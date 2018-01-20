Walker's big game carries Florida State past Hokies 91-82
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) M.J. Walker somehow managed to secure 18 tickets out of Florida State's visiting-team allotment to take care of various family members who live in Virginia and wanted to come to Saturday's Florida State-Virginia Tech game.
He also gave them a performance worth remembering.
Walker scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Seminoles to a 91-82 victory over the Hokies on Saturday.
Playing in front of numerous family members from Petersburg, Virginia, and other parts of the commonwealth, Walker came off the bench to hit 8 of 13 from the floor, including four 3-pointers to lift the Seminoles (14-5, 3-4 ACC) to their first league road win of the season.
''They gave me some energy,'' Walker said. ''I was definitely looking forward to seeing them, but I stayed locked in. I was happy that they came, but I just stayed locked in and continued to play my game.''
Braian Angola added 14 points for the Seminoles, who had lost three of their past four games since upsetting North Carolina in Tallahassee on Jan. 3. Terance Mann finished with 12.
Justin Robinson paced the Hokies (13-6, 2-4) with 26 points. Virginia Tech has now lost three straight to Florida State.
The Seminoles led the entire second half. Walker - a freshman who considered Virginia Tech during the recruiting process - gave Florida State its biggest lead when he scored on three straight possessions. His jumper with 11:57 remaining capped his spurt and gave the Seminoles a 61-47 lead.
''He's had several good games for us this year, so it's not unlike him to be able to do that,'' Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said of Walker. ''I just think today was one of those days where he was focused. The last couple of games that he's played, he hasn't been as quite as consistent as he had been.''
Walker later made the biggest play of the game when he made a steal and laid the ball in with 57 seconds left to push Florida State's lead to 79-70. The Seminoles made 12 of 14 free throws in the final minute to seal it.
For the Hokies, the loss was bittersweet. They shot better than 49 percent for the second straight game and hit 10 3-pointers, but came up short again.
''Our 13 turnovers led to 20 points,'' Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams said. ''That's hard. Obviously, they shoot a high percentage (53.4 percent). Any team does on live-ball turnovers. In the halfcourt, we need to do a better job - I would be at the front of the list - and figure out whatever that is to get more consecutive stops.''
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: The Seminoles possess the depth and length to compete with anyone, but need to shoot well to give themselves a chance to win. They had shot just 27.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in their previous four games, but heated up against Virginia Tech, connecting on 9 of 20.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have now lost two home games in ACC play, and their path to a potential NCAA Tournament bid doesn't get any easier, as they face No. 15 North Carolina on Monday. They will have to pull off some upsets in their final 12 games to get back in the at-large picture for a second straight season.
KOUMADJE A DIFFERENCE
Florida State shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the first time since beating Southern Miss on Dec. 21 - a span of six games. The Seminoles shot 53.4 percent (31 of 58) against the Hokies, and Hamilton attributed much of that to 7-foot-4 center Christ Koumadje, who played in just his fifth game since missing 11 games with a foot injury. Koumadje, who made 5 of 6 and scored 10 points in just 15 minutes, is now shooting 63.6 percent from the floor since his return.
''We've been a little cold the last couple of games in terms of shooting the ball from the perimeter,'' Hamilton said. ''I thought we would be a good perimeter-shooting team.
''Where we've been mostly challenged, we didn't have Christ Koumadje, so we didn't have an experienced interior game. Today, Christ being out there gave us a presence offensively and defensively that was welcome.''
TECH'S TURNOVERS TOO MUCH
Virginia Tech has made taking care of the ball a point of emphasis in recent practices. Players run on a treadmill for 30 seconds after each turnover committed, and the Hokies' 13 turnovers were fewer than the 19 that they committed in their previous game - a loss at Louisville on Jan. 13. But that's still too many for Williams, who saw his team commit at least 12 turnovers for the fourth time in six ACC games.
