No. 2 Michigan St. rallies from 27 down, beats Northwestern
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had a simple request after his team staged one of the biggest rallies in NCAA history: Try not to make it a 28-point comeback next time.
Cassius Winston scored 17 points, and the second-ranked Spartans rallied from 27 down on Saturday to beat Northwestern 65-60 and extend its winning streak to 10 games.
Nick Ward added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges hit four free throws in the final minute, and the Spartans (26-3, 14-2 Big Ten) used a huge second half to pull out the win when they looked like they were headed to a stunning blowout loss.
Michigan State was down 22 at the break after trailing by as much as 27. Duke holds the record for the largest halftime deficit overcome in a victory, rallying from 29 down to beat Tulane on Dec. 30, 1950.
''There can't be a much better comeback,'' Izzo said. ''I told my team after, we're setting some new records at Michigan State - best start, best this, best that. And this might be the greatest comeback. The other records, I appreciate. This one, I really don't. ... I hope they don't try to go 28 next game.''
Vic Law cooled off after a blistering start to finish with 21 points, and Northwestern (15-13, 6-9) made just 3 of 26 field goals in the second half.
''I'm just disappointed for the guys,'' coach Chris Collins said. ''I thought our effort was worthy of winning. I thought we did a lot of good things and we just came up short.''
The Wildcats gave themselves a great chance at their first win over a Top 5 team since 1979 even though star guard Bryant McIntosh sat out with a shoulder injury.
They were up 49-27 after a stunning first half that had fans chanting ''Overrated!'' But the Spartans - tied for the Big Ten lead coming into the game - sure did turn it around after halftime.
''Honestly, when we were in the locker room, we were ready,'' Winston said.
CHARGING BACK
The Spartans outscored Northwestern 29-4 over the first 14 1/2 minutes after the break, tying it on Nick Ward's tip-in and taking their first lead of the game at 56-53 on Jaren Jackson's three-point play with 5:26 remaining.
The Wildcats went more than 11 minutes without scoring before Dererk Pardon hit two free throws with just over five minutes left.
With the Spartans clinging to a two-point lead in the final minute, Bridges hit two free throws and Winston added two more to make it 63-57. Law nailed a 3 for Northwestern to make it a three-point game with 11.4 seconds remaining, but Bridges hit two more foul shots.
QUOTABLE
''We needed the win - don't get me wrong - but they deserved to win. They outplayed us for two-thirds of that game in every fashion - offensively, defensively. They got every loose ball. It was the Northwestern I'm sure we all thought we'd see this year.'' - Izzo.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: With their two remaining games against bottom-five Big Ten teams - last-place Illinois and Wisconsin - the Spartans are in good position to finish first in the conference. They also appear poised to make a long NCAA Tournament run, with an eighth Final Four appearance and second national championship under Izzo a possibility, even though they're playing against a backdrop of the scandal involving former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of child pornography and sexual assault after abusing athletes in his care.
Northwestern: This might be the most disappointing loss in a letdown of a season for the Wildcats after their first NCAA Tournament appearance.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: The Spartans host Illinois in their final home game on Tuesday.
Northwestern: The Wildcats play Maryland on Monday in the second of three consecutive home games.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|12.1
|Pts. Per Game
|12.1
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|52.5
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|53.9
|Three Point %
|33.6
|87.3
|Free Throw %
|86.0
|Offensive rebound by Dererk Pardon
|1.0
|Aaron Falzon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Gaines
|8.0
|+ 3
|Vic Law made 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Vic Law
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|30.0
|Vic Law missed layup
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|60
|Field Goals
|20-46 (43.5%)
|21-56 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|26
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|25
|18
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|16
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|2 Michigan State 26-3
|83.3 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|20.4 APG
|Northwestern 15-13
|69.9 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Winston G
|12.1 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|7.1 APG
|52.1 FG%
|
4
|V. Law F
|11.8 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|2.1 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Winston G
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|7 AST
|V. Law F
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|34
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|4/6
|3/4
|0
|9
|N. Ward
|27
|15
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|9/11
|5
|5
|J. Jackson Jr.
|14
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/9
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Bridges
|23
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|3
|J. Langford
|38
|8
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|3
