GATECH
UNC

No Text

Maye, Pinson help No. 15 UNC beat Georgia Tech 80-66

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina kept hitting the glass hard - then pulled away after one of its most important players hit the floor hard.

Luke Maye had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the 15th-ranked Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech 80-66 on Saturday.

Theo Pinson added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Joel Berry II and Cameron Johnson finished with 16 points apiece to help the Tar Heels (16-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

They shot 42 percent and dominated the glass, building a 46-25 rebounding advantage and scoring 26 second-chance points to Georgia Tech's four.

''We're pushing our guys - as you've heard me say for 15 years how important I think rebounding the ball is,'' coach Roy Williams said.

Jose Alvarado scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers, including one that pulled the Yellow Jackets to 70-62 with about 3 1/2 minutes left. But he fouled Berry on the Tar Heels' ensuing possession, sending the point guard to the floor - and then stepped over him, earning a technical foul with 3:21 to play.

''I just felt like it was disrespectful to me,'' Berry said. ''I never want anybody to disrespect me like that. So I knew at the time he was going to do it. I just tried to get up fast, because I don't like people stepping over me anyway. I just told him, `Watch where you're stepping.'''

Berry hit three of the four free throws he was awarded to put North Carolina's lead into double figures to stay. The Tar Heels were 19 of 24 from the line, while Georgia Tech was just 3 of 6.

Josh Okogie led Georgia Tech (10-9, 3-3) with 18 points, while Ben Lammers and Abdoulaye Gueye each had 12. The Yellow Jackets were just 5 of 18 from 3-point range and had 15 turnovers.

''The whole key is, you've got to make free throws and don't turn the ball over,'' Tech coach Josh Pastner said. ''Those are two areas where we haven't been as good as I would like to be, and that's put us in some positions of some of our losses.''

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets had won four in a row before this two-game run against Top 15 opponents. After suffocating against No. 2 Virginia's ACC-best defense, Georgia Tech couldn't keep up with North Carolina's fast-paced offense, which averages nearly 83 points - especially after one stretch in which it had two field goals in 10-plus minutes.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels' winning streak remains intact, but Berry had a rough day until his free-throw bonanza all but iced it. The most outstanding player at the Final Four finished just 3 of 17 from the field and was just 1 of 8 from long range.

STAT LINES

Pinson scored in double figures for the third straight game - the first time he's done that in his career. . Johnson's two highest-scoring games as a Tar Heel came this week. He scored 21 in the victory over Clemson.

HE SAID IT

''I know Coach. If I tried to do something, Coach would get on me and yell at me, regardless of the situation.'' - Berry, on keeping his cool after Alvarado stepped over him.

MEN IN STRIPES

Official Ted Valentine worked his first North Carolina game since he memorably turned his back on Berry as the guard protested the lack of a foul call during a loss at Florida State on Jan. 3. The first time Valentine blew his whistle was when Berry drew a charging call on Brandon Alston. Berry said Valentine apologized before the game.

HONORS

North Carolina placed former forward Justin Jackson's jersey No. 44 in the rafters during a halftime ceremony. He qualified for the honor by winning the ACC player of the year award last season, while helping the Tar Heels win their third NCAA Tournament title since 2005.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Visits Florida State on Wednesday night.

