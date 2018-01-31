FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Matt Mobley scored a career-high 35 points with 11 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat George Mason 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Mobley was 11 of 15 from the field, 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and hit all six of his free throws. Nelson Kaputo also posted a career-high of 20 points with four rebounds and four assists for the Bonnies (15-6, 5-4 Atlantic 10) who have won three straight.

Mobley and Kaputo sank three 3-pointers each as part of a 24-5 run that brought the Bonnies from an eight-point deficit early in the first half to a 31-20 lead with 7:50 to play. They stretched it to 49-33 at the half.

George Mason cut it to 68-60 with 8:26 left in the second half but two more Mobley 3-pointers followed to help the Bonnies push it to 76-60 with 4:54 remaining and they cruised from there.

Otis Livingston II scored 30 points for the Patriots (9-13, 3-6) who are on a four-game skid.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.