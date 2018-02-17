Osetkowski scores 21 as Texas tops No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Texas was getting desperate, and the Longhorns finally got the win they needed.
Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.
Texas (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) needed the win to boost NCAA Tournament resume after losing three straight.
''It's big,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said. ''I told our guys we were fighting for our NCAA Tournament lives. It's not to say it's fighting-for-your-life life and death, but when you're a basketball player or a basketball coach, it can feel that way.''
Young, a freshman point guard, scored 26 points on 7 for 21 shooting.
''This is the toughest conference in America,'' Young said. ''I'm getting guarded like nobody else in the country. I'm being scouted on like nobody else in the country is. It's a mystery coming up each and every game and how teams are going to guard me and how I'm going to dictate how my team wins. It's just a process.''
Kerwin Roach got most of the defensive work against Young, and both sides acknowledged he was a difference maker. When Young got by him, the 6-foot-11 Mohamed Bamba was waiting. Bamba, the Big 12's leader in blocks, finished with four.
Osetkowski carried much of the load on offense. The 6-foot-9 junior said everyone was telling him to shoot, and he responded by making 9 of 17. Roach scored 12 points, Matt Coleman scored 11 and Bamba added 10 points and 18 rebounds for Texas, which never trailed and swept the season series for the first time since 2011-12.
The Sooners (16-10, 6-8) shot just 30.8 percent overall and posted their lowest-scoring game of the season. Even an appearance by Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield wasn't enough to get the Sooners going.
''We just have to keep working at it,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''There is no shortcut to it. A lot of it is confidence about getting shots to go down and feeling good about it. We need to get more movement away from the ball. Get the ball moving off the pass a little bit more. We've got to find the spark. We need shots to go in for sure.''
Oklahoma's Kameron McGusty hit a 3 at the first-half buzzer to cut Texas' lead to 32-29. The Sooners shot just 25.8 percent in the first half and matched their lowest point total for a half this season, yet hung tough by making 9 of 12 free throws.
Young hit a 3-pointer with about 13 minutes remaining to cut Texas' lead to a point. Oklahoma's Brady Manek attempted a corner 3-pointer, but Osetkowski blocked it and saved the ball to a teammate. The resulting fast break led to a layup by Texas' Jacob Young that put the Longhorns up 51-44.
The Longhorns expanded their lead to 13 before a layup and a 3-pointer by Young led to a Texas timeout, but the Longhorns were able to keep the Sooners at bay.
---
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns bounced back after a 74-73 double-overtime loss to Baylor earlier in the week.
Oklahoma: Trae Young has made just 18 of 58 field goals and 4 of 27 3-pointers the past three games combined. He said he plans to stick to his regular routine.
''I'm not going to change because that is what has gotten me here in the first place,'' he said. ''I haven't been shooting good these past few games, but nothing is going to change for me because that is what the great ones do, they don't change their routine because that's what made them great in the first place.''
QUOTABLE
Mayfield, on the rivalry with Texas: ''You come to Oklahoma to beat Texas. I was born and raised in Austin. They didn't recruit me. I grew up 15 miles from their campus. I can't stand them. Anything they do, I don't care. I talked to the NFL guys and they said I need to calm it down a little bit, but when it comes to Texas, absolutely not. No. End of story.''
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns travel to Kansas State on Wednesday.
Oklahoma: The Sooners play at Kansas on Monday.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|29.1
|Pts. Per Game
|29.1
|9.3
|Ast. Per Game
|9.3
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|38.3
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|23.7
|Three Point %
|36.9
|74.6
|Free Throw %
|85.6
|+ 2
|Christian James made layup
|25.0
|+ 1
|Mohamed Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Mohamed Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Shooting foul on Rashard Odomes
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Kerwin Roach II
|35.0
|Trae Young missed jump shot, blocked by Kerwin Roach II
|37.0
|Backcourt turnover on Eric Davis Jr.
