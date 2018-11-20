Evans, VCU beat Temple 57-51 in Legends Classic
NEW YORK (AP) - Marcus Evans scored nine of his 21 points in the final four minutes to help VCU beat Temple 57-51 on Monday night in the opening round of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.
VCU, which squandered a 17-point first-half lead before rallying down the stretch, will play St. John's in the championship game Tuesday.
Ernest Aflakpui made 1 of 2 free throws to give Temple (4-1) its biggest lead of the game at 48-44 with five minutes to go. VCU, however, scored 13 of the final 17 points - including nine by Evans - as the Owls went 1 for 10 from the field and 2 for 6 from the free-throw line over the final 6 1/2 minutes.
Nate Pierre-Louis had 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six steals for Temple. Quinton Rose had eight points on 4-of-15 shooting and Shizz Alston Jr. made 2 of 14 from the field and finished with six points. That duo came in averaging a combined 40.5 points per game.
VCU scored the first 11 points and led 21-4 midway through the first half. Temple missed 12 of its first 14 field-goal attempts, including all five 3-point shots, and committed four turnovers in the first 9 1/2 minutes.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|10.7
|Pts. Per Game
|10.7
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|33.9
|Field Goal %
|35.6
|34.5
|Three Point %
|8.3
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans
|4.0
|Shizz Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Quinton Rose
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|15.0
|Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Shizz Alston Jr.
|21.0
|Shizz Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 3
|Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Sean Mobley
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|57
|Field Goals
|20-62 (32.3%)
|22-48 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-28 (14.3%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-15 (46.7%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|37
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|22
|25
|Team
|8
|5
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|13
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|19
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|N. Pierre-Louis G
|13.4 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
2
|M. Evans G
|13.8 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Pierre-Louis G
|11 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|M. Evans G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.3
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|46.7
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pierre-Louis
|32
|11
|8
|1
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5/11
|0/2
|1/4
|3
|5
|D. Perry
|19
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|4/5
|2
|3
|Q. Rose
|28
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/15
|0/5
|0/2
|1
|1
|S. Alston Jr.
|38
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/14
|2/10
|0/0
|2
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|24
|5
|10
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moorman II
|27
|9
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|A. Moore II
|27
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Moore
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|51
|33
|8
|13
|1
|13
|17
|20/62
|4/28
|7/15
|11
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|24
|21
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|7/12
|2/5
|5/8
|0
|3
|I. Vann
|30
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|D. Jenkins
|24
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|3/10
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|29
|6
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|5
|C. Douglas
|19
|2
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Crowfield
|13
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Mobley
|19
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|M. Simms
|23
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|M. Gilmore
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|V. Williams
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Byrd
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|32
|11
|6
|3
|19
|20
|22/48
|6/20
|7/13
|7
|25
