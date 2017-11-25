Hot-shooting Panthers roll over Lehigh, 80-68
PITTSBURGH (AP) Ryan Luther and Jonathan Milligan are the only returning seniors on Pittsburgh's rebuilding team.
Saturday, it was the seniors leading the way as Luther and Milligan combined for 34 points in the Panthers' 80-68 victory over Lehigh.
Luther, a 6-foot-9 forward, scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double in six games.
Milligan ran the point for the Panthers (2-4) and had three assists to go along with his 14 points. The Panthers finished with 21 assists compared with 11 turnovers, for their best ratio this season.
''I thought our two seniors were really good today, both of them on both ends,'' Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings said.
With Milligan running the offense, the Panthers were 10 of 27 (37 percent) from beyond the arc and shot 51 percent from the floor, both season highs.
''We've been really emphasizing execution and making hard cuts,'' Milligan said. ''Just doing what we do on offense, but doing it at full speed. We've got a bunch of young guys. Executing is probably something that's a little bit new.''
Kyle Leufroy and freshman center James Karnik scored 14 apiece and Lehigh (3-3) was held below its season scoring average, despite shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.
BIG PICTURE
Lehigh: Lehigh has developed a bit of a reputation as a giant killer by going 3-6 against major conference opponents over the last three seasons. But they're running out of time to make such an impact this year. After losing to then-No. 10 USC on Nov. 22 and Pitt, Lehigh has just one more power conference opponent on the slate, a Dec. 2 visit to Virginia.
''It's almost like a litmus test for us to see where we're at and where we could improve,'' Reed said. ''Generally speaking, when you make mistakes against strong teams from power conferences, they can capitalize and make you pay. It gives us a greater sense of awareness and reality of where we stand.''
Pittsburgh: The Panthers continue their rebuild under second-year head coach Kevin Stallings and may have turned something of a corner in the early going. After a 1-4 start in which the only win was a close one against UC Santa Barbara, the Panthers finally put up a big margin of victory against Lehigh.
FRESHMAN STANDOUT
Parker Stewart came off the bench to hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range for all of his 12 points. The Pitt freshman had been 3 of 17 from beyond the arc in his first five career games.
''At times like that, when you don't hit shots, sometimes, it's in your head,'' Stewart said. ''I try not to think about it too much and try to keep getting up extra shots.''
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Pitt came into the game shooting 68.8 percent from the free-throw line, but made 18 of 21 on the afternoon and went 12 for 13 in the second half to prevent any chance at a Lehigh comeback.
UP NEXT
Lehigh will continue a four-game road swing with a visit to Princeton on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Mountain Hawks beat the Tigers, 76-67 in Bethlehem, Pa., last year.
The Panthers will host High Point on Tuesday night for their second in a stretch of eight straight games in Pittsburgh to close 2017. It will tip off at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|9.2
|Reb. Per Game
|9.2
|50.9
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|53.8
|Three Point %
|36.8
|69.6
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|Defensive rebound by Khameron Davis
|20.0
|Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ryan Luther
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Lehigh
|25.0
|Jordan Cohen missed layup, blocked by Kene Chukwuka
|27.0
|+ 1
|Jonathan Milligan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Jonathan Milligan made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Kyle Leufroy
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Khameron Davis
|37.0
|Lance Tejada missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr
|43.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kahron Ross, stolen by Ryan Luther
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|80
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|18-21 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|33
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|24
|30
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|18
|21
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Lehigh 3-3
|78.8 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Pittsburgh 2-4
|68.5 PPG
|36 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|J. Karnik C
|7.8 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.2 APG
|54.5 FG%
|
4
|R. Luther F
|13.2 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|47.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
