Alabama beats Wichita State 90-86 in Charleston

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - After a disappointing start, Alabama finished exactly how coach Avery Johnson wanted.

The Crimson Tide (4-1) recovered from losing a 13-point lead to outlast Wichita State 90-86 and finish fifth at the eight-team Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 24 points and Alex Reese 19 for Alabama.

It was their second straight victory here after a lackluster showing in a loss to Northeastern to start things Thursday.

''Sometimes your bad luck is your good luck,'' Johnson said, sharing something he's heard several times from a friend.

The early tournament loss, Johnson believes, got is players' full focus for the rest of their run at TD Arena. Not that the coaching staff didn't do their part, too.

After allowing the team to sleep in before the first game, Johnson woke them up a 7:30 a.m. (6:30 central time) and got them in the gym.

The tactics certainly worked.

Against Wichita State, no one hung their heads or complained after losing their big lead and instead worked on regaining their edge, Johnson said.

Lewis followed with a go-ahead 3-pointer and Reese added another three to move back in front.

''It's always good to put a fire out as quick as you can,'' Reese said. ''Kira hitting that three gave us confidence, then I hit one and we just started rolling from there.''

Wichita State (2-3) closed to 88-86 in the final seconds, but ran out of time.

Markis McDuffie had 26 points to lead the Shockers.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Petty
S. Haynes-Jones
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
44.7 Field Goal % 34.8
43.3 Three Point % 30.3
75.0 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 0.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 0.0
  Personal foul on Ricky Torres 0.0
+ 1 Ricky Torres made 2nd of 2 free throws 0.0
+ 1 Ricky Torres made 1st of 2 free throws 0.0
  Personal foul on Herbert Jones 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres 0.0
  Samajae Haynes-Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Alex Reese made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Alex Reese missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Ricky Torres 7.0
Team Stats
Points 90 86
Field Goals 25-49 (51.0%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 9-19 (47.4%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 31-33 (93.9%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 28
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 23 15
Team 3 2
Assists 14 9
Steals 1 6
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 6
Fouls 19 25
Technicals 0 0
K. Lewis Jr. G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
M. McDuffie F
26 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Alabama 4-1 464490
home team logo Wichita State 2-3 345286
TD Arena Charleston, SC
away team logo Alabama 4-1 73.5 PPG 41 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Wichita State 2-3 69.0 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.3 APG
2
K. Lewis Jr. G 10.5 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 43.6 FG%
1
M. McDuffie F 20.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.0 APG 47.5 FG%
2
K. Lewis Jr. G 24 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
1
M. McDuffie F 26 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
51.0 FG% 46.8
47.4 3PT FG% 26.1
93.9 FT% 81.5
Starters
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
J. Petty
G. Smith
D. Hall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Lewis Jr. 33 24 4 2 0 0 0 2 6/9 1/2 11/11 0 4
H. Jones 29 13 6 1 0 0 4 5 5/11 2/3 1/2 1 5
J. Petty 36 13 5 2 0 0 1 1 4/8 3/6 2/2 0 5
G. Smith 19 6 1 0 0 0 2 2 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 0
D. Hall 15 2 1 1 1 1 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
Bench
A. Reese
D. Ingram
T. Mack
A. Johnson Jr.
R. Norris
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Reese 15 19 2 1 0 0 1 1 4/7 2/5 9/10 1 1
D. Ingram 25 8 4 5 0 0 2 4 2/3 0/0 4/4 1 3
T. Mack 20 5 4 1 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 3
A. Johnson Jr. 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
R. Norris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 29 14 1 1 11 19 25/49 9/19 31/33 6 23
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Echenique
J. Burton
E. Stevenson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 34 26 8 0 1 0 0 1 8/13 2/4 8/9 3 5
S. Haynes-Jones 33 13 1 2 0 0 1 3 5/11 2/6 1/1 0 1
J. Echenique 20 13 2 0 3 1 1 3 5/11 1/3 2/4 1 1
J. Burton 20 5 3 1 0 0 1 3 1/4 0/1 3/4 0 3
E. Stevenson 13 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 0/5 0/3 2/2 0 1
Bench
D. Dennis
R. Torres
A. Midtgaard
M. Udeze
R. Brown
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
C. Moore
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Dennis 26 19 5 1 0 0 2 3 7/9 1/2 4/5 4 1
R. Torres 25 4 2 5 1 0 0 4 1/5 0/4 2/2 1 1
A. Midtgaard 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Udeze 13 2 3 0 0 2 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
R. Brown 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Moore 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 26 9 6 3 6 25 29/62 6/23 22/27 11 15
