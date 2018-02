LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Nate Grimes had a career-high 20 points to go with 12 rebounds as Fresno State thundered past Wyoming 80-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Fresno State sprinted to an early lead and went into intermission holding a 46-30 advantage. The Bulldogs finished with the largest victory margin in their history in a Mountain West road game.

The last time these teams met was last season when Wyoming took a 102-100 victory in four overtimes.

Wyoming had won four straight Mountain West games, including a 104-103 double overtime win over then No. 23 Nevada, before encountering the Bulldogs. The Cowboys have won six overtime contests this year, tying an NCAA Division I record.

Grimes made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts and Jaron Hopkins added 16 points with three steals and a block. Deshon Taylor had 15 points with three steals as Fresno State (16-8, 6-5) swiped the ball 10 times.

Hayden Dalton had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Wyoming (15-8, 6-4).

