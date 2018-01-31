Mobley leads St. Bonaventure over George Mason 85-69
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Matt Mobley scored a career-high 35 points with 11 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat George Mason 85-69 on Wednesday night.
Mobley was 11 of 15 from the field, 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and hit all six of his free throws. Nelson Kaputo also posted a career-high of 20 points with four rebounds and four assists for the Bonnies (15-6, 5-4 Atlantic 10) who have won three straight.
Mobley and Kaputo sank three 3-pointers each as part of a 24-5 run that brought the Bonnies from an eight-point deficit early in the first half to a 31-20 lead with 7:50 to play. They stretched it to 49-33 at the half.
George Mason cut it to 68-60 with 8:26 left in the second half but two more Mobley 3-pointers followed to help the Bonnies push it to 76-60 with 4:54 remaining and they cruised from there.
Otis Livingston II scored 30 points for the Patriots (9-13, 3-6) who are on a four-game skid.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|45.6
|Three Point %
|42.3
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|82.2
|+ 2
|Javon Greene made layup
|12.0
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Mobley, stolen by Javon Greene
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Idris Taqqee
|46.0
|Jaylen Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Bad pass turnover on Justin Kier, stolen by Idris Taqqee
|1:18
|+ 1
|Matt Mobley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:26
|+ 1
|Matt Mobley made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:26
|Personal foul on Javon Greene
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by Matt Mobley
|1:26
|Ian Boyd missed jump shot
|1:28
|+ 1
|Matt Mobley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|69
|Field Goals
|29-49 (59.2%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|13-23 (56.5%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|21
|7
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 15-6
|76.3 PPG
|39 RPG
|14.3 APG
|George Mason 9-13
|71.0 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Mobley G
|18.4 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
4
|O. Livingston II G
|16.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|4.1 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Mobley G
|35 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|O. Livingston II G
|30 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|59.2
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|56.5
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mobley
|39
|35
|11
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|11/15
|7/9
|6/6
|1
|10
|L. Griffin
|35
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|4
|J. Adams
|30
|5
|2
|8
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/7
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|C. Stockard
|30
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|4
|I. Taqqee
|23
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kaputo
|25
|20
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/10
|6/9
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Ayeni
|14
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|I. Brockington
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ikpeze
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|31
|21
|5
|5
|13
|22
|29/49
|13/23
|14/21
|3
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Livingston II
|37
|30
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/16
|5/9
|9/10
|0
|2
|J. Kier
|37
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|G. Calixte
|29
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|J. Grayer
|23
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|G. Mar
|27
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Greene
|17
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|1
|I. Boyd
|20
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. Wilson
|10
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|1
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|27
|7
|4
|1
|12
|17
|24/57
|6/19
|15/22
|6
|21
