Isaac Copeland had 19 of his 30 points in the first half and Nebraska opened up an early double-digit lead and defeated North Dakota 92-70 on Sunday.
Nebraska (3-1) hit six of its first nine shots, taking a 15-5 lead on Copeland's layup with 15:13 left in the first half. The Huskers led by as many as 18 in the first half in which they hit 61 percent of their shots.
North Dakota (2-2) turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and made just 12 baskets to fall behind 49-32.
The Fighting Hawks took advantage of Nebraska's cold shooting to open the second half to cut the Husker lead to 53-46 on Cortez Seales jumper with 14:07 remaining. Nebraska used a 12-2 run capped by an Anton Gill 3-pointer to go up 75-55 with 8:57 remaining.
Nebraska held Geno Crandall, who came into the game averaging 28 points per game, to just two free throws in the first half. Crandall, who finished with 13 points, got his first field goal with 12:50 remaining in the game.
Marlon Stewart led North Dakota with 20 points. Conner Avants had 16 points and Dale Jones had 11 points for the Fighting Hawks.
Gill had 16 points, Glynn Watson, Jr. had 13 points and Isaiah Roby had 11 points for Nebraska.
BIB PICTURE
North Dakota: This is the fifth-straight season the Fighting Hawks have played a Big Ten opponent and are now 0-7 all-time against the league since moving to NCAA Division 1 in the 2008-2009 season.
Nebraska: The Huskers struggled shooting through the first three games, making just 36 percent overall and only 27 percent from 3-point range. The Huskers finished at 53 percent on Sunday.
Up Next
North Dakota will return to Grand Forks where it hosts Northland College in its home opener Tuesday.
Nebraska travels to Orlando where it will meet Central Florida in the first of its three games in the Advocare Invitational Thursday.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|64.5
|Field Goal %
|37.8
|Three Point %
|30.8
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|65.0
|Defensive rebound by Johnny Trueblood
|27.0
|Jafar Kinsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Cortez Seales
|43.0
|Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Tanner Borchardt
|50.0
|Johnny Trueblood missed layup
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Johnny Trueblood
|1:00
|Tray Buchanan missed layup
|1:02
|+ 1
|Tanner Borchardt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Tanner Borchardt missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Personal foul on Kienan Walter
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|92
|Field Goals
|26-59 (44.1%)
|36-68 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|41
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|22
|29
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|9
|20
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|20
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|North Dakota 2-2
|80.3 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Nebraska 3-1
|71.3 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Stewart G
|8.7 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|39.1 FG%
|
14
|I. Copeland F
|7.0 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|31.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
1
|M. Stewart G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
14
|I. Copeland F
|30 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.1
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|66.7
|
