Carr scores 25, leads late run as Penn State wins 65-57
NEW YORK (AP) With the game on the line and quite possibly a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Tony Carr didn't hesitate to put Penn State on his back.
Carr scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers and set up another in the final minutes as the seventh-seeded Nittany Lions made a late rush to hold off Northwestern 65-57 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
''He was huge down the stretch of the game,'' fellow guard Shep Garner. ''Big play after big play after big play. And that's what he does for this team. He makes big plays on the offensive end. We're kind of used to it at this point. We don't take it for granted, but we're kind of used to it at this point.''
Penn State (20-12) broke its school record for a Big Ten Tournament game by hitting 13 three-pointers in snapping a three-game losing streak and setting up a quarterfinal game on Friday against No. 13 and second-seeded Ohio State at Madison Square Garden.
The Nittany Lions, who posted their first 20-win season since 2008-09, beat the Buckeyes twice in the regular season.
Beating banged up Northwestern (15-17) wasn't easy. The Wildcats hung tough most of the game and didn't falter until the end when Penn State scored 13 straight points.
''We defended and rebounded when we had to for most of the game,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''But really at the end, the last four minutes when we went on that run, just everybody really buckled down and got some stops there.''
Carr hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:06 to play to give Penn State a 55-54 lead and ignite the game deciding run. He later set up a 3-pointer by Josh Reaves that expanded the lead to 58-54 with 3:03 to go and he followed with his sixth 3-pointer a minute later for a seven-point lead.
''They went to some of their favorite action and just got him in ball screens,'' Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh said of Carr. ''And he obviously knew it was winning time, and he stepped up and got aggressive offensively and was just looking to make plays. To his credit, he did.''
Reaves finished with 15 points and Garner had 12.
Dererk Pardon has 14 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern, which finished its season on a seven-game losing streak. It was a major disappointment for the Wildcats who went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time last season and had high hopes coming into this season.
''Although I'm disappointed to lose the game, I'm more disappointed I won't get a chance to coach these guys anymore,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said.
Scottie Lindsey added 12 points for Northwestern before fouling out with 3:15 to play on an offensive foul.
Neither team led by more than four points in the final 15 minutes until Penn State took control late.
McIntosh gave Northwestern its last lead at 54-52 with 4:33 to go with an off-balance jumper from the left baseline.
Carr, who scored 15 points in the first half and was blanked for the opening 13 minutes of the second half, then gave Penn State the lead with one of his high-arcing shots.
The first half ended in a 30-all tie but the most interesting play was a flagrant foul called against Lindsey with 4:47 left in the half and Northwestern ahead 25-19. Carr seemingly had a shot blocked on the offensive end and Lindsey had his shot blocked on the other end.
Carr then came to the bench with his mouth bleeding. The officials reviewed the videotape of his blocked shot and assessed the flagrant.
BIG PICTURE:
Northwestern: Has to regroup.
Penn State: May need one more win in tournament to nail down an NCAA berth.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Next season.
Penn State: Faces second-seeded Ohio State in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|19.9
|Pts. Per Game
|19.9
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|38.8
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|33.3
|Three Point %
|46.6
|84.5
|Free Throw %
|81.0
|+ 2
|Barret Benson made layup, assist by Isiah Brown
|5.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Penn State
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Penn State
|18.0
|Tony Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Gavin Skelly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Gavin Skelly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens
|49.0
|Offensive rebound by Gavin Skelly
|50.0
|Isiah Brown missed free throw
|50.0
|Personal foul on Shep Garner
|50.0
|+ 1
|Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|65
|Field Goals
|21-52 (40.4%)
|22-61 (36.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|25
|20
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|4
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 15-17
|69.2 PPG
|36 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Penn State 20-12
|75.3 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|40.4
|FG%
|36.1
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|44.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pardon
|37
|14
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/11
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|5
|S. Lindsey
|35
|12
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|4/13
|2/7
|2/2
|1
|7
|B. Benson
|30
|9
|9
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|5
|B. McIntosh
|38
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/12
|1/6
|0/1
|0
|2
|A. Gaines
|28
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pardon
|37
|14
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/11
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|5
|S. Lindsey
|35
|12
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|4/13
|2/7
|2/2
|1
|7
|B. Benson
|30
|9
|9
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|5
|B. McIntosh
|38
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/12
|1/6
|0/1
|0
|2
|A. Gaines
|28
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Skelly
|13
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|2
|A. Falzon
|17
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|I. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|V. Law
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|34
|11
|2
|5
|8
|16
|21/52
|5/19
|10/15
|9
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carr
|39
|25
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8/20
|6/10
|3/4
|1
|5
|J. Reaves
|37
|15
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6/14
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|5
|S. Garner
|38
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Stevens
|32
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2/12
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|3
|J. Harrar
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carr
|39
|25
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8/20
|6/10
|3/4
|1
|5
|J. Reaves
|37
|15
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6/14
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|5
|S. Garner
|38
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Stevens
|32
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2/12
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|3
|J. Harrar
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|24
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|N. Bostick
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|J. Wheeler
|11
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|S. Pierce
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Zemgulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Buttrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|31
|12
|3
|4
|4
|14
|22/61
|13/29
|8/12
|11
|20
-
STNFRD
19ARIZ67
75
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
OREGST
WASH37
42
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCSB40
32
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
NCOLO
PORTST42
39
1st 0.0
-
WISC
MD59
54
Final
-
LONGWD
RADFRD53
59
Final
-
IOWA
15MICH71
77
Final/OT
-
GWEBB
WINTHR68
72
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH60
58
Final
-
NWEST
PSU57
65
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK78
83
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV66
71
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG54
76
Final
-
HOLY
NAVY81
65
Final
-
TULSA
ECU72
58
Final
-
11WICHST
UCF75
71
Final/OT
-
FAU
ODU64
69
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH88
82
Final
-
UNF
FGC72
95
Final
-
NIOWA
EVAN60
50
Final
-
QUINN
SIENA67
58
Final
-
TNTECH
JAXST70
73
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU74
81
Final
-
FIU
CHARLO89
83
Final
-
TROY
GAST83
70
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST80
87
Final
-
MRSHL
UAB77
91
Final
-
WKY
24MTSU64
82
Final
-
ARKLR
LAMON44
48
Final
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB62
77
Final
-
1UVA
LVILLE67
66
Final
-
NCST
GATECH75
78
Final
-
NCAT
NCCU59
70
Final
-
HAMP
NORFLK74
71
Final
-
HOW
COPPST78
71
Final
-
BCU
FAMU89
77
Final
-
TXSA
NTEXAS62
80
Final
-
UTEP
RICE70
76
Final
-
ARKST
LALAF74
85
Final
-
GRAM
ALAM84
74
Final/OT
-
JACKST
ALST60
62
Final
-
SAV
SCST94
81
Final
-
CAL
ARIZST53
84
Final
-
OREG
WASHST76
78
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP75
51
Final
-
10CINCY
TULANE78
49
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA57
75
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH51
74
Final
-
RUT
IND76
69
Final
-
PVAM
ALCORN79
69
Final
-
TEXSO
STHRN90
88
Final
-
VALPO
MOST79
83
Final
-
IDST
MONST101
78
Final
-
LIB
CAMP73
59
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR57
71
Final
-
EILL
PEAY66
73
Final
-
NAU
IDAHO52
66
Final
-
HAWAII
UCDAV59
70
Final
-
CPOLY
UCRIV63
72
Final
-
NDAK
SACST90
73
Final