|42.0
|+ 3
|Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|+ 2
|Dylan Osetkowski made layup, assist by Eric Davis Jr.
|1:29
|+ 2
|Trae Young made floating jump shot
|1:54
|+ 2
|Matt Coleman made driving layup
|2:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|66
|Field Goals
|30-55 (54.5%)
|20-65 (30.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|8-30 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|31
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|37
|23
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
21
|D. Osetkowski F
|13.6 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|1.2 APG
|40.6 FG%
|
11
|T. Young G
|29.1 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|9.3 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Osetkowski F
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|T. Young G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|7 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|30.8
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Osetkowski
|32
|21
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|9/17
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Roach II
|34
|12
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5/9
|2/2
|0/3
|0
|4
|M. Coleman
|24
|11
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Bamba
|35
|10
|18
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|16
|J. Febres
|21
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Osetkowski
|32
|21
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|9/17
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Roach II
|34
|12
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5/9
|2/2
|0/3
|0
|4
|M. Coleman
|24
|11
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Bamba
|35
|10
|18
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|16
|J. Febres
|21
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Davis Jr.
|31
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|6
|J. Young
|10
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Sims
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. McClurg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schwartz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Banks III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|41
|12
|5
|6
|14
|16
|30/55
|8/21
|9/15
|4
|37
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGusty
|16
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|0
|J. McNeace
|21
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|K. Doolittle
|18
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Shepherd
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Polla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|31
|10
|5
|1
|7
|15
|20/65
|8/30
|18/22
|8
|23
-
18TENN
UGA60
71
2nd 20.0 SECN
-
20WVU
13KANSAS66
68
2nd 1:35 ESPN
-
STHRN
ALST42
42
2nd 12:33
-
SCST
HAMP63
74
2nd 1:08
-
JACKST
GRAM55
64
2nd 3:08
-
PENN
CORN70
60
2nd 3:40
-
SAV
NORFLK66
73
2nd 4:01
-
JMAD
TOWSON40
38
2nd 16:16
-
UTEP
ODU28
54
2nd 11:26 ESP3
-
CCTST
ROBERT25
30
2nd 19:26
-
COLOST
FRESNO28
41
2nd 18:03 ESP3
-
NJTECH
UNF48
60
2nd 12:45 ESP3
-
ALCORN
ALAM37
37
1st 1:54
-
MTSU
LATECH52
36
2nd 16:31
-
LPSCMB
FGC42
41
2nd 15:34 ESP3
-
ELON
DEL36
46
2nd 13:03
-
UMASS
DAVID39
41
2nd 18:01
-
BROWN
DART44
40
2nd 16:18
-
PRINCE
CLMB31
57
2nd 15:56
-
FORD
DAYTON41
49
2nd 17:12
-
ARMY
LEHIGH28
47
2nd 17:49
-
TXSA
CHARLO53
48
2nd 14:09
-
STPETE
MARIST36
35
2nd 14:59 ESP3
-
CHARLS
NCWILM47
38
2nd 17:24
-
7TXTECH
BAYLOR23
28
1st 3:59 ESPU
-
WKY
RICE16
14
1st 13:26 ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT2
2
1st 17:38 CBSSN
-
ARKLR
ARKST8
11
1st 14:17 ESP3
-
RUT
MD4
14
1st 12:09 BTN
-
TXARL
LALAF6
12
1st 16:41 ESP3
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP8
12
1st 15:25
-
OKLAST
TCU9
0
