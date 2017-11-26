No. 17 Gonzaga blows big lead, holds off Texas 76-71 in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Coach Mark Few had no idea what to expect from No. 17 Gonzaga when his team arrived here and knowing the kind of competition the Bulldogs could end up facing.
Based off the results, it could be one wild ride for the Zags.
''We feel like we should have went 3-0 in this thing, but we also think we represented ourselves great,'' Few said. ''We competed at the highest level. I walk out of here knowing we can play with anybody in the country now and we did not know that coming in.''
Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, Josh Perkins added 15 points and Gonzaga blew a 21-point second half lead before putting away Texas 76-71 in overtime in a consolation game Sunday at the PK80 Invitational.
It was the conclusion of a roller coaster three games for the Bulldogs. They overwhelmed Ohio State in the opener. They played an epic double-overtime game against Florida in the semifinals, falling 111-105.
And less than 36 hours after losing to the Gators, the Bulldogs (5-1) used a 24-0 first-half run to take control and needed every bit of the lead they built to hold off a charge by Texas in the closing minutes.
''Forty-four of the minutes was pretty good. I'm going to choose to focus on that,'' Few said.
The season could end up being just as wild for the Longhorns. Two days after nearly knocking off No. 1 Duke before caving down the stretch, Texas staged a gutty rally in the closing minutes, forcing overtime when Dylan Osetkowski intercepted Perkins' careless pass to half court with six seconds remaining, finding Andrew Jones on the wing and watching Jones drill a 3-pointer to pull the Longhorns even at 67-all and force overtime.
But Texas had three turnovers in overtime, the last of which Silas Melson picked off, leading to a transition layup with 10 seconds left that finally put away the Longhorns.
Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (4-2) with 19 points and Jones finished with 18 points.
''I think there were really four parts to that game that were really unique to each other. I think two were really good and two of them were not,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said.
Melson also hit a key 3-pointer with one minute left in regulation as the shot clock expired and Gonzaga was melting down. The Bulldogs held on despite committing 14 turnovers in the second half.
But the Bulldogs were brilliant in the first half, turning a 16-8 deficit into a 32-16 lead by scoring 24 consecutive points. Perkins was the catalyst with three of his five 3-pointers during the run. Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams both finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs held on despite shooting 33 percent in the second half.
FINAL RALLY
Gonzaga couldn't have expected it would need every bit of that run to hold on. The Bulldogs led 54-33 with 14:08 remaining and scored 13 points the rest of regulation. The Bulldogs went nearly seven minutes without a basket but still led by 11 after Killian Tillie's 3 with 3:20 remaining.
It was gone in a blink. Coleman and Mo Bamba both scored on layups in the final 40 seconds. Bamba's layup with six seconds left allowed Texas to press and forced Perkins' careless pass to midcourt that Osetkowski intercepted and led to Jones' tying 3-pointer.
Texas outscored Gonzaga 15-4 in the final three minutes of regulation, pulling off the type of rally Duke put on the Longhorns in the semifinals on Friday.
THE TAKEAWAY
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs were fortunate to get the contributions they did from Hachimura. He'd never scored more than 12 points but was so good it didn't matter that Williams, Gonzaga's leading scorer, had more turnovers (5) than points (4) in the first 30 minutes. Hachimura was 7 of 14 shooting and added nine rebounds. ''That's the Rui I know, a confident guy, funny on the court,'' Perkins said.
Texas: The Longhorns were hampered by long stretches of being unable to shoot. Texas had spurts in each half where it missed eight consecutive shots, part of the reason the Longhorns shot 39 percent for the game.
UP NEXT
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs host Incarnate Word on Wednesday.
Texas: The Longhorns host Florida A&M on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|32.5
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|31.6
|Three Point %
|50.0
|73.3
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Gonzaga
|0.0
|Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski
|5.0
|Josh Perkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Josh Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Matt Coleman
|5.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Josh Perkins
|6.0
|+ 2
|Silas Melson made layup, assist by Josh Perkins
|10.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kerwin Roach II, stolen by Silas Melson
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|76
|Field Goals
|26-67 (38.8%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|36
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|20
|22
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Texas 4-2
|80.4 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|17 Gonzaga 5-1
|94.6 PPG
|49 RPG
|17.6 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Coleman G
|7.4 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|4.2 APG
|30.6 FG%
|
21
|R. Hachimura F
|7.2 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|55.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
2
|M. Coleman G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|
21
|R. Hachimura F
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|40.7
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman
|41
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|7/15
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Jones
|28
|18
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|6/12
|3/5
|3/5
|1
|3
|D. Osetkowski
|33
|11
|7
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|4/11
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|3
|M. Bamba
|34
|9
|10
|0
|1
|5
|4
|4
|4/10
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|7
|K. Roach II
|36
|7
|11
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman
|41
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|7/15
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Jones
|28
|18
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|6/12
|3/5
|3/5
|1
|3
|D. Osetkowski
|33
|11
|7
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|4/11
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|3
|M. Bamba
|34
|9
|10
|0
|1
|5
|4
|4
|4/10
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|7
|K. Roach II
|36
|7
|11
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Davis Jr.
