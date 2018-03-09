Saint Joseph's pulls away from George Mason in A-10 68-49
WASHINGTON (AP) Nick Robinson led a balanced attack with 14 points, Taylor Funk had a double-double and fourth-seeded Saint Joseph's pulled away for a 68-49 win over fifth-seeded George Mason on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament.
Funk had 12 points and 10 rebounds, James Demery had 12 points off the bench and Shavar Newkirk added 13 points for the Hawks (16-15), who face top-seeded and 25th ranked Rhode Island in the semifinals.
Saint Joseph's worked a 26-25 halftime lead up to 16 points midway through the second half but the Patriots (16-17), who swept the regulation-season series by a total of five points, had a 9-0 run to get within single digits with five minutes to go. In the last four minutes the Hawks were 9 of 10 from the foul line, closing with a 16-6 run.
Jaire Grayer had 12 points and 13 rebounds for George Mason, which went 2 of 25 from distance and shot less than 30 percent overall.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by James Demery
|30.0
|Otis Livingston II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|+ 2
|Pierfrancesco Oliva made driving dunk, assist by Nick Robinson
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|50.0
|Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|+ 1
|Nick Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Nick Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Personal foul on Jaire Grayer
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Nick Robinson
|1:02
|Jaire Grayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|68
|Field Goals
|18-61 (29.5%)
|22-55 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-25 (8.0%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|42
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|25
|35
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 16-17
|72.6 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Saint Joseph's 16-15
|73.9 PPG
|41 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|J. Grayer G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
5
|N. Robinson F
|7.2 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|45.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Grayer G
|12 PTS
|13 REB
|0 AST
|N. Robinson F
|14 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|29.5
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|8.0
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Grayer
|35
|12
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4/16
|2/8
|2/4
|3
|10
|G. Mar
|36
|10
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|6/6
|2
|1
|O. Livingston II
|36
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/13
|0/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Kier
|35
|8
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|4
|G. Calixte
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Grayer
|35
|12
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4/16
|2/8
|2/4
|3
|10
|G. Mar
|36
|10
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|6/6
|2
|1
|O. Livingston II
|36
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/13
|0/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Kier
|35
|8
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/11
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|4
|G. Calixte
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Greene
|24
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|I. Boyd
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|A. Wilson
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|49
|33
|8
|5
|2
|8
|16
|18/61
|2/25
|11/15
|8
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Robinson
|36
|14
|9
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/9
|3/5
|3/3
|0
|9
|S. Newkirk
|32
|13
|3
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3/12
|1/4
|6/6
|0
|3
|T. Funk
|36
|12
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/9
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|8
|A. Longpre
|16
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. Clover
|24
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/11
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Robinson
|36
|14
|9
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/9
|3/5
|3/3
|0
|9
|S. Newkirk
|32
|13
|3
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3/12
|1/4
|6/6
|0
|3
|T. Funk
|36
|12
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/9
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|8
|A. Longpre
|16
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. Clover
|24
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/11
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Demery
|29
|12
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|7
|P. Oliva
|27
|4
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|6
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Booth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vega
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Blount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|39
|17
|5
|3
|9
|14
|22/55
|9/20
|15/19
|4
|35
