Pritchard scores 25, Oregon holds off UCLA for 94-91 win
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Oregon's strategy in the final seconds was simple: Foul before UCLA could get off a tying 3-pointer and then get the ball into Payton Pritchard's hands.
The Ducks did both to avoid a fourth home loss before their first sellout crowd of the season.
Pritchard scored 25 points, capped by four free throws in the final 6.7 seconds, to help Oregon hold off UCLA for a 94-91 win on Saturday night.
MiKyle McIntosh and Victor Bailey Jr. had 18 points each for the Ducks (13-7, 3-4 Pac-12), who led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Troy Brown added 17 points.
''We needed to find a way to win,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said, ''so to hang on, and Payton hitting those free throws late, was really good.''
Aaron Holiday launched a half-court shot at the buzzer that could have forced overtime but bounced off the rim for the Bruins (13-7, 4-4), who lost their third consecutive game. Kris Wilkes led UCLA with 21 points, and Thomas Welch had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bruins trailed 88-77 with 2:55 to play before Wilkes scored five points in a 10-0 run to cut the lead the one with a minute left. Oregon staved off the rally by hitting six straight free throws in the final minute.
The Ducks led 90-87 when a shot-clock violation gave UCLA possession with 12.6 seconds left. Altman had his players foul twice before the Bruins could shoot, and though Alex Olesinski and Holiday hit all four free throws, Pritchard countered both times from the foul line.
UCLA shot 58.1 percent (18 of 31) in the second half, including 8 of 16 from 3-point range.
''Defensively, we didn't get many stops the second half,'' Altman said. ''They kind of took it wherever they wanted. Holiday created a lot of opportunities for their guys, and they shot it well.''
Oregon had squandered late leads in each of its last two games. This time, the Ducks made the plays they'd been missing in those losses to Arizona and USC.
''It shows growth for sure,'' McIntosh said. ''The last games we were fouling and making bonehead decisions in the last four minutes of the game, the last minute. I think it shows the team coming together, listening to coach.
''Even though some things didn't go our way, we ended up pulling it out.''
The Ducks had three players in double figures by halftime and led 52-38 at the break. They shot 55.6 percent (20 of 36) from the field and had zero first-half turnovers.
Holiday, UCLA's leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, was called for his third foul with 8 1/2 minutes to go in the first half, but the Bruins were able to keep contact by hitting 17 of 22 free throws. Holiday finished with 14 points and five assists.
BIG PICTURE
Dana Altman won his 200th game as Oregon's coach as the Ducks, with a pregame RPI of 97, fanned their flickering hopes of a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Oregon advanced to the Elite Eight in 2016 and the Final Four last season.
UCLA takes a three-game losing streak back to Pauley Pavilion to start a three-game home stand tied for fifth place in the Pac-12. The Bruins were swept at Oregon State and Oregon for the second time in four seasons.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Oregon had a 31-29 edge in rebounds to improve to 12-1 when it outrebounds its opponent against 1-6 when it doesn't. McIntosh led the Ducks with eight boards.
HIGHLIGHT REEL
Bailey brought the crowd of 12,364 to its feet late in the first half with a soaring dunk off a lob from Pritchard after McIntosh made a steal and pass as he was falling out of bounds.
STAR WATCH
Pritchard was 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 8 beyond the arc, for his best back-to-back shooting performances of the season. The sophomore hit 15 of 25 overall, 7 of 12 from the arc and all six free throws for 43 points against USC and UCLA.
TIP-INS
Freshman Kenny Wooten is more than halfway to Jordan Bell's Oregon season record of 110 blocked shots with 56 through 20 games. . UCLA had a 25-23 edge in bench points, led by Jaylen Hands with 12. . Elijah Brown, Oregon's second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, finished with five and had 14 combined in the split with USC and UCLA.
UP NEXT
UCLA: Hosts California on Thursday night to finish the first half of its Pac-12 schedule.