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Febres
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Banks III
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Sims
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. McClurg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schwartz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|71
|36
|13
|10
|6
|20
|19
|26/67
|8/22
|11/15
|13
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perkins
|40
|16
|3
|7
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5/10
|5/7
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|38
|10
|4
|0
|1
|2
|6
|4
|3/10
|1/4
|3/6
|2
|2
|K. Tillie
|21
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|S. Melson
|38
|9
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|4
|C. Kispert
|38
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perkins
|40
|16
|3
|7
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5/10
|5/7
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|38
|10
|4
|0
|1
|2
|6
|4
|3/10
|1/4
|3/6
|2
|2
|K. Tillie
|21
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|S. Melson
|38
|9
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|4
|C. Kispert
|38
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|28
|20
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7/14
|1/3
|5/5
|1
|8
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|12
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Jones
|6
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Larsen
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ayayi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|76
|34
|17
|9
|2
|22
|15
|26/57
|11/27
|13/21
|6
|28
-
BUTLER
OHIOST67
66
OT 0.0
-
EMICH
SFLA64
47
2nd 21.90 ESP3
-
NCAT
ECU80
75
2nd 1:53 ESP3
-
NORFLK
ARKLR55
70
2nd 0.0
-
NORL
SALAB52
55
2nd 0.0
-
ROCKF
NILL46
84
2nd 5:58
-
WOFF
NCASHV47
67
2nd 9:49
-
UMKC
TNMART29
19
1st 4:37
-
21MARYCA
UGA38
37
2nd 18:59 ESPU
-
RUST
LAMON22
31
1st 8:32
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE43
37
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
USM
NCOLO63
77
Final
-
TULANE
GAST59
70
Final
-
STJOHN
UCF46
43
Final
-
NAVY
DENVER79
71
Final
-
GWEBB
JVILLE99
106
Final/3OT
-
BGREEN
ABIL83
88
Final
-
OKLA
OREG90
80
Final
-
TEXAS
17GONZAG71
76
Final/OT
-
STPETE
LAFAY86
82
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD72
50
Final
-
MANH
FORD57
70
Final
-
HIWS
MERCER53
90
Final
-
LOYMD
MASLOW75
83
Final
-
HART
BING65
97
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU83
76
Final
-
MAINE
QUINN78
72
Final
-
BUCK
STNYBRK85
76
Final
-
STJOES
SACST74
69
Final
-
LNGBCH
NEB80
85
Final
-
YOUNG
SDAK53
81
Final
-
HOUBP
OKLAST74
101
Final
-
MONST
FRESNO67
80
Final
-
JAXST
MISSST56
59
Final
-
CHIST
DRAKE67
79
Final
-
NCW
LONGWD78
107
Final
-
MIAOH
PEAY61
86
Final
-
NCCU
SEMO77
70
Final
-
MVSU
SAMFORD70
83
Final
-
FAMU
SFA63
79
Final
-
DSU
SDAKST60
92
Final
-
ARK
UCONN102
67
Final
-
USCUP
CAMP74
93
Final
-
CONCORD
MRSHL70
106
Final
-
MISSCOL
UAB53
90
Final
-
AF
COLO69
81
Final
-
WHMA
BU48
83
Final
-
UCRIV
MICH42
87
Final
-
FAIR
WRIGHT56
57
Final
-
UCIRV
23UCLA0
0152.0 O/U
-14.0
6:00pm PACN
-
ILLCHI
8UK0
0144.5 O/U
-19.0
6:00pm SECN
-
CAN
UOP0
0151.0 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
NMHI
WYO0
0
6:00pm
-
STFRAN
FGC0
0144.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
BROWN
BRYANT0
0
6:00pm
-
OREGST
MARIST0
0144.5 O/U
+13.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
PORT
DEPAUL0
0145.0 O/U
-9.0
7:00pm ESPU
-
SCST
WINTHR0
0
7:00pm
-
UCDAV
WASH0
0142.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
9UNC
4MICHST0
0156.5 O/U
-2.0
8:30pm ESPN
-
CARRM
MNTNA0
0
9:00pm
-
HARV
CSFULL0
0138.0 O/U
+6.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
MIZZOU
23WVU0
0150.0 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
PORTST
STNFRD0
0164.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
16TEXAM
10USC0
0151.0 O/U
-4.0
10:00pm PACN
-
1DUKE
7FLA0
0163.0 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm ESPN
-
WASHST
SDGST0
0148.0 O/U
-10.0
12:00am ESP2