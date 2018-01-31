STBON
GMASON

No Text

Mobley leads St. Bonaventure over George Mason 85-69

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Matt Mobley scored a career-high 35 points with 11 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat George Mason 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Mobley was 11 of 15 from the field, 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and hit all six of his free throws. Nelson Kaputo also posted a career-high of 20 points with four rebounds and four assists for the Bonnies (15-6, 5-4 Atlantic 10) who have won three straight.

Mobley and Kaputo sank three 3-pointers each as part of a 24-5 run that brought the Bonnies from an eight-point deficit early in the first half to a 31-20 lead with 7:50 to play. They stretched it to 49-33 at the half.

George Mason cut it to 68-60 with 8:26 left in the second half but two more Mobley 3-pointers followed to help the Bonnies push it to 76-60 with 4:54 remaining and they cruised from there.

Otis Livingston II scored 30 points for the Patriots (9-13, 3-6) who are on a four-game skid.

Key Players
J. Adams
O. Livingston II
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
41.7 Field Goal % 45.7
45.6 Three Point % 42.3
83.3 Free Throw % 82.2
+ 2 Javon Greene made layup 12.0
  Lost ball turnover on Matt Mobley, stolen by Javon Greene 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Idris Taqqee 46.0
  Jaylen Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
  Bad pass turnover on Justin Kier, stolen by Idris Taqqee 1:18
+ 1 Matt Mobley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
+ 1 Matt Mobley made 1st of 2 free throws 1:26
  Personal foul on Javon Greene 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Matt Mobley 1:26
  Ian Boyd missed jump shot 1:28
+ 1 Matt Mobley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:40
Team Stats
Points 85 69
Field Goals 29-49 (59.2%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 13-23 (56.5%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 28 21
Team 1 6
Assists 21 7
Steals 5 4
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Mobley G
35 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
O. Livingston II G
30 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 15-6 493685
home team logo George Mason 9-13 333669
O/U 147.5, GMASON +7.5
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
O/U 147.5, GMASON +7.5
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bonaventure 15-6 76.3 PPG 39 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo George Mason 9-13 71.0 PPG 38.7 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
2
M. Mobley G 18.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.9 APG 42.4 FG%
4
O. Livingston II G 16.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.1 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Mobley G 35 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
4
O. Livingston II G 30 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
59.2 FG% 42.1
56.5 3PT FG% 31.6
66.7 FT% 68.2
St. Bonaventure
Starters
M. Mobley
L. Griffin
J. Adams
C. Stockard
I. Taqqee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mobley 39 35 11 2 1 0 4 3 11/15 7/9 6/6 1 10
L. Griffin 35 8 4 1 0 2 3 2 3/4 0/0 2/3 0 4
J. Adams 30 5 2 8 1 1 0 3 2/7 0/3 1/2 0 2
C. Stockard 30 5 5 3 1 1 4 5 1/3 0/0 3/6 1 4
I. Taqqee 23 4 3 2 2 1 0 2 1/4 0/1 2/4 1 2
Starters
M. Mobley
L. Griffin
J. Adams
C. Stockard
I. Taqqee
Bench
N. Kaputo
J. Ayeni
I. Brockington
A. Ikpeze
J. Galatio
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Kaputo 25 20 4 4 0 0 1 2 7/10 6/9 0/0 0 4
J. Ayeni 14 4 2 1 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
I. Brockington 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Ikpeze 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 31 21 5 5 13 22 29/49 13/23 14/21 3 28
George Mason
Starters
O. Livingston II
J. Kier
G. Calixte
J. Grayer
G. Mar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Livingston II 37 30 2 1 0 0 1 1 8/16 5/9 9/10 0 2
J. Kier 37 9 4 4 1 0 2 1 4/7 0/1 1/2 0 4
G. Calixte 29 7 6 1 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 5
J. Grayer 23 5 2 0 2 1 3 1 2/9 1/5 0/0 0 2
G. Mar 27 2 3 0 0 0 3 4 0/3 0/1 2/4 0 3
Starters
O. Livingston II
J. Kier
G. Calixte
J. Grayer
G. Mar
Bench
J. Greene
I. Boyd
A. Wilson
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Greene 17 7 1 1 1 0 1 3 3/7 0/2 1/1 0 1
I. Boyd 20 6 5 0 0 0 2 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 2 3
A. Wilson 10 3 4 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 1/3 3 1
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 27 7 4 1 12 17 24/57 6/19 15/22 6 21
NCAA BB Scores