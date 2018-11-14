WCAR
McMurray with 34 points, SMU rolls past W. Carolina 98-65

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored a career-high 34 points and SMU rolled past winless Western Carolina 98-65 on Wednesday night.

McMurray was 14 of 17 from the field including five from distance for the Mustangs (2-1). Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, Ethan Chargois had 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Isiaha Mike and CJ White each chipped in 10 points.

Whitt capped the 11-0 start for the Mustangs with a dunk and McMurray drained back-to-back layups to push it to 27-11 with 11:28 left in the half. White added a 3-pointer to make it 33-13 and SMU led 52-32 at the break.

The Mustangs cruised in the second half and three back-to-back 3-pointers by McMurray made it 90-58 with 5:07 to play.

Freshman Kameron Gibson led the Catamounts (0-3), scoring a career-high 34 points on eight 3-pointers in his third start.

Team Stats
Points 65 98
Field Goals 21-51 (41.2%) 37-66 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 23 42
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 16 26
Team 2 2
Assists 12 15
Steals 3 11
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 21 12
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
14
K. Gibson G
34 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
0
J. McMurray G
34 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo W. Carolina 0-3 323365
home team logo SMU 2-1 524698
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo W. Carolina 0-3 73.5 PPG 33 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo SMU 2-1 66.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
14
K. Gibson G 8.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.0 APG 41.2 FG%
0
J. McMurray G 13.0 PPG 0.5 RPG 3.0 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
14
K. Gibson G 34 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
0
J. McMurray G 34 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
41.2 FG% 56.1
41.9 3PT FG% 47.6
71.4 FT% 60.9
W. Carolina
Starters
K. Gibson
O. Steger
D. Myers
M. Halvorsen
C. Dotson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Gibson 29 34 5 0 1 0 4 2 12/15 8/11 2/2 0 5
O. Steger 27 10 3 1 0 0 2 2 3/7 2/6 2/2 2 1
D. Myers 29 4 4 2 2 0 0 4 1/6 0/0 2/2 0 4
M. Halvorsen 26 3 3 4 0 0 7 2 1/6 1/6 0/0 1 2
C. Dotson 27 3 3 2 0 2 4 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 2 1
Bench
M. Thomas
J. Cottrell
M. Gosselin
J. McMillan
Y. Olcay
A. Sledd
M. Smith
M. Faulkner
D. Elks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Thomas 19 7 2 2 0 0 2 1 2/6 1/4 2/4 0 2
J. Cottrell 13 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
M. Gosselin 16 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 0
J. McMillan 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Y. Olcay 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Sledd 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Faulkner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Elks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 21 12 3 2 21 19 21/51 13/31 10/14 5 16
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
J. Whitt Jr.
E. Chargois
I. Mike
N. Dixon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 29 34 2 2 1 0 0 1 14/17 5/7 1/1 0 2
J. Whitt Jr. 28 14 5 4 2 1 2 2 6/11 0/0 2/2 1 4
E. Chargois 28 12 10 1 1 2 1 1 5/10 0/2 2/7 4 6
I. Mike 21 10 7 0 0 1 3 2 3/8 1/5 3/4 2 5
N. Dixon 28 7 1 3 3 0 1 4 2/5 2/3 1/2 0 1
Bench
C. White
F. Hunt
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. White 21 10 4 1 0 0 1 0 3/8 2/4 2/3 1 3
F. Hunt 23 8 9 1 2 1 4 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 4 5
W. Douglas 16 2 1 3 2 0 0 4 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
J. Young Jr. 7 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 0
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 98 40 15 11 7 12 17 37/66 10/21 14/23 14 26
