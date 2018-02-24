Landale leads No. 22 Saint Mary's past Santa Clara, 67-40
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jock Landale was more concerned about enhancing the postseason prospects for Saint Mary's than he was about making a final appearance at McKeon Pavilion.
It could be another two weeks before the 22nd-ranked Gaels know their fate for certain, but they like their chances of getting into the NCAA Tournament after closing out the regular season with a third straight win.
Landale had 19 points and eight rebounds in his final home game, and No. 22 Saint Mary's beat Santa Clara 67-40 on Saturday.
Emmett Naar added 12 points and Calvin Hermanson had 10 on Senior Day for Saint Mary's (27-4, 16-2 West Coast Conference). Jordan Ford scored 13.
''We all did a really good job of blocking (Senior Day) out,'' Landale said. ''The way we looked at it was we don't want to play another home game. We want to stay out of the NIT.''
The Gaels appeared in good shape thanks to a 19-game winning streak earlier this season, but their hopes dipped after back-to-back losses earlier this month.
That's why coach Randy Bennett felt his team still needed to make a favorable impression on the selection committee.
''Absolutely,'' Bennett said. ''We were 27-5 after the conference tournament (two years ago) and we were watching. You just have to think like an optimist and work like a pessimist. That's where we're at.''
A matchup of the top two scorers in the WCC fizzled out quickly when Santa Clara's KJ Feagin limped off the court with a sprained left ankle with 7:16 left in the first half. He did not return.
Landale had an uneven game in his final appearance at McKeon Pavilion. He missed five of his first nine shots and at times looked uncomfortable in the paint against 267-pound Santa Clara center Emmanuel Ndumanya before helping the Gaels pull away in the second half.
The conference's top scorer and rebounder, Landale scored 10 points and had a pair of dunks in the second half, including one that put Saint Mary's up 56-34.
The Gaels struggled from the perimeter but made up for it in the backcourt. Naar, the Gaels' career assist leader who has been nursing a sore left ankle for the past week, had only one against Santa Clara (11-19, 8-10) but repeatedly scored on drives through the lane.
Ford also gave the Broncos problems and provided the game's signature moment when he flipped the ball off the glass and in with his left hand after driving past a pair of defenders.
''It gives us another look,'' Naar said. ''Jock is obviously the bulk of our scoring. If we can penetrate and get inside the key, different teams will do different things. Today they tried to make us finish and score.''
Henry Caruso had 14 points and seven rebounds for Santa Clara.
The Broncos, who lost to the Gaels 81-57 in January, struggled to get anything going without Feagin. Santa Clara went scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the first half and shot 23.5 percent for the game.
TIP-INS
Santa Clara: Feagin had four points on 2-of-7 shooting when he got hurt and appeared to get emotional on the bench after being examined by a team trainer. The junior guard had been averaging 23.5 points over the previous four games. Ndumanya also went down late in the second half after a hard fall on the court but walked off on his power.
Saint Mary's: Hermanson went 2 for 2 on 3-pointers. The rest of the Gaels were a combined 1 of 8 beyond the arc.
AND STILL COUNTING
The Gaels are 106-25 over the past four seasons with Landale, Naar and Hermanson on the roster.
QUOTABLE
''That's like a third punch, and we have to have it. Your first punch is Jock. The second punch is you're shooting 3s. The third punch is you have to get penetration.'' - Bennett on the play of Saint Mary's guards.
UP NEXT
The West Coast Conference tournament begins March 2 in Las Vegas. Saint Mary's is assured of a first-round bye, while Santa Clara's opponent has yet to be determined. The Broncos went into the day tied for sixth place with San Diego.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|8.2
|Ast. Per Game
|8.2
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|45.4
|Field Goal %
|49.3
|37.9
|Three Point %
|38.3
|83.0
|Free Throw %
|84.8
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Thomas
|19.0
|Henry Caruso missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Henry Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Elijah Thomas
|19.0
|+ 2
|Dan Sheets made jump shot
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Dan Sheets
|49.0
|Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 3
|Jock Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
|1:07
|+ 1
|Henry Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:14
|+ 1
|Henry Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:14
|Personal foul on Elijah Thomas
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|40
|67
|Field Goals
|12-51 (23.5%)
|25-51 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|36
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|22
|31
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|6
|9
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Santa Clara 11-19
|66.9 PPG
|30.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|22 Saint Mary's 27-4
|77.7 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|H. Caruso G/F
|12.2 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|47.7 FG%
|
34
|J. Landale C
|21.5 PPG
|10.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|64.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|H. Caruso G/F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|J. Landale C
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|23.5
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Caruso
|39
|14
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/9
|1/2
|7/8
|3
|4
|E. Ndumanya
|33
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|5
|J. Vrankic
|32
|7
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/10
|0/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|K. Feagin
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Healy
|17
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Caruso
|39
|14
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/9
|1/2
|7/8
|3
|4
|E. Ndumanya
|33
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|5
|J. Vrankic
|32
|7
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/10
|0/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|K. Feagin
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Healy
|17
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Turner
|11
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Walters
|20
