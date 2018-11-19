Arizona rallies to beat Iowa State 71-66 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Justin Coleman scored 18 points and Arizona rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to knock off short-handed Iowa State 71-66 in the Maui Invitational.
Arizona (4-0) was ragged through the first 30 minutes before playing better at both ends during a 12-2 run that tied it at 56-all with five minutes left. The Wildcats went ahead and stayed there, making eight straight free throws in the final 39 seconds to earn a spot in Tuesday's semifinals against No. 3 Gonzaga or Illinois.
Arizona's Chase Jeter had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The scrappy Cyclones (3-1) played without point guard Lindell Wigginton and forward Solomon Young due to injuries, and Cam Lard and Zoran Talley because of suspensions.
That left eight scholarship players for the Maui opener against Arizona, but it didn't slow them early. The Cyclones led by seven at halftime and stretched it to 10 midway through the second half before Arizona rallied.
Marial Shayok led Iowa State with 19 points.
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|66
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|26-62 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|4-24 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|12
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arizona 4-0
|83.7 PPG
|46 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Iowa State 3-1
|80.0 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|J. Coleman G
|6.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|3.3 APG
|36.8 FG%
|
3
|M. Shayok G
|20.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Coleman G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|M. Shayok G
|19 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coleman
|34
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/13
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Williams
|34
|14
|1
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/11
|1/7
|9/10
|0
|1
|R. Luther
|29
|12
|8
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|5
|B. Randolph
|32
|11
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5/14
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|C. Jeter
|31
|10
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|39
|19
|14
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|8/19
|1/5
|2/2
|6
|8
|M. Jacobson
|36
|16
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7/12
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|6
|T. Horton-Tucker
|33
|16
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/13
|0/4
|6/8
|0
|7
|N. Weiler-Babb
|31
|13
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|4
|T. Haliburton
|40
|2
|4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|2
