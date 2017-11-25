GTOWN
Georgetown holds on for 82-76 win over Richmond

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Derrickson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Georgetown remained undefeated, holding on for an 82-76 win over Richmond on Saturday night.

Jonathan Mulmore added 15 points and eight assists for the Hoyas (4-0). Jessie Govan had 14 points and six rebounds, Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and seven rebounds and Kaleb Johnson chipped in 11 points.

Georgetown led 40-39 at the break and Govan scored 10 points early in the second half to help push it to 57-52 with 11:41 left to play. Richmond took a brief 59-57 lead with 9:26 remaining but Derrickson replied with a 3-pointer plus four free throws and a layup as part of a 17-8 run that put the Hoyas back on top 74-67 with 4:19 remaining. They led the rest of the way.

De'Monte Buckingham scored 28 points with six rebounds for the Spiders (1-5). Grant Golden added 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Key Players
J. Govan
D. Buckingham
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
63.6 Field Goal % 50.0
71.4 Three Point % 33.3
87.5 Free Throw % 76.9
Team Stats
Points 82 76
Field Goals 25-47 (53.2%) 29-63 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 10-18 (55.6%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 27
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 26 16
Team 0 1
Assists 15 12
Steals 5 9
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 18 8
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
24
M. Derrickson F
16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
11
D. Buckingham G
28 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
o142.0, RICH +3.5
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
Key Players
24
M. Derrickson F 14.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
11
D. Buckingham G 14.7 PPG 6.3 RPG 3.8 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
24
M. Derrickson F 16 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
11
D. Buckingham G 28 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
53.2 FG% 46.0
55.6 3PT FG% 25.9
84.6 FT% 73.3
Georgetown
Starters
M. Derrickson
J. Mulmore
J. Govan
J. Pickett
K. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Derrickson 31 16 9 1 0 1 4 1 4/10 1/3 7/7 2 7
J. Mulmore 34 15 2 8 1 0 1 1 5/7 2/2 3/4 1 1
J. Govan 34 14 6 2 0 0 3 3 6/10 1/2 1/1 3 3
J. Pickett 30 12 7 3 1 0 3 2 3/8 1/4 5/5 1 6
K. Johnson 35 11 3 0 2 0 2 2 4/4 2/2 1/2 0 3
Bench
J. Mosely
J. Blair
T. Dickerson
A. Walker
T. Mourning
R. Hines
G. Muresan
C. Sodom
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mosely 16 7 6 1 0 1 1 4 1/2 1/1 4/5 1 5
J. Blair 14 7 1 0 1 0 2 1 2/6 2/4 1/2 0 1
T. Dickerson 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Walker 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Mourning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sodom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 35 15 5 2 18 15 25/47 10/18 22/26 9 26
Richmond
Starters
D. Buckingham
G. Golden
N. Sherod
S. Stansbury
J. Gilyard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Buckingham 33 28 6 3 0 2 2 1 9/12 1/3 9/11 3 3
G. Golden 35 24 10 1 1 1 1 3 10/15 4/8 0/0 2 8
N. Sherod 25 9 3 1 1 0 1 2 3/8 1/4 2/2 2 1
S. Stansbury 17 0 1 1 2 0 1 1 0/7 0/4 0/0 1 0
J. Gilyard 32 0 1 1 4 0 2 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
K. Fore
J. Johnson
J. Kirby
J. Madrid-Andrews
N. Cayo
P. Friendshuh
K. Oddo
P. Ford
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
B. Schneider
T. Verbinskis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Fore 28 12 2 3 0 0 1 3 6/12 0/1 0/2 0 2
J. Johnson 18 3 1 2 1 0 0 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
J. Kirby 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Madrid-Andrews 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
N. Cayo 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Friendshuh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schneider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 26 12 9 3 8 18 29/63 7/27 11/15 10 16
