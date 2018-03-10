NCCU
HAMP

No Text

Rivas' 22 points power NC Central past Hampton, 71-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Pablo Rivas had 22 points and North Carolina Central scored 11 in a row to break a 58-all tie and beat Hampton 71-63 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.

Jordan Perkins added 13 points and nine assists and John Guerra scored 12 for the Eagles (19-15), who earned the league's automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five years.

Malique Trent-Street scored 15 points to lead the Pirates (19-15), who also were seeking their third MEAC title in five years. Akim Mitchell and Greg Heckstall each added 11 points.

A 3-pointer by Kalin Fisher pulled Hampton even at 58-all with 4:24 to play, but the Pirates didn't score again until Trent-Street's layup with 18 seconds to go.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. Central: The Eagles have made winning a habit in recent years, and did so this year with two freshmen - Reggie Gardner Jr. (11.0 ppg) and Jordan Perkins (8.3 ppg, 5.4 apg) - figuring prominently in the backcourt. They combined with veterans Raasean Davis, Rivas and Guerra to make NCCU a dangerous team to take lightly in the postseason.

Hampton: The Pirates were sloppy with the ball in the closing minutes, ruining their chances at a victory in front of a partisan and pro-Hampton crowd. The Pirates also got little help from their bench, which was outscored 28-9 by the NCCU reserves.

UP NEXT

N.C. Central will head to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five years.

The Pirates' loss leaves them hoping for an opportunity to continue playing in the NIT or a lesser tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Key Players
J. Perkins
4 G
J. Marrow
2 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
44.4 Field Goal % 40.3
40.4 Three Point % 29.9
71.4 Free Throw % 79.3
  Offensive rebound by Hampton 3.0
  Jermaine Marrow missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Jermaine Marrow made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Jermaine Marrow missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on North Carolina Central 3.0
+ 2 Malique Trent-Street made driving layup 10.0
+ 1 Jordan Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Jordan Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Charles Wilson-Fisher 16.0
+ 2 Malique Trent-Street made driving layup 18.0
+ 1 John Guerra made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
Team Stats
Points 71 63
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 30
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 22 18
Team 3 6
Assists 14 11
Steals 5 5
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
13
P. Rivas F
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
M. Trent-Street G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo N.C. Central 19-15 274471
home team logo Hampton 19-15 283563
O/U 139.5, HAMP -4.0
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
O/U 139.5, HAMP -4.0
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
Team Stats
away team logo N.C. Central 19-15 72.8 PPG 41.8 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Hampton 19-15 79.8 PPG 44.2 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
13
P. Rivas F 11.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.0 APG 49.6 FG%
00
M. Trent-Street G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
13
P. Rivas F 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
1
M. Trent-Street G 15 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
47.3 FG% 46.3
31.3 3PT FG% 22.2
77.8 FT% 56.3
N.C. Central
Starters
J. Perkins
J. Guerra
R. Gardner Jr.
R. Davis
Z. Douglas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Perkins 35 13 3 9 1 1 3 1 5/12 0/2 3/4 2 1
J. Guerra 27 12 5 0 0 0 0 1 4/7 2/3 2/4 2 3
R. Gardner Jr. 32 11 3 0 2 1 1 2 3/8 2/5 3/3 0 3
R. Davis 23 7 9 0 0 2 0 3 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 7
Z. Douglas 5 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
P. Rivas
R. Harney
D. Reid
L. McKnight Jr.
B. Goldsmith
R. London
M. McAllister
C. Wiggins
A. Mills
A. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Rivas 36 22 5 1 1 0 2 3 8/13 1/3 5/5 2 3
R. Harney 13 4 1 3 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
D. Reid 16 2 3 0 0 0 3 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 3
L. McKnight Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Goldsmith 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mills - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 30 14 5 4 10 14 26/55 5/16 14/18 8 22
Hampton
Starters
M. Trent-Street
K. Fisher
A. Mitchell
J. Marrow
T. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Trent-Street 24 15 4 3 1 0 3 3 7/10 1/2 0/0 1 3
K. Fisher 36 11 2 1 1 0 2 2 4/10 2/5 1/1 0 2
A. Mitchell 27 11 1 1 0 1 3 2 4/7 0/2 3/3 1 0
J. Marrow 40 9 4 1 1 0 1 3 3/14 1/4 2/4 3 1
T. Barnes 26 8 3 0 2 3 0 0 3/6 0/2 2/6 1 2
Bench
G. Heckstall
C. Wilson-Fisher
L. Bracey
A. Astroth
A. Colbert
T. Houston
E. Marshall III
D. Oakley
T. Carver
P. Sow
J. Carlyle
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Heckstall 29 5 5 5 0 1 2 2 2/5 0/3 1/2 0 5
C. Wilson-Fisher 15 4 3 0 0 1 0 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
L. Bracey 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Astroth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Colbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Houston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Marshall III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Oakley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Carver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Sow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carlyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 63 24 11 5 6 11 16 25/54 4/18 9/16 6 18
NCAA BB Scores