Oregon: Hosts Oregon State in a Civil War rematch on Jan. 27.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|48.2
|39.6
|Three Point %
|42.6
|81.4
|Free Throw %
|83.1
|Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Jaylen Hands
|2.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Shooting foul on Payton Pritchard
|5.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Jaylen Hands
|7.0
|+ 1
|Alex Olesinski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|94
|Field Goals
|27-52 (51.9%)
|32-67 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|11-32 (34.4%)
|Free Throws
|26-32 (81.3%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|21
|20
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|18
|19
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|8
|Fouls
|22
|25
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|Team Stats
|UCLA 13-7
|83.3 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Oregon 13-7
|81.5 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|K. Wilkes G
|13.8 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.6 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|15.7 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|4.5 APG
|48.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Wilkes G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|P. Pritchard G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|51.9
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|34.4
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wilkes
|36
|21
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7/12
|3/7
|4/6
|0
|3
|T. Welsh
|36
|17
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/11
|0/1
|5/6
|4
|6
|A. Holiday
|30
|14
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|7/8
|0
|1
|P. Ali
|27
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Goloman
|20
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wilkes
|36
|21
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|7/12
|3/7
|4/6
|0
|3
|T. Welsh
|36
|17
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/11
|0/1
|5/6
|4
|6
|A. Holiday
|30
|14
|1
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|7/8
|0
|1
|P. Ali
|27
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Goloman
|20
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hands
|23
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|6
|5
|3/6
|3/4
|3/4
|0
|5
|A. Olesinski
|12
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|C. Smith
|16
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Okwarabizie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|91
|27
|18
|6
|4
|13
|22
|27/52
|11/24
|26/32
|6
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|38
|25
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/13
|5/8
|4/4
|0
|4
|M. McIntosh
|35
|18
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|6
|T. Brown
|31
|17
|6
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6/13
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|3
|K. Wooten
|22
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|E. Brown
|21
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/9
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|38
|25
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/13
|5/8
|4/4
|0
|4
|M. McIntosh
|35
|18
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|6
|T. Brown
|31
|17
|6
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6/13
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|3
|K. Wooten
|22
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|E. Brown
|21
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/9
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bailey Jr.
|25
|18
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/10
|3/7
|3/3
|0
|0
|P. White
|17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|R. Sorkin
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|A. Kigab
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|29
|19
|8
|1
|8
|25
|32/67
|11/32
|19/23
|9
|20
-
22OHIOST
MINN67
49
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK56
77
Final
-
7WICHST
HOU59
73
Final
-
3PURDUE
IOWA87
64
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN89
93
Final/2OT
-
1NOVA
UCONN81
61
Final
-
FSU
VATECH91
82
Final
-
GWASH
VCU63
87
Final
-
LSU
VANDY71
77
Final
-
NKY
WISGB77
65
Final
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT73
60
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW88
92
Final
-
RI
DAYTON88
74
Final
-
FORD
STJOES46
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
FAIR85
104
Final
-
CIT
VMI81
88
Final
-
UNF
USCUP100
80
Final
-
TEXAS
6WVU51
86
Final
-
TEMPLE
PENN60
51
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
4OKLA
OKLAST81
83
Final/OT
-
TNMART
SIUE70
69
Final
-
DEL
NEAST64
76
Final
-
PSU
NWEST61
70
Final
-
8TXTECH
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER62
53
Final
-
OHIO
EMICH72
66
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
77
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY81
93
Final
-
ODU
FAU73
62
Final
-
ILLST
INDST54
84
Final
-
BU
NAVY75
68
Final
-
STLOU
UMASS66
47
Final
-
GATECH
15UNC66
80
Final
-
GASOU
GAST66
83
Final
-
EWASH
SUTAH62
66
Final/OT
-
11XAVIER
19SETON73
64
Final
-
LSALLE
RICH74
81
Final
-
CREIGH
PROV71
85
Final
-
CSBAK
CHIST89
78
Final
-
BALLST
MIAOH53
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
CLEVST87
80
Final
-
MISS
ARK93
97
Final
-
CMICH
BGREEN84
75
Final
-
LIU
CCTST63
72
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER49
62
Final
-
BRYANT
STFRAN80
85
Final
-
NORFLK
SCST78
54
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH63
61
Final
-
MOST
DRAKE58
61
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD73
75
Final
-
14ARIZ
STNFRD73
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM49
60
Final
-
24TCU
KSTATE68
73
Final
-
PITT
5DUKE54
81
Final
-
ECU
12CINCY60
86
Final
-
HOFSTRA
CHARLS70
76
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT92
86
Final
-
ND
20CLEM58
67
Final
-
NCCU
HOW78
84
Final/OT
-
WCAR
ETNST50
66
Final
-
APPST
SALAB77
83
Final
-
BCU
DELST85
78
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD55
74
Final
-
GMASON
DUQ89
95
Final/2OT
-
MOUNT
FDU72
73
Final
-
NILL
AKRON67
82
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW66
49
Final
-
ABIL
CARK80
63
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN67
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL86
74
Final
-
NCAT
UMES66
64
Final
-
MORGAN
COPPST73
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
COLOST79
74
Final
-
NTEXAS
USM78
85
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB82
85
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN66
70
Final/OT
-
LALAF
TEXST80
55
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR77
84
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
TROY74
73
Final
-
LAMON
TXARL55
71
Final
-
NWST
SELOU58
85
Final
-
ARKPB
PVAM72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SMU62
73
Final
-
UTVALL
NMEXST59
86
Final
-
WASH
COLO72
62
Final
-
BAYLOR
10KANSAS67
70
Final
-
UGA
17AUBURN65
79
Final
-
UCF
SFLA71
69
Final
-
21TENN
SC70
63
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT59
83
Final
-
ARKST
ARKLR70
62
Final
-
GRAM
JACKST72
45
Final
-
ALST
STHRN61
63
Final
-
ALAM
ALCORN52
68
Final
-
HAMP
SAV101
103
Final
-
IUPUI
YOUNG62
85
Final
-
CPOLY
CSN54
72
Final
-
KENTST
TOLEDO65
72
Final
-
RICE
LATECH54
69
Final
-
MTSU
WKY66
62
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER57
60
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX75
79
Final
-
IDAHO
NAU84
80
Final
-
CHATT
WOFF67
71
Final
-
HARV
DART62
57
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
NCWILM71
73
Final/OT
-
JAXST
EKY68
60
Final
-
CORN
CLMB62
88
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON80
73
Final
-
UAB
MRSHL78
86
Final/OT
-
CHARLO
FIU59
79
Final
-
UIW
NORL70
74
Final
-
SDAKST
WILL98
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
TEXPA79
76
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
MILW61
66
Final
-
SDAK
NEBOM85
71
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA51
64
Final
-
13GONZAG
SNCLRA75
60
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
67
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
HOUBP86
81
Final
-
EVAN
BRAD53
66
Final
-
GC
UMKC86
69
Final
-
FLA
18UK66
64
Final
-
MVSU
TEXSO77
91
Final
-
MURYST
TNST76
57
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA61
65
Final
-
MISSST
BAMA62
68
Final
-
NDAK
NCOLO91
94
Final/OT
-
PORTST
WEBER79
84
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST85
77
Final
-
MNTNA
MONST67
52
Final
-
SACST
IDST65
71
Final
-
USD
BYU58
74
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA68
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN73
80
Final
-
MARYCA
UOP72
69
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY72
65
Final
-
UCLA
OREG91
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH73
81
Final
-
16ARIZST
CAL81
73
Final
-
UCDAV
HAWAII72
77
Final
-
UCIRV
UCSB58
70
Final
-
FRESNO
AF0
0
PPD