13
|J. Karnik C
|14 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
4
|R. Luther F
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Leufroy
|29
|14
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/13
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|6
|J. Karnik
|35
|14
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|L. Tejada
|31
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/9
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Ross
|28
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|2
|P. Andree
|24
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/10
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Leufroy
|29
|14
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/13
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|6
|J. Karnik
|35
|14
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|L. Tejada
|31
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/9
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Ross
|28
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|2
|P. Andree
|24
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/10
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cohen
|30
|7
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|C. Bennett
|11
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|2/3
|1
|0
|E. Porter
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sedore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Acoveno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|27
|18
|3
|3
|10
|20
|25/59
|9/23
|9/11
|3
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Luther
|30
|18
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/1
|8/9
|2
|8
|J. Milligan
|29
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|2
|M. Carr
|27
|8
|3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|3
|J. Wilson-Frame
|26
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Chukwuka
|27
|7
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/5
|0/1
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Luther
|30
|18
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/1
|8/9
|2
|8
|J. Milligan
|29
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|2
|M. Carr
|27
|8
|3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|3
|J. Wilson-Frame
|26
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Chukwuka
|27
|7
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/5
|0/1
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Stewart
|21
|12
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/7
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Stevenson
|17
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|2
|K. Davis
|17
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Brown
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Boykins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Ilegomah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mascaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Starzynski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|32
|21
|5
|3
|11
|15
|26/51
|10/27
|18/21
|2
|30
-
NEBOM
JACKST73
75
Final/OT
-
CARK
TULSA72
92
Final
-
UTAHST
NH77
63
Final
-
MOREHD
VATECH63
96
Final
-
LIU
BROWN86
94
Final
-
BALLST
INDST93
85
Final
-
ALBANY
HOLY78
62
Final
-
TNTECH
UMES90
60
Final
-
NORTHW
WMICH59
88
Final
-
UVM
YALE79
73
Final
-
MVSU
SELOU59
73
Final
-
HOFSTRA
SIENA76
85
Final
-
GASOU
BRAD57
62
Final
-
BGREEN
CAMP78
72
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
77
Final
-
SIENAH
DTROIT69
131
Final
-
TOCCF
LIB50
96
Final
-
LEHIGH
PITT68
80
Final
-
UMASS
BYU66
68
Final
-
FAIR
GWEBB75
64
Final
-
UTVALL
NDAK83
75
Final/OT
-
SAV
TXTECH69
103
Final
-
FURMAN
NEAST78
67
Final
-
GEOCU
DELST55
68
Final
-
SAMHOU
SNCLRA73
59
Final
-
SONO
MCNSE79
103
Final
-
ALAM
WCAR72
82
Final
-
ROBERT
ARKLR78
64
Final
-
NMEX
MD65
80
Final
-
DREXEL
NJTECH53
65
Final
-
FLACOL
BCU67
95
Final
-
VMI
AMER64
69
Final
-
UNF
11MIAMI65
86
Final
-
IPFW
ETNST73
83
Final
-
JMAD
RADFRD68
69
Final
-
DENVER
STFRAN60
50
Final
-
SIUE
CREIGH66
103
Final
-
KENTST
LOYCHI60
75
Final
-
25BAMA
14MINN84
89
Final
-
YOUNG
USM64
71
Final
-
ASBURY
EKY71
99
Final
-
ABIL
USCUP78
88
Final
-
JVILLE
WRIGHT44
68
Final
-
CCSA
ALCORN56
103
Final
-
NKY
MEMP74
76
Final
-
GTOWN
RICH82
76
Final
-
CHARLS
ALASKAA55
46
Final
-
NAVY
FGC54
70
Final
-
TCU
STBON89
79
Final
-
TXARL
NIAGARA95
90
Final
-
TNST
KENSAW77
74
Final/OT
-
PENN
MNMTH101
96
Final/4OT
-
AKRON
DAYTON60
73
Final
-
ODU
WMMARY77
79
Final
-
TENWES
CHATT60
95
Final
-
DAVID
APPST62
78
Final
-
NCWILM
VALPO70
79
Final
-
STTHOMTX
RICE59
70
Final
-
NCOLO
SDAK63
62
Final
-
STETSON
NDAKST58
94
Final
-
BC
PROV66
86
Final
-
SILL
MURYST73
81
Final
-
GRAM
TEXPA82
76
Final
-
UIW
HOU58
97
Final
-
WILL
IOWAST45
70
Final
-
BHS
WEBER52
105
Final
-
TEXST
UOP85
78
Final
-
UTEP
NMEXST63
72
Final
-
LOYMRY
BOISE48
68
Final
-
CHARSO
ILLST64
62
Final/OT
-
USD
GC72
62
Final
-
CPOLY
IDAHO66
75
Final
-
SUTAH
UNLV82
101
Final
-
CAN
ARKPB81
58
Final
-
CMICH
CSBAK75
72
Final