Cold-shooting Texas A&M downs Missouri 60-49

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Texas A&M, once ranked No. 5 nationally to start Southeastern Conference play, believes it's finally back on track following its second consecutive league victory.

''It's good to get back to the way we're capable of playing on the defensive end and taking care of the ball offensively,'' A&M coach Billy Kennedy said following the Aggies' 60-49 victory over Missouri on Saturday.

Tonny Trocha-Morelos scored a season-high 14 points and the Aggies (13-6, 2-5) continued a tedious recovery from an 0-5 start in SEC play in which they dropped out of the rankings along the way.

''We lost five straight and to come back with two straight wins shows we really care, and that we really want to prove to everybody that we want to win this,'' Trocha-Morelos said.

On Saturday both teams shot poorly from the field, as A&M converted 39.1 percent (25 of 64) of its shots and Missouri made 27.8 percent (15 of 54) of its attempts.

Missouri was held to season lows in points and shooting percentage, in the Tigers' seventh straight loss to A&M. The Aggies led 29-20 at halftime and were aided in the second half by two rare swishes from the right baseline by the senior center Trocha-Morelos, along with his 15-foot jumper from the free-throw line that put the game out of reach at 58-46 with 1:38 remaining.

''It was the tough, physical game that we expected,'' said Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, pointing out A&M's early SEC troubles were primarily because of injuries. ''They have a very talented team.''

No one from the Tigers (13-6, 3-3) scored in double digits, as Jordan Geist, Jeremiah Tilmon and Jordan Barnett scored nine points each. Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, with A&M making 3 of 17 (17.6 percent) and Missouri 4 of 18 (22.2 percent).

A&M center Tyler Davis was the only player with double-digit rebounds with 14 and he also collected a game-high three blocks.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies continue to try and work their way back into the NCAA Tournament mix with their second consecutive win in SEC play, following the 0-5 start that included one-point losses at home to LSU and on the road at Kentucky. The talented Aggies are as healthy as they've been all season, and their confidence continues to grow early in SEC action.

Missouri: The Tigers defeated South Carolina by double-digits in their SEC opener, so they've proven they can win on the road in league play. They only held a brief lead early in the second half on Saturday, however, as the surging Aggies kept them at arm's length for most of the final 20 minutes. The outcome never seemed in doubt, and Missouri often appeared overmatched against A&M big men Robert Williams and Davis.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Aggies committed a season-low four turnovers, with their next lowest total this season 10. Forward Robert Williams committed two of the miscues, with no other A&M player having more than one.

ON THE BENCH

A&M point guard J.J. Caldwell didn't log any minutes, as Kennedy said it was coach's decision to go with fellow freshman T.J. Starks to try and provide some offense. The move worked, with Starks scoring 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Following consecutive home games, the Aggies play at LSU on Tuesday night. LSU beat A&M on a last-second 3-pointer by Tremont Waters in College Station on Jan. 6.

Missouri: The Tigers play host to Auburn on Wednesday before going back on the road for their next two games at Mississippi State and Alabama.

Key Players
J. Barnett
D. Hogg
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
47.1 Field Goal % 44.7
40.5 Three Point % 43.2
91.1 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Tonny Trocha-Morelos 15.0
  Jordan Geist missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Jordan Geist made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Shooting foul on Tyler Davis 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Missouri 20.0
  Admon Gilder missed layup, blocked by Jordan Barnett 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Davis 48.0
  Kevin Puryear missed layup, blocked by Tyler Davis 50.0
+ 1 T.J. Starks made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 T.J. Starks made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Jordan Geist 1:01
Team Stats
Points 49 60
Field Goals 15-54 (27.8%) 25-64 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 46
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 28 35
Team 3 3
Assists 9 15
Steals 2 2
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 8 4
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 1 2
21
J. Barnett F
9 PTS, 4 REB
10
T. Trocha-Morelos C
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri 13-6 202949
home team logo Texas A&M 13-6293160
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logoMissouri 13-6 74.7 PPG 40.8 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logoTexas A&M 13-6 75.6 PPG 45.1 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
23
J. Tilmon F 8.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.4 APG 60.3 FG%
10
T. Trocha-Morelos C 8.2 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.5 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Tilmon F 9 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
10
T. Trocha-Morelos C 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
27.8 FG% 39.1
22.2 3PT FG% 17.6
75.0 FT% 63.6
Missouri
Starters
J. Barnett
J. Geist
J. Tilmon
K. Robertson
J. Porter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnett 34 9 4 0 0 2 4 0 2/6 2/4 3/4 1 3
J. Geist 25 9 3 3 1 0 0 3 3/7 0/3 3/4 0 3
J. Tilmon 24 9 5 0 1 1 0 5 4/9 0/0 1/2 1 4
K. Robertson 37 7 7 3 0 0 1 3 1/11 1/5 4/4 1 6
J. Porter 21 0 5 2 0 0 2 2 0/8 0/3 0/0 2 3
Bench
K. Puryear
C. VanLeer
T. Phillips
R. Nikko
A. Wolf
B. Rau
M. Smith
B. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Puryear 28 8 4 0 0 0 1 1 3/8 0/1 2/2 2 2
C. VanLeer 15 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/1 0 3
T. Phillips 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
R. Nikko 11 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 4
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 35 9 2 3 8 15 15/54 4/18 15/20 7 28
Texas A&M
Starters
R. Williams
T. Davis
D. Hogg
A. Gilder
D. Wilson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Williams 27 13 9 2 0 1 2 1 6/10 0/1 1/2 3 6
T. Davis 29 11 14 2 0 3 0 2 4/13 0/2 3/4 3 11
D. Hogg 28 6 5 2 0 0 1 3 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 4
A. Gilder 27 5 4 2 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 4
D. Wilson 18 0 2 1 1 1 0 2 0/6 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
T. Trocha-Morelos
T. Starks
J. Chandler
S. Flagg
C. Collins
F. Byers
J. Caldwell
M. French
C. Alo
I. Jasey
J. Walker III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Trocha-Morelos 24 14 4 1 1 0 0 2 6/10 2/5 0/0 0 4
T. Starks 24 11 1 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 0/1 3/5 0 1
J. Chandler 9 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Flagg 14 0 4 1 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 43 15 2 5 4 18 25/64 3/17 7/11 8 35