''We have made it more of a priority,'' he said of taking care of the ball. ''What I'm trying to do is figure out how to help them because what I'm doing is not good enough to put them in the right position . The evidence and the stats show that we know what our issues are, and that's what we've got to change.''
UP NEXT
Florida State: The Seminoles return home to take on Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play host to North Carolina on Monday.
|29.1
|Min. Per Game
|29.1
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|59.4
|Field Goal %
|47.2
|29.0
|Three Point %
|39.7
|72.1
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|1.0
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
|5.0
|Devin Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Phil Cofer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Phil Cofer missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Justin Bibbs
|15.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Justin Robinson
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|82
|Field Goals
|31-58 (53.4%)
|32-60 (53.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|10-29 (34.5%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|25
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|16
|19
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Florida State 14-5
|84.5 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Virginia Tech 13-6
|85.6 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|M. Walker G
|8.1 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|1.2 APG
|39.2 FG%
|
5
|J. Robinson G
|12.2 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|5.6 APG
|47.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Walker G
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|J. Robinson G
|26 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|53.4
|FG%
|53.3
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|34.5
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|53.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Angola
|22
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/7
|0/3
|8/10
|0
|0
|T. Mann
|29
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|4
|C. Walker
|32
|11
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|5
|C. Koumadje
|15
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|P. Cofer
|28
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Angola
|22
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/7
|0/3
|8/10
|0
|0
|T. Mann
|29
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|4
|C. Walker
|32
|11
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|5
|C. Koumadje
|15
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|P. Cofer
|28
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Walker
|32
|24
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8/13
|4/7
|4/5
|0
|6
|M. Kabengele
|18
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/1
|0/1
|4
|4
|T. Forrest
|21
|3
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|B. Allen
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Savoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|91
|35
|16
|6
|1
|10
|16
|31/58
|9/20
|20/26
|8
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|36
|26
|2
|6
|0
|1
|4
|2
|10/15
|4/7
|2/4
|0
|2
|J. Bibbs
|34
|19
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/13
|4/7
|1/1
|0
|3
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|18
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4/7
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|2
|A. Hill
|33
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Alexander-Walker
|35
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/9
|1/8
|0/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|36
|26
|2
|6
|0
|1
|4
|2
|10/15
|4/7
|2/4
|0
|2
|J. Bibbs
|34
|19
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/13
|4/7
|1/1
|0
|3
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|18
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4/7
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|2
|A. Hill
|33
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Alexander-Walker
|35
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/9
|1/8
|0/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clarke
|31
|13
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5/6
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|5
|D. Wilson
|11
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|3
|T. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Bede
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Horne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Fullard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ammerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|23
|19
|4
|1
|13
|20
|32/60
|10/29
|8/15
|4
|19
-
22OHIOST
MINN67
49
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK56
77
Final
-
7WICHST
HOU59
73
Final
-
3PURDUE
IOWA87
64
