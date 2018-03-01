NWEST
PSU

No Text

Carr scores 25, leads late run as Penn State wins 65-57

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) With the game on the line and quite possibly a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Tony Carr didn't hesitate to put Penn State on his back.

Carr scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers and set up another in the final minutes as the seventh-seeded Nittany Lions made a late rush to hold off Northwestern 65-57 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

''He was huge down the stretch of the game,'' fellow guard Shep Garner. ''Big play after big play after big play. And that's what he does for this team. He makes big plays on the offensive end. We're kind of used to it at this point. We don't take it for granted, but we're kind of used to it at this point.''

Penn State (20-12) broke its school record for a Big Ten Tournament game by hitting 13 three-pointers in snapping a three-game losing streak and setting up a quarterfinal game on Friday against No. 13 and second-seeded Ohio State at Madison Square Garden.

The Nittany Lions, who posted their first 20-win season since 2008-09, beat the Buckeyes twice in the regular season.

Beating banged up Northwestern (15-17) wasn't easy. The Wildcats hung tough most of the game and didn't falter until the end when Penn State scored 13 straight points.

''We defended and rebounded when we had to for most of the game,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''But really at the end, the last four minutes when we went on that run, just everybody really buckled down and got some stops there.''

Carr hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:06 to play to give Penn State a 55-54 lead and ignite the game deciding run. He later set up a 3-pointer by Josh Reaves that expanded the lead to 58-54 with 3:03 to go and he followed with his sixth 3-pointer a minute later for a seven-point lead.

''They went to some of their favorite action and just got him in ball screens,'' Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh said of Carr. ''And he obviously knew it was winning time, and he stepped up and got aggressive offensively and was just looking to make plays. To his credit, he did.''

Reaves finished with 15 points and Garner had 12.

Dererk Pardon has 14 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern, which finished its season on a seven-game losing streak. It was a major disappointment for the Wildcats who went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time last season and had high hopes coming into this season.

''Although I'm disappointed to lose the game, I'm more disappointed I won't get a chance to coach these guys anymore,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said.

Scottie Lindsey added 12 points for Northwestern before fouling out with 3:15 to play on an offensive foul.

Neither team led by more than four points in the final 15 minutes until Penn State took control late.

McIntosh gave Northwestern its last lead at 54-52 with 4:33 to go with an off-balance jumper from the left baseline.

Carr, who scored 15 points in the first half and was blanked for the opening 13 minutes of the second half, then gave Penn State the lead with one of his high-arcing shots.

The first half ended in a 30-all tie but the most interesting play was a flagrant foul called against Lindsey with 4:47 left in the half and Northwestern ahead 25-19. Carr seemingly had a shot blocked on the offensive end and Lindsey had his shot blocked on the other end.

Carr then came to the bench with his mouth bleeding. The officials reviewed the videotape of his blocked shot and assessed the flagrant.

BIG PICTURE:

Northwestern: Has to regroup.

Penn State: May need one more win in tournament to nail down an NCAA berth.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Next season.

Penn State: Faces second-seeded Ohio State in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. McIntosh
T. Carr
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
38.8 Field Goal % 41.9
33.3 Three Point % 46.6
84.5 Free Throw % 81.0
+ 2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Isiah Brown 5.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Penn State 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Penn State 18.0
  Tony Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Gavin Skelly made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
  Gavin Skelly missed 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Gavin Skelly 50.0
  Isiah Brown missed free throw 50.0
  Personal foul on Shep Garner 50.0
+ 1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
Team Stats
Points 57 65
Field Goals 21-52 (40.4%) 22-61 (36.1%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 25 20
Team 4 6
Assists 11 12
Steals 2 3
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 8 4
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Pardon C
14 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
T. Carr G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Northwestern 15-17 302757
home team logo Penn State 20-12 303565
O/U 132.0, PSU -5.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
O/U 132.0, PSU -5.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 15-17 69.2 PPG 36 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Penn State 20-12 75.3 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
5
D. Pardon C 11.2 PPG 7.1 RPG 1.2 APG 62.3 FG%
10
T. Carr G 19.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.8 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Pardon C 14 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
10
T. Carr G 25 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
40.4 FG% 36.1
26.3 3PT FG% 44.8
66.7 FT% 66.7
Northwestern
Starters
D. Pardon
S. Lindsey
B. Benson
B. McIntosh
A. Gaines
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Pardon 37 14 8 1 1 0 1 2 6/11 0/0 2/3 3 5
S. Lindsey 35 12 8 1 0 1 1 5 4/13 2/7 2/2 1 7
B. Benson 30 9 9 1 0 3 0 2 4/5 0/0 1/2 4 5
B. McIntosh 38 7 2 5 0 0 2 1 3/12 1/6 0/1 0 2
A. Gaines 28 6 1 1 0 0 2 2 2/7 2/4 0/0 0 1
Starters
D. Pardon
S. Lindsey
B. Benson
B. McIntosh
A. Gaines
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Pardon 37 14 8 1 1 0 1 2 6/11 0/0 2/3 3 5
S. Lindsey 35 12 8 1 0 1 1 5 4/13 2/7 2/2 1 7
B. Benson 30 9 9 1 0 3 0 2 4/5 0/0 1/2 4 5
B. McIntosh 38 7 2 5 0 0 2 1 3/12 1/6 0/1 0 2
A. Gaines 28 6 1 1 0 0 2 2 2/7 2/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
G. Skelly
A. Falzon
I. Brown
V. Law
J. Ash
C. Hall
T. Malnati
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Skelly 13 7 3 1 1 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 5/6 1 2
A. Falzon 17 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 3
I. Brown 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 0
V. Law - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 34 11 2 5 8 16 21/52 5/19 10/15 9 25
Penn State
Starters
T. Carr
J. Reaves
S. Garner
L. Stevens
J. Harrar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carr 39 25 6 4 0 0 1 0 8/20 6/10 3/4 1 5
J. Reaves 37 15 8 1 1 0 0 4 6/14 3/9 0/0 3 5
S. Garner 38 12 2 3 1 0 1 2 4/9 4/9 0/0 0 2
L. Stevens 32 8 5 0 0 1 2 1 2/12 0/1 4/4 2 3
J. Harrar 6 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Starters
T. Carr
J. Reaves
S. Garner
L. Stevens
J. Harrar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carr 39 25 6 4 0 0 1 0 8/20 6/10 3/4 1 5
J. Reaves 37 15 8 1 1 0 0 4 6/14 3/9 0/0 3 5
S. Garner 38 12 2 3 1 0 1 2 4/9 4/9 0/0 0 2
L. Stevens 32 8 5 0 0 1 2 1 2/12 0/1 4/4 2 3
J. Harrar 6 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Moore
N. Bostick
J. Wheeler
S. Pierce
M. Watkins
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Buttrick
T. Nussbaum
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Moore 24 2 3 1 0 3 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
N. Bostick 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 1 1
J. Wheeler 11 1 2 3 1 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 0
S. Pierce 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 31 12 3 4 4 14 22/61 13/29 8/12 11 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores