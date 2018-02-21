DUQ
Adams scores 24, Saint Bonaventure tops Duquesne 73-67

  • Feb 21, 2018

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Jaylen Adams scored 24 points, leading four into double-figure scoring and Saint Bonaventure held off Duquesne 73-67 Wednesday night, running its win streak to nine games.

Saint Bonaventure (21-6, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) pulled away in the final 1:35 after Duquesne came as close as 65-63 on a Tarin Smith 3-pointer. Adams answered with a jumper that sparked an 8-4 finish for the Bonnies, who had snapped Rhode Island's 16-game win streak on Sunday.

The nine-game win streak is Saint Bonaventure's longest in its A-10 history. Rhode Island rebounded with an overtime defeat of La Salle Wednesday and clinched a share of the A-10 title.

Eric Williams, Jr. led Duquesne (15-13, 6-9) with 19 points, Rene Castro-Caneddy added 15, Jordan Robinson 11 and Smith 10.

Amadi Ikpeze chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure, Courtney Stockard added 12 points and Idris Taggee 11 points and eight boards.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Eric Williams Jr. made layup 0.0
+ 1 Jaylen Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Jaylen Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Eric Williams Jr. 7.0
  Lost ball turnover on Eric Williams Jr., stolen by Jaylen Adams 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Williams Jr. 12.0
  LaDarien Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  LaDarien Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Eric Williams Jr. 12.0
  Defensive rebound by LaDarien Griffin 12.0
  Tarin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
Team Stats
Points 67 73
Field Goals 22-63 (34.9%) 21-46 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 29-33 (87.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 18 27
Team 7 4
Assists 9 10
Steals 7 5
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 26 19
Technicals 0 0
Duquesne
Starters
E. Williams Jr.
R. Castro-Caneddy
M. Lewis II
C. Brown
T. Verhoeven
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Williams Jr. 38 19 8 1 4 0 5 4 7/15 1/5 4/6 1 7
R. Castro-Caneddy 37 15 2 3 2 0 1 3 5/15 1/5 4/4 0 2
M. Lewis II 25 5 1 0 1 0 0 3 1/9 1/6 2/2 0 1
C. Brown 16 4 5 0 0 0 1 5 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 1
T. Verhoeven 16 0 2 1 0 1 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
Bench
J. Robinson
T. Smith
K. Taylor
E. James
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
N. Kratholm
M. Krivacevic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Robinson 20 11 3 0 0 1 0 5 4/6 0/0 3/4 1 2
T. Smith 30 10 3 4 0 0 0 0 3/11 2/6 2/3 0 3
K. Taylor 17 3 4 0 0 1 1 3 0/1 0/0 3/4 2 2
E. James 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kratholm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krivacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 28 9 7 3 9 26 22/63 5/22 18/23 10 18
St. Bonaventure
Starters
J. Adams
A. Ikpeze
C. Stockard
I. Taqqee
M. Mobley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 38 24 0 5 4 1 6 2 7/14 1/4 9/9 0 0
A. Ikpeze 26 13 10 0 0 1 0 4 3/6 0/0 7/7 1 9
C. Stockard 29 12 2 1 0 0 1 4 4/6 0/0 4/5 0 2
I. Taqqee 35 11 8 1 1 1 1 3 4/6 0/0 3/4 3 5
M. Mobley 40 5 5 3 0 1 3 2 1/10 1/8 2/2 0 5
Bench
L. Griffin
N. Kaputo
I. Brockington
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Ayeni
J. Galatio
J. Lee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Griffin 22 4 7 0 0 3 0 4 1/2 0/0 2/4 1 6
N. Kaputo 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Brockington 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
T. Ngalakulondi 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Ayeni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 32 10 5 7 12 19 21/46 2/12 29/33 5 27
