Saint Joseph's pulls away from George Mason in A-10 68-49

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Nick Robinson led a balanced attack with 14 points, Taylor Funk had a double-double and fourth-seeded Saint Joseph's pulled away for a 68-49 win over fifth-seeded George Mason on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament.

Funk had 12 points and 10 rebounds, James Demery had 12 points off the bench and Shavar Newkirk added 13 points for the Hawks (16-15), who face top-seeded and 25th ranked Rhode Island in the semifinals.

Saint Joseph's worked a 26-25 halftime lead up to 16 points midway through the second half but the Patriots (16-17), who swept the regulation-season series by a total of five points, had a 9-0 run to get within single digits with five minutes to go. In the last four minutes the Hawks were 9 of 10 from the foul line, closing with a 16-6 run.

Jaire Grayer had 12 points and 13 rebounds for George Mason, which went 2 of 25 from distance and shot less than 30 percent overall.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's 6.0
  Defensive rebound by James Demery 30.0
  Otis Livingston II missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 2 Pierfrancesco Oliva made driving dunk, assist by Nick Robinson 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson 50.0
  Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 1 Nick Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Nick Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Jaire Grayer 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson 1:02
  Jaire Grayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
Team Stats
Points 49 68
Field Goals 18-61 (29.5%) 22-55 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 2-25 (8.0%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 38 42
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 25 35
Team 5 3
Assists 8 17
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Grayer G
12 PTS, 13 REB
home team logo
5
N. Robinson F
14 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 16-17 252449
home team logo Saint Joseph's 16-15 264268
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 16-17 72.6 PPG 39.9 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 16-15 73.9 PPG 41 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
00
J. Grayer G PPG RPG APG FG%
5
N. Robinson F 7.2 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.4 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Grayer G 12 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
5
N. Robinson F 14 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
29.5 FG% 40.0
8.0 3PT FG% 45.0
73.3 FT% 78.9
George Mason
Starters
J. Grayer
G. Mar
O. Livingston II
J. Kier
G. Calixte
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Grayer 35 12 13 0 0 1 0 4 4/16 2/8 2/4 3 10
G. Mar 36 10 3 0 2 0 2 2 2/8 0/4 6/6 2 1
O. Livingston II 36 8 1 1 1 0 1 3 3/13 0/7 2/2 0 1
J. Kier 35 8 5 6 2 0 1 1 4/11 0/1 0/1 1 4
G. Calixte 10 4 3 0 0 0 3 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
J. Greene
I. Boyd
A. Wilson
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Greene 24 6 4 1 0 0 0 1 3/7 0/3 0/0 1 3
I. Boyd 16 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 2
A. Wilson 8 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 33 8 5 2 8 16 18/61 2/25 11/15 8 25
Saint Joseph's
Starters
N. Robinson
S. Newkirk
T. Funk
A. Longpre
C. Clover
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Robinson 36 14 9 4 1 1 1 3 4/9 3/5 3/3 0 9
S. Newkirk 32 13 3 5 3 0 2 3 3/12 1/4 6/6 0 3
T. Funk 36 12 10 0 1 0 1 4 5/9 2/3 0/0 2 8
A. Longpre 16 7 0 1 0 1 0 2 2/4 2/3 1/2 0 0
C. Clover 24 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 3/11 0/2 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Demery
P. Oliva
J. Williams
M. Lodge
M. Booth
K. Thompson
C. Vega
G. Blount
C. Brown
L. Edwards
T. Freeman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Demery 29 12 7 2 0 0 3 1 3/7 1/2 5/6 0 7
P. Oliva 27 4 7 4 0 1 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/2 1 6
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Booth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vega - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Blount - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 39 17 5 3 9 14 22/55 9/20 15/19 4 35
