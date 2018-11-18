Alabama beats Wichita State 90-86 in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - After a disappointing start, Alabama finished exactly how coach Avery Johnson wanted.
The Crimson Tide (4-1) recovered from losing a 13-point lead to outlast Wichita State 90-86 and finish fifth at the eight-team Charleston Classic on Sunday.
Kira Lewis Jr. had 24 points and Alex Reese 19 for Alabama.
It was their second straight victory here after a lackluster showing in a loss to Northeastern to start things Thursday.
''Sometimes your bad luck is your good luck,'' Johnson said, sharing something he's heard several times from a friend.
The early tournament loss, Johnson believes, got is players' full focus for the rest of their run at TD Arena. Not that the coaching staff didn't do their part, too.
After allowing the team to sleep in before the first game, Johnson woke them up a 7:30 a.m. (6:30 central time) and got them in the gym.
The tactics certainly worked.
Against Wichita State, no one hung their heads or complained after losing their big lead and instead worked on regaining their edge, Johnson said.
Lewis followed with a go-ahead 3-pointer and Reese added another three to move back in front.
''It's always good to put a fire out as quick as you can,'' Reese said. ''Kira hitting that three gave us confidence, then I hit one and we just started rolling from there.''
Wichita State (2-3) closed to 88-86 in the final seconds, but ran out of time.
Markis McDuffie had 26 points to lead the Shockers.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|1.8
|Reb. Per Game
|1.8
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|34.8
|43.3
|Three Point %
|30.3
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|0.0
|Personal foul on Ricky Torres
|0.0
|+ 1
|Ricky Torres made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0.0
|+ 1
|Ricky Torres made 1st of 2 free throws
|0.0
|Personal foul on Herbert Jones
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres
|0.0
|Samajae Haynes-Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Alex Reese made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Alex Reese missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Ricky Torres
|7.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|86
|Field Goals
|25-49 (51.0%)
|29-62 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-19 (47.4%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|31-33 (93.9%)
|22-27 (81.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|28
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|23
|15
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|14
|9
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|6
|Fouls
|19
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama 4-1
|73.5 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Wichita State 2-3
|69.0 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|K. Lewis Jr. G
|10.5 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
1
|M. McDuffie F
|20.5 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.0 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Lewis Jr. G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|M. McDuffie F
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|51.0
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|47.4
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|93.9
|FT%
|81.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lewis Jr.
|33
|24
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/9
|1/2
|11/11
|0
|4
|H. Jones
|29
|13
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|5/11
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|5
|J. Petty
|36
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|5
|G. Smith
|19
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|D. Hall
|15
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lewis Jr.
|33
|24
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/9
|1/2
|11/11
|0
|4
|H. Jones
|29
|13
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|5/11
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|5
|J. Petty
|36
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|5
|G. Smith
|19
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|D. Hall
|15
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reese
|15
|19
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/7
|2/5
|9/10
|1
|1
|D. Ingram
|25
|8
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|3
|T. Mack
|20
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Johnson Jr.
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Schaffer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Giddens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis-Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|29
|14
|1
|1
|11
|19
|25/49
|9/19
|31/33
|6
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|34
|26
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8/13
|2/4
|8/9
|3
|5
|S. Haynes-Jones
|33
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|1
|J. Echenique
|20
|13
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|1
|J. Burton
|20
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|3
|E. Stevenson
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|34
|26
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8/13
|2/4
|8/9
|3
|5
|S. Haynes-Jones
|33
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|1
|J. Echenique
|20
|13
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|1
|J. Burton
|20
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|3
|E. Stevenson
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dennis
|26
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/9
|1/2
|4/5
|4
|1
|R. Torres
|25
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/5
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|A. Midtgaard
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Udeze
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|R. Brown
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Moore
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|26
|9
|6
|3
|6
|25
|29/62
|6/23
|22/27
|11
|15
-
SAMFORD
CLEVST73
60
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
OREGST
MIZZOU46
48
2nd 10:27
-
VMI
10UK34
48
1st 12.0 SECN
-
CSTCAR
NKY16
18
1st 10:41 ESP+
-
OHIO
LOYMRY2
7
1st 16:18 CBSSN
-
UCF
WKY10
19
1st 8:14 ESP2
-
SJST
CMICH39
35
1st 0.0
-
TNTECH
11MICHST14
42
1st 0.0 BTN
-
NEAST
DAVID28
28
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
WAKE
VALPO69
63
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA57
45
Final
-
BALLST
APPST94
86
Final/OT
-
NDAKST
TOWSON76
51
Final
-
YOUNG
FIU93
102
Final
-
GTOWN
SFLA76
73
Final/OT
-
UCDAV
TXARL59
68
Final
-
TEXSO
EVAN63
85
Final
-
CSFULL
MNMTH87
63
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW90
94
Final
-
18MICH
PROV66
47
Final
-
ALLEN
NCWILM74
113
Final
-
SCST
OHIOST61
89
Final
-
BRYANT
NAVY79
83
Final
-
STFRAN
LAFAY84
72
Final
-
WOFF
OKLA64
75
Final
-
WILMDE
DEL40
70
Final
-
WARNEN
NCCU57
123
Final
-
UIW
FAU68
71
Final
-
BAMA
WICHST90
86
Final
-
CARK
TROY77
82
Final
-
PEAY
CAMP72
78
Final
-
NCASHV
MANH38
54
Final
-
IND
ARK72
73
Final
-
AF
SDAK65
62
Final
-
SUTAH
SEATTLE73
70
Final
-
MOUNT
MD77
92
Final
-
ARMY
BROWN66
86
Final
-
ALCORN
KENTST48
79
Final
-
STJOES
WVU90
97
Final
-
CHARLS
OKLAST58
70
Final
-
JVILLE
CHATT74
66
Final
-
GWASH
SC55
90
Final
-
BTHSDA
IDAHO59
87
Final
-
WALAB
UAB47
77
Final
-
CLMB
FORD69
70
Final
-
MIAOH
PEPPER86
80
Final
-
PENN
12KSTATE0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
7:30pm
-
MNTNA
GASOU0
0155 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
WASH
SNCLRA0
0136 O/U
+16.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
LIU
SANFRAN0
0148 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
16VATECH
23PURDUE0
0149.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP2
-
CSBAK
WEBER0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
FAMU
CCTST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TEXAM
MINN0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm
-
NAU
HAWAII0
0141 O/U
-8.5
11:00pm