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Pugh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Hauser
|22
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|H. Jadersten
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Roche
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jasaitis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|40
|29
|6
|6
|2
|12
|16
|12/51
|3/17
|13/18
|7
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Landale
|33
|19
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7/12
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|7
|J. Ford
|32
|13
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|5
|E. Naar
|27
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|C. Hermanson
|35
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Krebs
|24
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Landale
|33
|19
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7/12
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|7
|J. Ford
|32
|13
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|5
|E. Naar
|27
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|C. Hermanson
|35
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Krebs
|24
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perry
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Neal
|16
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hunter
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|D. Sheets
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Kuhse
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|E. Fitzner
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Thomas
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|34
|9
|6
|3
|10
|17
|25/51
|3/10
|14/16
|3
|31
-
PORT
PEPPER46
55
2nd 8:12
-
UCSB
CSN65
58
2nd 6:18 ESP3
-
MURYST
PEAY25
37
2nd 19:26
-
ARIZST
OREGST44
56
2nd 9:14 ESPU
-
STBON
VCU46
44
2nd 12:03 CBSSN
-
UCRIV
UCDAV47
48
2nd 8:28
-
PORTST
NAU38
33
2nd 12:06
-
DENVER
WILL71
39
2nd 7:43
-
CHIST
TEXPA50
56
2nd 10:41 ESP3
-
GWASH
STLOU38
39
2nd 8:56
-
6GONZAG
BYU67
48
2nd 9:03 ESP2
-
LATECH
TXSA44
46
2nd 13:09
-
LALAF
SALAB42
48
2nd 10:29
-
MIZZOU
UK41
56
2nd 15:31 ESPN
-
12AUBURN
FLA24
33
2nd 20:00 SECN
-
JAXST
TNTECH15
11
1st 7:41
-
UTVALL
GC10
7
1st 11:53 ESP3
-
USM
UTEP12
20
1st 5:12
-
IDAHO
WEBER19
26
1st 9:00
-
UMKC
NMEXST16
24
1st 10:21 ESFC
-
MONST
MNTNA6
15
1st 10:11
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK14
16
1st 9:53 ESP3
-
EWASH
IDST25
14
1st 8:06
-
ALAM
TEXSO19
25
1st 9:42
-
MVSU
JACKST10
7
1st 11:49
-
YALE
CLMB37
27
1st 0.0
-
CSTCAR
ARKST0
0
Delay ESP3
-
17MICH
MD85
61
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC75
83
Final
-
NILL
EMICH53
82
Final
-
DAVID
DUQ71
60
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA79
68
Final
-
PROV
GTOWN74
69
Final
-
MARQET
DEPAUL62
70
Final
-
SETON
STJOHN81
74
Final/OT
-
BAYLOR
TCU72
82
Final
-
19TENN
MISS73
65
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR66
69
Final
-
LVILLE
VATECH75
68
Final
-
13WICHST
SMU84
78
Final
-
LSU
UGA82
93
Final
-
HIGHPT
LIB45
65
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU77
88
Final
-
WISGB
DTROIT107
97
Final
-
HOLY
COLG53
59
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON64
62
Final/OT
-
BUCK
AMER80
61
Final
-
BU
ARMY61
59
Final
-
BC
MIAMI78
79
Final
-
EKY
MOREHD66
70
Final
-
ILLST
LOYCHI61
68
Final
-
MOST
NIOWA56
71
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS64
65
Final
-
SILL
EVAN44
75
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY104
114
Final/OT
-
LOYMD
NAVY56
62
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
75
Final
-
NDAKST
NEBOM84
62
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH74
77
Final
-
USC
UTAH74
58
Final
-
3NOVA
CREIGH83
89
Final/OT
-
GATECH
15CLEM67
75
Final
-
UIW
TXAMCC69
62
Final
-
MILW
OAK70
72
Final
-
RADFRD
LONGWD70
47
Final
-
ND
WAKE76
71
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE69
64
Final
-
SC
MISSST68
72
Final/OT
-
STFRAN
CCTST75
78
Final/OT
-
OHIO
BUFF82
108
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
93
Final
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA86
91
Final
-
JMAD
DEL66
68
Final
-
1UVA
PITT66
37
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL83
82
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT62
73
Final
-
UTAHST
AF65
75
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY71
74
Final
-
NCOLO
NDAK79
66
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY89
81
Final
-
HARTFD
BING67
57
Final
-
INDST
BRAD66
64
Final
-
8KANSAS
6TXTECH74
72
Final
-
NORFLK
UMES74
63
Final
-
SAV
BCU92
121
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
60
Final
-
NCCU
SCST79
102
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP56
72
Final
-
WASH
CAL68
51
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU83
87
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE79
88
Final
-
SIUE
EILL56
68
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB61
72
Final
-
GAST
TXARL81
89
Final
-
LAMON
TROY67
73
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO72
66
Final
-
CARK
ABIL74
72
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST81
77
Final
-
IOWAST
21WVU70
85
Final
-
ARK
BAMA76
73
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT59
84
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA77
86
Final
-
STJOES
RICH72
70
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON76
78
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CORN68
73
Final
-
SNCLRA
22MARYCA40
67
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST63
64
Final
-
DART
PRINCE47
64
Final
-
ALST
PVAM74
80
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE44
60
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR69
67
Final
-
NCAT
FAMU77
83
Final
-
ARKPB
GRAM75
66
Final
-
MORGAN
HAMP38
57
Final
-
STHRN
ALCORN85
89
Final
-
RICE
FIU64
67
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA71
66
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY79
89
Final
-
CLEVST
YOUNG99
94
Final/2OT
-
SDAKST
IPFW97
90
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD84
86
Final
-
UAB
24MTSU54
79
Final
-
ODU
WKY66
88
Final
-
UVM
STNYBRK69
60
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
59
Final
-
CHARLO
MRSHL75
103
Final
-
NTEXAS
FAU54
74
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA60
80
Final
-
HARV
PENN71
74
Final
-
SELOU
NWST86
62
Final
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH64
79
Final
-
NORL
NICHST64
78
Final
-
SDGST
SJST0
0142.0 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
SANFRAN0
0131.0 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0152.0 O/U
-8.0
10:00pm ESPU
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0153.0 O/U
-5.0
10:00pm ESP2
-
14ARIZ
OREG0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0132.0 O/U
0.0
12:00am