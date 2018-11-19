ARIZ
Arizona rallies to beat Iowa State 71-66 in Maui

  • Nov 19, 2018

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Justin Coleman scored 18 points and Arizona rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to knock off short-handed Iowa State 71-66 in the Maui Invitational.

Arizona (4-0) was ragged through the first 30 minutes before playing better at both ends during a 12-2 run that tied it at 56-all with five minutes left. The Wildcats went ahead and stayed there, making eight straight free throws in the final 39 seconds to earn a spot in Tuesday's semifinals against No. 3 Gonzaga or Illinois.

Arizona's Chase Jeter had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The scrappy Cyclones (3-1) played without point guard Lindell Wigginton and forward Solomon Young due to injuries, and Cam Lard and Zoran Talley because of suspensions.

That left eight scholarship players for the Maui opener against Arizona, but it didn't slow them early. The Cyclones led by seven at halftime and stretched it to 10 midway through the second half before Arizona rallied.

Marial Shayok led Iowa State with 19 points.

Key Players
B. Williams
N. Weiler-Babb
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
32.6 Field Goal % 48.3
26.3 Three Point % 50.0
85.7 Free Throw % 83.3
  Nick Weiler-Babb missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Brandon Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Brandon Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Tyrese Haliburton 3.0
+ 1 Michael Jacobson made free throw 4.0
  Shooting foul on Chase Jeter 4.0
+ 2 Michael Jacobson made layup, assist by Nick Weiler-Babb 4.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Dylan Smith 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Luther 5.0
  Marial Shayok missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
Team Stats
Points 71 66
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 4-24 (16.7%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 27 29
Team 0 0
Assists 10 12
Steals 8 8
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 12 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
J. Coleman G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
M. Shayok G
19 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Arizona 4-0 274471
home team logo Iowa State 3-1 363066
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Arizona 4-0 83.7 PPG 46 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Iowa State 3-1 80.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
12
J. Coleman G 6.0 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.3 APG 36.8 FG%
3
M. Shayok G 20.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
J. Coleman G 18 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
3
M. Shayok G 19 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
40.7 FG% 41.9
28.6 3PT FG% 16.7
83.3 FT% 76.9
Arizona
Starters
J. Coleman
B. Williams
R. Luther
B. Randolph
C. Jeter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Coleman 34 18 1 3 1 0 1 0 7/13 4/8 0/0 0 1
B. Williams 34 14 1 6 1 0 2 1 2/11 1/7 9/10 0 1
R. Luther 29 12 8 0 3 0 1 3 4/8 2/5 2/2 3 5
B. Randolph 32 11 4 0 1 0 3 0 5/14 1/3 0/0 0 4
C. Jeter 31 10 12 0 0 2 0 4 5/7 0/0 0/2 3 9
Bench
I. Lee
D. Smith
E. Akot
A. Barcello
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
A. Spence
D. Doutrive
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Lee 13 4 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
D. Smith 12 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 2
E. Akot 9 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4
A. Barcello 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 71 34 10 8 2 10 12 24/59 8/28 15/18 7 27
Iowa State
Starters
M. Shayok
M. Jacobson
T. Horton-Tucker
N. Weiler-Babb
T. Haliburton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Shayok 39 19 14 2 2 0 4 3 8/19 1/5 2/2 6 8
M. Jacobson 36 16 7 1 1 0 3 3 7/12 1/4 1/1 1 6
T. Horton-Tucker 33 16 7 0 0 0 1 3 5/13 0/4 6/8 0 7
N. Weiler-Babb 31 13 4 4 4 1 4 2 5/9 2/4 1/2 0 4
T. Haliburton 40 2 4 5 0 1 1 3 1/4 0/3 0/0 2 2
Bench
T. Lewis
G. Conditt IV
Z. Griffin
Z. Talley Jr.
P. Nixon
C. Lard
S. Young
L. Wigginton
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Lewis 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
G. Conditt IV 6 0 2 0 1 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
Z. Griffin 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
Z. Talley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wigginton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 40 12 8 4 14 16 26/62 4/24 10/13 11 29
