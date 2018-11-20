TEMPLE
VCU

No Text

Evans, VCU beat Temple 57-51 in Legends Classic

  STATS AP
  Nov 20, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Marcus Evans scored nine of his 21 points in the final four minutes to help VCU beat Temple 57-51 on Monday night in the opening round of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

VCU, which squandered a 17-point first-half lead before rallying down the stretch, will play St. John's in the championship game Tuesday.

Ernest Aflakpui made 1 of 2 free throws to give Temple (4-1) its biggest lead of the game at 48-44 with five minutes to go. VCU, however, scored 13 of the final 17 points - including nine by Evans - as the Owls went 1 for 10 from the field and 2 for 6 from the free-throw line over the final 6 1/2 minutes.

Nate Pierre-Louis had 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six steals for Temple. Quinton Rose had eight points on 4-of-15 shooting and Shizz Alston Jr. made 2 of 14 from the field and finished with six points. That duo came in averaging a combined 40.5 points per game.

VCU scored the first 11 points and led 21-4 midway through the first half. Temple missed 12 of its first 14 field-goal attempts, including all five 3-point shots, and committed four turnovers in the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Key Players
S. Alston Jr.
I. Vann
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
10.7 Pts. Per Game 10.7
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
33.9 Field Goal % 35.6
34.5 Three Point % 8.3
100.0 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans 4.0
  Shizz Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Issac Vann made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Issac Vann made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Quinton Rose 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms 15.0
  Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Shizz Alston Jr. 21.0
  Shizz Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 3 Marcus Evans made 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Sean Mobley 1:01
Team Stats
Points 51 57
Field Goals 20-62 (32.3%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 4-28 (14.3%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 7-15 (46.7%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 41 37
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 22 25
Team 8 5
Assists 8 11
Steals 13 6
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 13 19
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
15
N. Pierre-Louis G
11 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
2
M. Evans G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 4-1 213051
home team logo VCU 4-0 282957
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Temple
Starters
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Perry
Q. Rose
S. Alston Jr.
E. Aflakpui
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Pierre-Louis 32 11 8 1 6 0 2 4 5/11 0/2 1/4 3 5
D. Perry 19 9 5 0 0 0 2 1 2/8 1/5 4/5 2 3
Q. Rose 28 8 2 2 1 0 1 4 4/15 0/5 0/2 1 1
S. Alston Jr. 38 6 4 2 1 0 2 1 2/14 2/10 0/0 2 2
E. Aflakpui 24 5 10 0 2 0 3 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 7
Bench
J. Moorman II
A. Moore II
D. Moore
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
J. Hamilton
A. Parks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 27 9 2 2 0 1 2 2 4/8 0/3 1/2 0 2
A. Moore II 27 3 2 1 3 0 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
D. Moore 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 33 8 13 1 13 17 20/62 4/28 7/15 11 22
VCU
Starters
M. Evans
I. Vann
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
C. Douglas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Evans 24 21 3 1 0 0 6 2 7/12 2/5 5/8 0 3
I. Vann 30 11 2 1 0 0 2 3 4/9 1/2 2/2 0 2
D. Jenkins 24 6 3 2 0 1 5 3 3/10 0/5 0/0 1 2
M. Santos-Silva 29 6 6 0 1 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 0/2 1 5
C. Douglas 19 2 4 1 2 2 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/1 2 2
Bench
M. Crowfield
S. Mobley
M. Simms
M. Gilmore
V. Williams
P. Byrd
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
K. Curry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Crowfield 13 6 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 1
S. Mobley 19 3 7 2 1 0 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6
M. Simms 23 2 4 3 2 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 3
M. Gilmore 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
V. Williams 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Byrd 7 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 32 11 6 3 19 20 22/48 6/20 7/13 7 25
