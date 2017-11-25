Georgetown holds on for 82-76 win over Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Derrickson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Georgetown remained undefeated, holding on for an 82-76 win over Richmond on Saturday night.
Jonathan Mulmore added 15 points and eight assists for the Hoyas (4-0). Jessie Govan had 14 points and six rebounds, Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and seven rebounds and Kaleb Johnson chipped in 11 points.
Georgetown led 40-39 at the break and Govan scored 10 points early in the second half to help push it to 57-52 with 11:41 left to play. Richmond took a brief 59-57 lead with 9:26 remaining but Derrickson replied with a 3-pointer plus four free throws and a layup as part of a 17-8 run that put the Hoyas back on top 74-67 with 4:19 remaining. They led the rest of the way.
De'Monte Buckingham scored 28 points with six rebounds for the Spiders (1-5). Grant Golden added 24 points and 10 rebounds.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|9.7
|Pts. Per Game
|9.7
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|63.6
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|71.4
|Three Point %
|33.3
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|7.0
|Jonathan Mulmore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jonathan Mulmore made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Khwan Fore
|7.0
|+ 1
|De'Monte Buckingham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|De'Monte Buckingham made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Jagan Mosely
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by De'Monte Buckingham
|9.0
|Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|76
|Field Goals
|25-47 (53.2%)
|29-63 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-18 (55.6%)
|7-27 (25.9%)
|Free Throws
|22-26 (84.6%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|26
|16
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|8
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 4-0
|85.0 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|20.5 APG
|Richmond 1-5
|64.5 PPG
|29.2 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|M. Derrickson F
|14.8 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
11
|D. Buckingham G
|14.7 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|3.8 APG
|46.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
24
|M. Derrickson F
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
11
|D. Buckingham G
|28 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|53.2
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|55.6
|3PT FG%
|25.9
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Derrickson
|31
|16
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|7
|J. Mulmore
|34
|15
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/7
|2/2
|3/4
|1
|1
|J. Govan
|34
|14
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6/10
|1/2
|1/1
|3
|3
|J. Pickett
|30
|12
|7
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|5/5
|1
|6
|K. Johnson
|35
|11
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/4
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Buckingham
|33
|28
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|9/12
|1/3
|9/11
|3
|3
|G. Golden
|35
|24
|10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10/15
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|8
|N. Sherod
|25
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|1
|S. Stansbury
|17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Gilyard
|32
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
