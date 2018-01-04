All 5 Nevada starters score in doubles in win over Wyoming
RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline each had a double-double and Nevada beat Wyoming 92-83 on Wednesday night for the Wolf Pack's 13th consecutive home win.
Cody Martin finished with 22 points, including 14 after the break, and 12 rebounds and Caroline scored 18 points with a career-high 16 rebounds. Kendall Stephens added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Lindsey Drew had 13 points, six rebounds, five assist and three steals for Nevada (14-3, 3-0 Mountain West).
Caleb Martin hit two jumpers and then a 3-pointer before a 3 by Stephens capped a 10-2 run that gave the Wolf Pack a 50-39 lead early in the second half. Alexander Aka Gorski hit a 3-pointer to trim Wyoming's deficit to 74-70 with five minutes left, but Nevada hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 free throws from there to hold off the Cowboys.
Justin James had a career-high 30 points for Wyoming (10-5, 1-1). Louis Adams added 23 points - one shy of his career best - and Alan Herndon had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
The Cowboys outscored Nevada 27-17 from the free-throw line and 13-4 in points off turnovers, but the Wolf Pack made 11-of-22 3-pointers and scored 22 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Louis Adams
|8.0
|+ 1
|Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Justin James
|21.0
|+ 3
|Hayden Dalton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Louis Adams
|25.0
|+ 1
|Kendall Stephens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Kendall Stephens made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Alexander Aka Gorski
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Kendall Stephens
|32.0
|Alan Herndon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Bad pass turnover on Caleb Martin, stolen by Alexander Aka Gorski
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|92
|Field Goals
|24-64 (37.5%)
|32-74 (43.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|27-32 (84.4%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|45
|Offensive
|10
|14
|Defensive
|28
|29
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|15
|19
|Steals
|11
|9
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|Wyoming 10-5
|78.0 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Nevada 14-3
|82.4 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. James G
|17.0 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.5 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
11
|Co. Martin F
|13.5 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|4.1 APG
|53.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
1
|J. James G
|30 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
11
|Co. Martin F
|22 PTS
|12 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|43.2
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|84.4
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|38
|30
|7
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|8/19
|1/5
|13/17
|2
|5
|A. Herndon
|40
|12
|11
|1
|2
|5
|1
|1
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|10
|H. Dalton
|20
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|H. Maldonado
|19
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Kelley
|28
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Adams
|30
|23
|7
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|6/12
|2/3
|9/10
|3
|4
|A. Aka Gorski
|21
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/9
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|3
|A. Moemeka
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Averbuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Naughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|38
|15
|11
|7
|16
|19
|24/64
|8/27
|27/32
|10
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Co. Martin
|39
|22
|12
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8/15
|2/3
|4/7
|2
|10
|Ca. Martin
|33
|19
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8/20
|2/4
|1/3
|2
|3
|J. Caroline
|39
|18
|16
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/16
|1/4
|5/7
|6
|10
|K. Stephens
|26
|16
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5/8
|4/6
|2/2
|1
|1
|L. Drew
|28
|13
|6
|5
|3
|0
|3
|4
|4/11
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
