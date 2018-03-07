AF
UNLV dominates OT, grounds Air Force 97-90 in Mountain West

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Shakur Juiston scored 21 points and his 3-point play in overtime started the winning surge that led eighth-seeded UNLV to a 97-90 win over ninth-seeded Air Force in the opening game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Juston's 3-point play at the 3:21 mark of overtime made it 82-81 and the the Runnin' Rebels went on to a 12-0 run that included Juiston's dunk and seven more free throws in eight attempts. The Falcons missed eight straight shots and a pair of free throws.

Brandon McCoy led UNLV (20-12), which had lost five straight, with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jovan Mooring had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists and Jordan Johnson had 10 points and 12 assists.

Lavelle Scottie topped the Falcons (12-19) with 23 points, Jacob Vann had 20, Caleb Morris 17 and Frank Toohey 11.

UNLV never trailed in regulation and an early 11-0 run in the second half helped turn a 37-33 halftime lead into a 48-35 advantage. The Falcons quickly got eight points back and another 8-0, highlighted by Scottie's 4-point play, tied the game at 71 with 2:56 to go. After Toohey's 3-point play tied it with 25.6 seconds to go, Mooring missed a game-winning 3-point attempt as time ran out.

Trevor Lyons' 3-point play gave the Falcons their first lead on the first possession of overtime but after one more lead, UNLV took over.

Key Players
T. Lyons
J. Johnson
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
39.3 Field Goal % 43.4
37.1 Three Point % 40.2
73.4 Free Throw % 84.7
+ 3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeSean Brown 14.0
+ 1 Shakur Juiston made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Shakur Juiston missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Trevor Lyons 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston 13.0
  Lavelle Scottie missed layup 15.0
+ 1 Tervell Beck made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Tervell Beck made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Caleb Morris 22.0
+ 2 Lavelle Scottie made dunk, assist by Trevor Lyons 23.0
+ 1 Jovan Mooring made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
Team Stats
Points 90 97
Field Goals 32-69 (46.4%) 32-65 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 26-37 (70.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 41
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 21 28
Team 0 0
Assists 22 23
Steals 9 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
L. Scottie F
23 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
44
B. McCoy F
23 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Air Force 12-19 33431490
home team logo UNLV 20-12 37392197
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
T. Lyons
C. Siples
S. Tomes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Scottie 42 23 9 2 1 1 3 2 10/15 2/3 1/1 3 6
R. Swan 21 7 2 1 1 0 1 1 2/8 2/2 1/2 2 0
T. Lyons 37 5 5 7 2 0 2 4 1/7 0/1 3/5 1 4
C. Siples 18 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
S. Tomes 9 0 1 1 2 1 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Van
C. Morris
F. Toohey
R. Manning
L. Brown
K. Van Soelen
P. Louder
D. Norman
K. Betts
J. DeWane
A. Akaya
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. Joyce
C. O'Briant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Van 25 20 1 2 1 1 2 3 6/13 3/7 5/5 0 1
C. Morris 33 17 5 3 0 0 0 2 6/8 4/6 1/2 1 4
F. Toohey 23 11 2 1 1 0 1 5 4/8 1/3 2/3 1 1
R. Manning 14 5 5 3 0 0 1 3 2/4 1/1 0/2 2 3
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Van Soelen 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Louder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Norman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Betts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DeWane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Joyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 90 31 22 9 3 12 24 32/69 13/27 13/20 10 21
UNLV
Starters
B. McCoy
S. Juiston
J. Mooring
J. Johnson
T. Beck
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. McCoy 37 23 12 1 0 3 2 4 9/18 0/0 5/7 5 7
S. Juiston 36 21 4 2 2 1 2 4 9/12 0/0 3/5 1 3
J. Mooring 38 17 6 6 0 0 3 4 3/10 1/6 10/14 1 5
J. Johnson 41 10 6 12 2 0 4 1 3/9 1/3 3/4 1 5
T. Beck 31 9 4 0 0 0 2 2 2/4 1/1 4/5 2 2
Bench
K. Clyburn
A. Hardy
C. Diong
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
A. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 25 9 5 2 1 0 0 1 3/7 2/4 1/2 3 2
A. Hardy 9 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 2
C. Diong 8 2 2 0 0 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 97 41 23 5 5 13 20 32/65 7/17 26/37 13 28