1st 16:18 ESP2
-
PEPPER
9GONZAG8
19
1st 13:12 ATSN
-
COLO
WASH6
11
1st 14:49 PACN
-
EILL
TNMART36
26
1st 0.0
-
SMU
UCF37
52
Final
-
VATECH
GATECH76
56
Final
-
TEXAS
23OKLA77
66
Final
-
PROV
BUTLER54
69
Final
-
CUSE
MIAMI62
55
Final
-
NAVY
BU62
48
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY68
67
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
SACHRT74
69
Final
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA56
89
Final
-
IOWAST
KSTATE66
78
Final
-
QUINN
FAIR98
102
Final/2OT
-
VMI
CIT75
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
BALLST71
99
Final
-
IND
IOWA84
82
Final
-
ETNST
WCAR72
61
Final
-
2MICHST
NWEST65
60
Final
-
FURMAN
SAMFORD94
79
Final
-
AF
BOISE52
74
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE62
69
Final
-
MIZZOU
LSU63
64
Final
-
FIU
FAU72
77
Final
-
AMER
LAFAY85
90
Final
-
AKRON
KENTST68
78
Final
-
SILL
INDST76
72
Final/OT
-
BAMA
UK71
81
Final
-
IPFW
NDAKST84
72
Final
-
MEMP
TULANE68
63
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST62
82
Final
-
TEXST
LAMON71
79
Final
-
10AUBURN
SC75
84
Final
-
MIAOH
OHIO87
92
Final/OT
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
72
Final
-
TROY
APPST54
65
Final
-
SJST
WYO75
89
Final
-
21TEXAM
ARK75
94
Final
-
NCST
WAKE90
84
Final
-
LIU
WAGNER74
78
Final
-
IDST
PORTST77
91
Final
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE63
73
Final/OT
-
BYU
USD62
75
Final
-
UNLV
SDGST56
94
Final
-
KENSAW
STETSON74
86
Final
-
FDU
STFRAN74
87
Final
-
FAMU
DELST66
63
Final
-
ND
BC84
67
Final
-
VCU
GWASH56
80
Final
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA76
88
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST67
69
Final
-
NCGRN
MERCER74
77
Final
-
FLA
VANDY68
71
Final
-
SFA
UIW81
70
Final
-
HOW
NCAT69
83
Final
-
NICHST
CARK87
83
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK64
79
Final
-
WMICH
NILL67
75
Final
-
3NOVA
4XAVIER95
79
Final
-
EMICH
CMICH72
67
Final
-
UMES
NCCU49
77
Final
-
BCU
COPPST89
85
Final
-
NAU
NDAK81
86
Final/OT
-
UCDAV
UCSB71
54
Final
-
WOFF
CHATT74
64
Final
-
TEXSO
MVSU72
71
Final
-
UAB
USM87
69
Final
-
MONST
EWASH79
84
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR76
79
Final
-
MCNSE
NORL74
90
Final
-
SIUE
SEMO74
79
Final
-
DUQ
STJOES75
82
Final
-
STLOU
RICH72
66
Final
-
USCUP
JVILLE70
82
Final
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN63
72
Final
-
MRSHL
NTEXAS74
72
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST75
79
Final
-
24NEVADA
UTAHST93
87
Final
-
ABIL
SELOU54
68
Final
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0137.5 O/U
-2.0
8:00pm
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0147.0 O/U
-14.0
8:00pm
-
PVAM
ARKPB0
0
8:00pm
-
14UNC
LVILLE0
0152.5 O/U
+1.0
8:15pm ESPN
-
EKY
TNST0
0135.0 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
MISS
MISSST0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
CSN
CSFULL0
0137.0 O/U
-12.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
UTVALL0
0
9:00pm
-
BRAD
VALPO0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESFC
-
SUTAH
NCOLO0
0155.5 O/U
-12.0
9:00pm
-
YALE
HARV0
0133.0 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm ESPU
-
15MARYCA
PORT0
0136.5 O/U
+14.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
GC
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm ESP3
-
UTAH
WASHST0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARQET
CREIGH0
0164.0 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDAHO0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
WEBER
SACST0
0139.5 O/U
+5.0
10:05pm
-
OREG
UCLA0
0152.0 O/U
-3.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0134.0 O/U
+3.5
10:30pm
-
OREGST
USC0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
11:00pm FS1
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0133.5 O/U
-9.0
11:00pm ESFC