North Carolina: Plays at Virginia Tech on Monday night.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Lammers
44 C
L. Maye
32 F
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
45.2 Field Goal % 51.3
22.2 Three Point % 47.5
72.7 Free Throw % 60.8
  Turnover on Jose Alvarado 17.0
  Offensive foul on Jose Alvarado 17.0
+ 2 Kane Ma made jump shot 21.0
+ 2 Josh Okogie made tip-in 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie 34.0
  Jose Alvarado missed layup 36.0
  Bad pass turnover on Shea Rush, stolen by Curtis Haywood II 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Maye 1:04
  Curtis Haywood II missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie 1:20
  Kenny Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
Team Stats
Points 66 80
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 28-66 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 25 46
Offensive 4 16
Defensive 18 26
Team 3 4
Assists 15 17
Steals 11 8
Blocks 6 0
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 23 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
5
J. Okogie G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
32
L. Maye F
17 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 10-9 283866
home team logo15 North Carolina 16-4354580
O/U 140.0, UNC -13.5
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
O/U 140.0, UNC -13.5
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Team Stats
away team logoGeorgia Tech 10-9 65.6 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo15 North Carolina 16-4 82.7 PPG 46.7 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
5
J. Okogie G 17.8 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.8 APG 44.2 FG%
32
L. Maye F 17.8 PPG 10.5 RPG 2.4 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Okogie G 18 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
32
L. Maye F 17 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
48.3 FG% 42.4
27.8 3PT FG% 23.8
50.0 FT% 79.2
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Okogie
J. Alvarado
A. Gueye
B. Lammers
B. Alston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Okogie 28 18 7 3 2 3 2 4 8/16 0/3 2/3 3 4
J. Alvarado 37 17 3 2 0 0 3 5 6/11 4/7 1/2 1 2
A. Gueye 31 12 4 2 0 1 2 4 6/9 0/0 0/0 0 4
B. Lammers 38 12 4 2 3 1 0 2 6/11 0/0 0/0 0 4
B. Alston 15 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
J. Okogie
J. Alvarado
A. Gueye
B. Lammers
B. Alston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Okogie 28 18 7 3 2 3 2 4 8/16 0/3 2/3 3 4
J. Alvarado 37 17 3 2 0 0 3 5 6/11 4/7 1/2 1 2
A. Gueye 31 12 4 2 0 1 2 4 6/9 0/0 0/0 0 4
B. Lammers 38 12 4 2 3 1 0 2 6/11 0/0 0/0 0 4
B. Alston 15 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Jackson
C. Haywood II
M. Wright
S. Ogbonda
J. Moore
J. Brown
E. Cole
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jackson 23 7 2 4 4 0 5 5 3/6 1/1 0/1 0 2
C. Haywood II 26 0 2 2 2 1 2 1 0/6 0/6 0/0 0 2
M. Wright 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Ogbonda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 22 15 11 6 15 23 29/60 5/18 3/6 4 18
North Carolina
Starters
L. Maye
J. Berry II
C. Johnson
T. Pinson
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 32 17 11 2 2 0 2 1 7/13 1/3 2/2 5 6
J. Berry II 31 16 8 2 0 0 2 3 3/17 1/8 9/10 2 6
C. Johnson 32 16 3 1 1 0 0 2 6/12 2/4 2/2 1 2
T. Pinson 32 11 10 4 3 0 3 2 4/9 1/1 2/4 3 7
K. Williams 29 5 3 5 0 0 2 3 2/6 0/4 1/2 1 2
Starters
L. Maye
J. Berry II
C. Johnson
T. Pinson
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Maye 32 17 11 2 2 0 2 1 7/13 1/3 2/2 5 6
J. Berry II 31 16 8 2 0 0 2 3 3/17 1/8 9/10 2 6
C. Johnson 32 16 3 1 1 0 0 2 6/12 2/4 2/2 1 2
T. Pinson 32 11 10 4 3 0 3 2 4/9 1/1 2/4 3 7
K. Williams 29 5 3 5 0 0 2 3 2/6 0/4 1/2 1 2
Bench
S. Manley
G. Brooks
J. Felton
K. Ma
B. Robinson
S. Rush
A. Rohlman
B. Huffman
W. Miller
A. Platek
S. Woods
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Manley 11 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 4/4 0/0 1/2 2 1
G. Brooks 8 2 1 1 0 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 0
J. Felton 8 2 0 2 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Ma 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Robinson 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Rush 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Rohlman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Huffman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Platek 4 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
S. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 42 17 8 0 14 12 28/66 5/21 19/24 16 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores