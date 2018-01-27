WISC
No. 6 Michigan St beats Wisconsin 76-61 on day AD retires

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Miles Bridges scored 24 points and No. 6 Michigan State beat the Wisconsin Badgers 76-61 on Friday night, less than 12 hours after athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Larry Nassar.

The Spartans (19-3, 7-2 Big Ten) have won three straight after losing two of the previous three games.

Wisconsin (10-12, 3-6) has lost five of six.

The court was surrounded by a sea of teal T-shirts worn by students, hoping to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Hollis, a close friend of Spartans coach Tom Izzo, is retiring as the latest leader to step away because of a sexual abuse scandal involving a former physician at the school. Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation Wednesday night, hours after Larry Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison this week for molesting girls and young women.

The series of events seemed to create a relatively subdued atmosphere at the usually raucous Breslin Center.

Cassius Winston had 17 points and six assists, Nick Ward had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Jaren Jackson had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Spartans.

Wisconsin's Ethan Happ had 23 points and seven rebounds and Brevin Pritzl scored 13.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The short-handed Badgers are competing hard, trying to overcome to loss of injured guards D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King along with the loss of five seniors from last year's team.

Michigan State: Izzo's mood the rest of the season will be something to watch. Izzo was the best man at Hollis' wedding and they were roommates decades ago when they were starting their careers at Michigan State.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Nebraska on Monday.

Michigan State: Visit Maryland on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This story has been corrected to fix final score in 1st paragraph to Michigan State 76, Wisconsin 61.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Joshua Langford 22.0
  Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Joshua Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Joshua Langford made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Aleem Ford 38.0
+ 2 Ethan Happ made layup 40.0
+ 1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Brad Davison 44.0
+ 2 Ethan Happ made layup, assist by Brad Davison 44.0
+ 1 Matt McQuaid made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
Team Stats
Points 61 76
Field Goals 21-58 (36.2%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 28 37
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 16 25
Team 5 3
Assists 10 19
Steals 7 2
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
E. Happ F
23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
22
M. Bridges G/F
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Wisconsin 10-12 214061
home team logo6 Michigan State 19-3373976
O/U 136.5, MICHST -17.0
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
O/U 136.5, MICHST -17.0
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logoWisconsin 10-12 68.0 PPG 33.7 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo6 Michigan State 19-3 84.9 PPG 44 RPG 20.9 APG
Key Players
22
E. Happ F 17.2 PPG 8.5 RPG 3.8 APG 55.1 FG%
22
M. Bridges G/F 18.0 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.9 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
E. Happ F 23 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
22
M. Bridges G/F 24 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
36.2 FG% 50.0
20.8 3PT FG% 42.1
87.5 FT% 87.5
Wisconsin
Starters
E. Happ
B. Pritzl
K. Iverson
N. Reuvers
B. Davison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Happ 27 23 7 4 2 1 2 2 7/19 0/0 9/11 2 5
B. Pritzl 35 13 4 0 0 0 1 1 5/12 3/9 0/0 2 2
K. Iverson 24 9 1 1 1 1 2 3 2/2 0/0 5/5 0 1
N. Reuvers 24 7 1 1 2 0 2 4 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
B. Davison 35 6 5 4 2 0 2 4 3/12 0/6 0/0 0 5
Bench
A. Illikainen
A. Moesch
M. Ferris
T. Schlundt
C. Thomas IV
A. Van Vliet
A. Ford
M. Ballard
D. Trice
W. McGrory
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Illikainen 14 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 0
A. Moesch 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Ferris 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Schlundt 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
C. Thomas IV 11 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Van Vliet 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Ford 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Trice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 23 10 7 3 9 19 21/58 5/24 14/16 7 16
Michigan State
Starters
M. Bridges
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Langford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bridges 33 24 7 2 0 0 2 3 8/13 4/6 4/4 0 7
C. Winston 32 17 3 6 1 0 3 1 5/10 3/4 4/4 1 2
N. Ward 27 12 11 2 1 5 2 4 6/9 0/0 0/0 4 7
J. Jackson Jr. 30 11 7 2 0 4 2 4 4/8 1/4 2/4 2 5
J. Langford 28 8 2 1 0 0 1 1 3/9 0/3 2/2 1 1
Bench
M. McQuaid
B. Carter
G. Schilling
K. Goins
L. Nairn Jr.
C. George
X. Tillman
K. Ahrens
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McQuaid 17 4 2 2 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 1
B. Carter 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Schilling 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Goins 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Nairn Jr. 12 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. George 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
X. Tillman 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 76 34 19 2 9 12 19 27/54 8/19 14/16 9 25