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN89
93
Final/2OT
-
1NOVA
UCONN81
61
Final
-
FSU
VATECH91
82
Final
-
GWASH
VCU63
87
Final
-
LSU
VANDY71
77
Final
-
NKY
WISGB77
65
Final
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT73
60
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW88
92
Final
-
RI
DAYTON88
74
Final
-
FORD
STJOES46
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
FAIR85
104
Final
-
CIT
VMI81
88
Final
-
UNF
USCUP100
80
Final
-
TEXAS
6WVU51
86
Final
-
TEMPLE
PENN60
51
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
4OKLA
OKLAST81
83
Final/OT
-
TNMART
SIUE70
69
Final
-
DEL
NEAST64
76
Final
-
PSU
NWEST61
70
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER62
53
Final
-
OHIO
EMICH72
66
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
77
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY81
93
Final
-
ODU
FAU73
62
Final
-
ILLST
INDST54
84
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
68
Final
-
STLOU
UMASS66
47
Final
-
GATECH
15UNC66
80
Final
-
GASOU
GAST66
83
Final
-
EWASH
SUTAH62
66
Final/OT
-
11XAVIER
19SETON73
64
Final
-
LSALLE
RICH74
81
Final
-
CREIGH
PROV71
85
Final
-
CSBAK
CHIST89
78
Final
-
BALLST
MIAOH53
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
CLEVST87
80
Final
-
MISS
ARK93
97
Final
-
CMICH
BGREEN84
75
Final
-
LIU
CCTST63
72
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER49
62
Final
-
BRYANT
STFRAN80
85
Final
-
NORFLK
SCST78
54
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH63
61
Final
-
MOST
DRAKE58
61
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD73
75
Final
-
14ARIZ
STNFRD73
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM49
60
Final
-
24TCU
KSTATE68
73
Final
-
PITT
5DUKE54
81
Final
-
ECU
12CINCY60
86
Final
-
HOFSTRA
CHARLS70
76
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT92
86
Final
-
ND
20CLEM58
67
Final
-
NCCU
HOW78
84
Final/OT
-
WCAR
ETNST50
66
Final
-
APPST
SALAB77
83
Final
-
BCU
DELST85
78
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD55
74
Final
-
GMASON
DUQ89
95
Final/2OT
-
MOUNT
FDU72
73
Final
-
NILL
AKRON67
82
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW66
49
Final
-
ABIL
CARK80
63
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN67
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL86
74
Final
-
NCAT
UMES66
64
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST73
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
COLOST79
74
Final
-
NTEXAS
USM78
85
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB82
85
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN66
70
Final/OT
-
LALAF
TEXST80
55
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR77
84
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
TROY74
73
Final
-
LAMON
TXARL55
71
Final
-
NWST
SELOU58
85
Final
-
ARKPB
PVAM72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SMU62
73
Final
-
UTVALL
NMEXST59
86
Final
-
WASH
COLO72
62
Final
-
BAYLOR
10KANSAS67
70
Final
-
UGA
17AUBURN65
79
Final
-
UCF
SFLA71
69
Final
-
21TENN
SC70
63
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT59
83
Final
-
ARKST
ARKLR70
62
Final
-
GRAM
JACKST72
45
Final
-
ALST
STHRN61
63
Final
-
ALAM
ALCORN52
68
Final
-
HAMP
SAV101
103
Final
-
IUPUI
YOUNG62
85
Final
-
CPOLY
CSN54
72
Final
-
KENTST
TOLEDO65
72
Final
-
RICE
LATECH54
69
Final
-
MTSU
WKY66
62
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER57
60
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX75
79
Final
-
IDAHO
NAU84
80
Final
-
CHATT
WOFF67
71
Final
-
HARV
DART62
57
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
NCWILM71
73
Final/OT
-
JAXST
EKY68
60
Final
-
CORN
CLMB62
88
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON80
73
Final
-
UAB
MRSHL78
86
Final/OT
-
CHARLO
FIU59
79
Final
-
UIW
NORL70
74
Final
-
SDAKST
WILL98
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA79
76
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
MILW61
66
Final
-
SDAK
NEBOM85
71
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA51
64
Final
-
13GONZAG
SNCLRA75
60
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
67
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
HOUBP86
81
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD53
66
Final
-
GC
UMKC86
69
Final
-
FLA
18UK66
64
Final
-
MVSU
TEXSO77
91
Final
-
MURYST
TNST76
57
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA61
65
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA62
68
Final
-
NDAK
NCOLO91
94
Final/OT
-
PORTST
WEBER79
84
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST85
77
Final
-
MNTNA
MONST67
52
Final
-
SACST
IDST65
71
Final
-
USD
BYU58
74
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA68
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN73
80
Final
-
MARYCA
UOP72
69
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY72
65
Final
-
UCLA
OREG91
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH73
81
Final
-
16ARIZST
CAL81
73
Final
-
UCDAV
HAWAII72
77
Final
-
UCIRV
UCSB58
70
Final
-
FRESNO
AF0
0
PPD