McMurray with 34 points, SMU rolls past W. Carolina 98-65
DALLAS (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored a career-high 34 points and SMU rolled past winless Western Carolina 98-65 on Wednesday night.
McMurray was 14 of 17 from the field including five from distance for the Mustangs (2-1). Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, Ethan Chargois had 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Isiaha Mike and CJ White each chipped in 10 points.
Whitt capped the 11-0 start for the Mustangs with a dunk and McMurray drained back-to-back layups to push it to 27-11 with 11:28 left in the half. White added a 3-pointer to make it 33-13 and SMU led 52-32 at the break.
The Mustangs cruised in the second half and three back-to-back 3-pointers by McMurray made it 90-58 with 5:07 to play.
Freshman Kameron Gibson led the Catamounts (0-3), scoring a career-high 34 points on eight 3-pointers in his third start.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Matt Halvorsen
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by D.J. Myers
|35.0
|Isiaha Mike missed layup
|37.0
|+ 1
|Onno Steger made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Onno Steger made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on William Douglas
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Onno Steger
|45.0
|Matt Halvorsen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Thomas
|53.0
|Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|98
|Field Goals
|21-51 (41.2%)
|37-66 (56.1%)
|3-Pointers
|13-31 (41.9%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|42
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|16
|26
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|3
|11
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|21
|12
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|W. Carolina 0-3
|73.5 PPG
|33 RPG
|12.0 APG
|SMU 2-1
|66.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|K. Gibson G
|8.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|41.2 FG%
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|13.0 PPG
|0.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Gibson G
|34 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. McMurray G
|34 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.2
|FG%
|56.1
|
|
|41.9
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Thomas
|19
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|2/4
|0
|2
|J. Cottrell
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Gosselin
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. McMillan
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Y. Olcay
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Sledd
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Faulkner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Elks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|21
|12
|3
|2
|21
|19
|21/51
|13/31
|10/14
|5
|16
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. White
|21
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|3
|F. Hunt
|23
|8
|9
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|W. Douglas
|16
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Young Jr.
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|98
|40
|15
|11
|7
|12
|17
|37/66
|10/21
|14/23
|14
|26
