All 5 Nevada starters score in doubles in win over Wyoming

  • Jan 04, 2018

RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline each had a double-double and Nevada beat Wyoming 92-83 on Wednesday night for the Wolf Pack's 13th consecutive home win.

Cody Martin finished with 22 points, including 14 after the break, and 12 rebounds and Caroline scored 18 points with a career-high 16 rebounds. Kendall Stephens added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Lindsey Drew had 13 points, six rebounds, five assist and three steals for Nevada (14-3, 3-0 Mountain West).

Caleb Martin hit two jumpers and then a 3-pointer before a 3 by Stephens capped a 10-2 run that gave the Wolf Pack a 50-39 lead early in the second half. Alexander Aka Gorski hit a 3-pointer to trim Wyoming's deficit to 74-70 with five minutes left, but Nevada hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 free throws from there to hold off the Cowboys.

Justin James had a career-high 30 points for Wyoming (10-5, 1-1). Louis Adams added 23 points - one shy of his career best - and Alan Herndon had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

The Cowboys outscored Nevada 27-17 from the free-throw line and 13-4 in points off turnovers, but the Wolf Pack made 11-of-22 3-pointers and scored 22 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 83 92
Field Goals 24-64 (37.5%) 32-74 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 27-32 (84.4%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 45
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 28 29
Team 3 2
Assists 15 19
Steals 11 9
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
1
J. James G
30 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
Co. Martin F
22 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Wyoming 10-5 335083
home team logo Nevada 14-3365692
o155.5, NEVADA -12.0
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
o155.5, NEVADA -12.0
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logoWyoming 10-5 78.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logoNevada 14-3 82.4 PPG 39.4 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
1
J. James G 17.0 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.5 APG 43.9 FG%
11
Co. Martin F 13.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 4.1 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. James G 30 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
11
Co. Martin F 22 PTS 12 REB 4 AST
37.5 FG% 43.2
29.6 3PT FG% 50.0
84.4 FT% 68.0
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
A. Herndon
H. Dalton
H. Maldonado
C. Kelley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. James 38 30 7 3 2 1 4 5 8/19 1/5 13/17 2 5
A. Herndon 40 12 11 1 2 5 1 1 4/8 2/3 2/2 1 10
H. Dalton 20 5 5 2 0 0 2 4 1/5 1/4 2/2 1 4
H. Maldonado 19 5 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 1
C. Kelley 28 2 1 4 4 0 3 0 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
L. Adams
A. Aka Gorski
A. Moemeka
N. Redding
B. Jones
S. Averbuck
J. Naughton
A. Mueller
A. Mack
H. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Adams 30 23 7 3 2 1 2 2 6/12 2/3 9/10 3 4
A. Aka Gorski 21 6 5 0 1 0 3 3 2/9 1/6 1/1 2 3
A. Moemeka 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Averbuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 38 15 11 7 16 19 24/64 8/27 27/32 10 28
Nevada
Starters
Co. Martin
Ca. Martin
J. Caroline
K. Stephens
L. Drew
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Co. Martin 39 22 12 4 1 1 4 3 8/15 2/3 4/7 2 10
Ca. Martin 33 19 5 1 1 2 3 4 8/20 2/4 1/3 2 3
J. Caroline 39 18 16 4 1 0 3 1 6/16 1/4 5/7 6 10
K. Stephens 26 16 2 1 2 0 0 3 5/8 4/6 2/2 1 1
L. Drew 28 13 6 5 3 0 3 4 4/11 1/3 4/4 3 3
Bench
H. Cooke
E. Foster
D. Williams
J. Hall
C. Tooley
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Cooke 28 4 1 4 1 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 1
E. Foster 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tooley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 43 19 9 3 13 19 32/74 11/22 17/25 14 29
