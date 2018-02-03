Florida State holds off Louisville 80-76
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Terance Mann couldn't mope over two missed free throws that could have sealed the victory for Florida State. There was still work to do on the other end to make sure Louisville didn't take advantage.
The junior guard quickly redeemed himself by delivering a timely block of VJ King's shot with 6 seconds remaining, Braian Angola grabbed the rebound and fed to M.J. Walker for a dunk with 1 second left that clinched the Seminoles' 80-76 win on Saturday.
In just 11 seconds, Mann went from feeling stress to elation after a hard-fought win that helped FSU (17-6, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenge last month's loss to Louisville that broke a 28-game home winning streak.
''I missed the free throws and I knew I had to guard the ball and get a stop,'' said Mann, FSU's top scorer who entered the game making 72 percent from the foul line. ''I knew they'd be driving to the basket aggressively, I just had to buck up and play defense.
''It was just happening in the moment. I used my defensive principles and got the stop.''
Phil Cofer scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half, Angola added 13 and Mann and Christ Koumadje each added 11 for FSU, which broke a 57-all tie in the second half with six unanswered points and ending with Cofer's 3-point play with 7:36 left.
The Seminoles' lead stretched to eight a couple of times before they had to fight off the Cardinals' late charge that got them within 78-76 with 24.7 seconds remaining. Mann's missed free throws with 17.4 seconds left opened the door for Louisville before his block finally tilted things toward FSU in a tight game featuring 11 lead changes and seven ties.
''We're very fortunate to hang on there for a victory,'' said Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton, whose team shot 52 percent in the second half and 45 percent overall.
''I was very proud of our guys because Louisville took us to the woodshed at our place. I felt like our guys were a little bit more poised with the exception of the two turnovers there toward the end of the game.''
In bouncing back from its loss to Wake Forest, FSU also handed Louisville (16-7, 6-4) its second straight ACC defeat for the first time in nearly two years and third in four games. The Cardinals made just 12 of 33 from the field after halftime (36 percent) and were outrebounded 43-34.
''They came in here and exposed us on defense and outrebounded us, which we knew was going to be a big key to the game,'' Cardinals interim coach David Padgett said. ''So, give them credit. That team was desperate for a win and they came out and showed it.''
Deng Adel had 19 points and Quentin Snider 15 for the Cardinals.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: With three starters in foul trouble, Cofer stepped up with critical points that maintained the Seminoles' lead once they got it for good. CJ Walker and Trent Forrest each added 10 points, with Forrest grabbing a team-high nine rebounds off the bench. Neither was easy against Louisville, which entered the game 13-1. ''We just kept our composure and came out with the win,'' Cofer said. ''We made great plays from the end of the half, just tried to play hard and not look at the scoreboard.''
Louisville: The Cardinals had their chances but shot 36 percent in the second half and missed several free throws down the stretch that could have closed the gap much sooner. Snider's five straight points got them within a basket with another opportunity to tie, but King's blocked attempt led to the clinching basket.
INJURY REPORT
Ray Spalding (13 points, 9 rebounds) went down midway through the second half with left leg cramps before leaving the game late with a sprained right ankle. He will be evaluated on a daily basis.
UP NEXT
Florida State hosts No. 2 and first-place Virginia on Wednesday, seeking its fourth win this season over a ranked foe.
Louisville hosts Syracuse on Monday night, seeking its fourth straight series victory over the Orange.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|59.0
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|27.0
|Three Point %
|36.6
|70.5
|Free Throw %
|77.4
|+ 2
|M.J. Walker made driving dunk
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Braian Angola
|3.0
|V.J. King missed layup, blocked by Terance Mann
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|17.0
|Terance Mann missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Terance Mann missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Quentin Snider
|17.0
|+ 2
|Quentin Snider made running Jump Shot
|25.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Braian Angola
|32.0
|+ 3
|Quentin Snider made 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Braian Angola made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|76
|Field Goals
|27-60 (45.0%)
|25-59 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|21-31 (67.7%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|34
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|33
|28
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|21
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida State 17-6
|84.7 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Louisville 16-7
|77.8 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|45.0
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|67.7
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|27
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/13
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|B. Angola
|23
|13
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/11
|3/6
|4/5
|0
|5
|C. Koumadje
|28
|11
|8
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|7
|T. Mann
|30
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|2
|C. Walker
|23
|10
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/6
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cofer
|27
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/13
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|3
|B. Angola
|23
|13
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/11
|3/6
|4/5
|0
|5
|C. Koumadje
|28
|11
|8
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|7
|T. Mann
|30
|11
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|2
|C. Walker
|23
|10
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/6
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Forrest
|31
|10
|9
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|6
|M. Walker
|25
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|3
|I. Obiagu
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|M. Kabengele
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Savoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|40
|11
|6
|5
|12
|21
|27/60
|5/13
|21/31
|7
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adel
|39
|19
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/17
|4/10
|3/4
|0
|8
|Q. Snider
|35
|15
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/11
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|1
|R. Spalding
|32
|13
|9
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|6
|V. King
|28
|10
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/2
|3/6
|0
|6
|M. Williams
|17
|7
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adel
|39
|19
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/17
|4/10
|3/4
|0
|8
|Q. Snider
|35
|15
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/11
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|1
|R. Spalding
|32
|13
|9
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|6
|V. King
|28
|10
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/2
|3/6
|0
|6
|M. Williams
|17
|7
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mahmoud
|25
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|R. McMahon
|18
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|1
|D. Perry
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Sutton
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nwora
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|34
|12
|6
|6
|12
|22
|25/59
|9/21
|17/26
|6
|28
-
4DUKE
STJOHN77
81
Final
-
OKLAST
7KANSAS84
79
Final
-
TOLEDO
AKRON77
56
Final
-
ND
NCST58
76
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH41
58
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER57
80
Final
-
HOU
UCF69
65
Final
-
8CINCY
UCONN65
57
Final
-
BING
MAINE79
81
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
CIT92
100
Final/OT
-
21UK
MIZZOU60
69
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI75
97
Final
-
10TXTECH
TCU83
71
Final
-
SC
TEXAM60
83
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO80
62
Final
-
JAXST
SIUE67
75
Final
-
LIB
LONGWD67
55
Final
-
DENVER
IPFW63
91
Final
-
DAYTON
UMASS82
86
Final/2OT
-
BU
LEHIGH75
80
Final
-
MEMP
ECU85
88
Final/OT
-
FDU
ROBERT73
67
Final
-
MIAMI
VATECH84
75
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR57
75
Final
-
20CLEM
WAKE75
67
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH80
84
Final
-
PROV
MARQET77
75
Final
-
MINN
24MICH73
76
Final/OT
-
SDAK
NDAKST76
72
Final
-
ORAL
WILL56
82
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB61
63
Final
-
AMER
ARMY70
82
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST78
61
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON80
59
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT54
67
Final
-
ARK
LSU86
94
Final
-
KENTST
BGREEN62
70
Final
-
CMICH
OHIO101
98
Final/2OT
-
DREXEL
WMMARY91
79
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER61
79
Final
-
2UVA
CUSE59
44
Final
-
3PURDUE
RUT78
76
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT84
71
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA77
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORT66
68
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST81
94
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO63
86
Final
-
WKY
TXSA63
74
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST100
107
Final/OT
-
EVAN
ILLST71
75
Final
-
KSTATE
15WVU51
89
Final
-
DAVID
GWASH87
58
Final
-
TOWSON
JMAD73
79
Final
-
BAMA
23FLA68
50
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST61
81
Final
-
COPPST
BCU60
80
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE78
81
Final
-
FAMU
HOW80
83
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
MOREHD83
73
Final
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT56
59
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD73
57
Final
-
UVM
UMBC81
53
Final
-
FSU
LVILLE80
76
Final
-
DELST
NCCU61
72
Final
-
HAMP
NCAT84
92
Final
-
TNTECH
EILL71
79
Final
-
GMASON
RICH79
75
Final
-
PRESBY
NCASHV61
75
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER65
73
Final
-
MCNSE
NWST75
62
Final
-
TXAMCC
UIW56
51
Final
-
USCUP
KENSAW69
93
Final
-
MIAOH
NILL81
65
Final
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB81
77
Final
-
OREG
STNFRD61
96
Final
-
MNTNA
NDAK72
67
Final
-
SFA
LAMAR54
76
Final
-
APPST
TEXST59
56
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL80
87
Final
-
SALAB
TROY63
80
Final
-
ALST
MVSU89
85
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SEMO96
81
Final
-
NICHST
NORL81
64
Final
-
CARK
SELOU84
89
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST67
90
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS70
74
Final
-
USC
UCLA79
82
Final
-
UGA
MISSST57
72
Final
-
NMEX
SJST71
68
Final
-
TEXSO
PVAM82
96
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE102
100
Final/OT
-
IOWA
PSU58
82
Final
-
GTOWN
6XAVIER91
96
Final/OT
-
MISS
18TENN61
94
Final
-
FGC
JVILLE80
55
Final
-
12OKLA
TEXAS74
79
Final
-
GAST
ARKLR81
51
Final
-
SCST
SAV99
111
Final
-
STHRN
GRAM68
69
Final
-
ALCORN
JACKST57
60
Final
-
MORGAN
NORFLK65
76
Final
-
STBON
DUQ84
81
Final
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK73
64
Final
-
YALE
PENN50
59
Final
-
STETSON
UNF91
97
Final
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG83
57
Final
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
67
Final
-
UCDAV
LNGBCH105
104
Final/2OT
-
MURYST
TNMART66
53
Final
-
NH
ALBANY74
83
Final
-
UAB
ODU60
65
Final
-
HARV
CORN76
73
Final
-
LAFAY
BUCK59
74
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO78
73
Final
-
TNST
EKY73
60
Final
-
DART
CLMB74
77
Final
-
USM
FAU77
66
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA86
85
Final
-
LATECH
FIU68
71
Final
-
DEL
ELON76
89
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU77
84
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR71
88
Final
-
FORD
STLOU50
73
Final
-
VALPO
SILL59
65
Final
-
NEVADA
COLOST76
67
Final
-
OREGST
CAL70
74
Final
-
UNLV
BOISE91
93
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
BRAD78
68
Final
-
PITT
19UNC65
96
Final
-
GASOU
ARKST89
91
Final
-
ALAM
ARKPB62
80
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR67
81
Final
-
5MICHST
IND63
60
Final
-
VANDY
11AUBURN81
93
Final
-
MRSHL
UTEP74
65
Final
-
13MARYCA
USD65
62
Final
-
WEBER
NAU87
55
Final
-
CHIST
GC55
89
Final
-
CSN
UCSB51
75
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK58
81
Final
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE54
55
Final
-
AF
SDGST50
81
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER81
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSFULL63
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CPOLY64
78
Final
-
BYU
14GONZAG60
68
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST81
58
Final
-
9ARIZ
WASH75
78
Final
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA70
59
Final