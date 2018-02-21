SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Jaylen Adams scored 24 points, leading four into double-figure scoring and Saint Bonaventure held off Duquesne 73-67 Wednesday night, running its win streak to nine games.

Saint Bonaventure (21-6, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) pulled away in the final 1:35 after Duquesne came as close as 65-63 on a Tarin Smith 3-pointer. Adams answered with a jumper that sparked an 8-4 finish for the Bonnies, who had snapped Rhode Island's 16-game win streak on Sunday.

The nine-game win streak is Saint Bonaventure's longest in its A-10 history. Rhode Island rebounded with an overtime defeat of La Salle Wednesday and clinched a share of the A-10 title.

Eric Williams, Jr. led Duquesne (15-13, 6-9) with 19 points, Rene Castro-Caneddy added 15, Jordan Robinson 11 and Smith 10.

Amadi Ikpeze chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure, Courtney Stockard added 12 points and Idris Taggee 11 points and eight boards.

