SMU
SMU
Mustangs
7-4
away team logo
81
TF 14
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Sat Dec. 15
12:00pm
BONUS
73
TF 10
home team logo
GTOWN
Georgetown
Hoyas
7-3
ML: +185
GTOWN -4.5, O/U 151.5
ML: -222
SMU
GTOWN

No Text

SMU tops Georgetown 81-73 behind McMurray's 19

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored 19 points, Isiaha Mike and Ethan Chargois had 17 apiece and SMU defeated Georgetown 81-73 on Saturday.

McMurray had four 3-pointers and Chargois three as the Mustangs (7-4) went 10 of 25 from distance while the Hoyas (7-3) were 4 of 18.

SMU went on a 15-2 run with Nat Dixon, who started it with two 3-pointers, scoring all 11 of his points for a 23-17 lead. The Mustangs never trailed after that.

McMurray converted all three free throws in the final minute for a 39-34 halftime lead and hit a 3 as the Mustangs scored the first five of the second half. The lead was 11 when the Hoyas reeled off 11 straight and it stayed close the rest of the way.

SMU made 5 of 6 from the foul line in the final minute while Georgetown, which shot 40 percent for the game, missed its last three shots and was 1 of 8 in the final six minutes.

Jessie Govan had 17 and James Akinjo 16 for Georgetown.

It was only the second meeting ever, the first coming in the second round of the 1984 NCAA Tournament in Pullman, Washington, when the Hoyas won 37-36 behind current coach Patrick Ewing's 10 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
J. Govan
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
49.0 Field Goal % 56.9
16.7 Three Point % 46.7
64.7 Free Throw % 78.6
  Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike 7.0
  James Akinjo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jahmal McMurray 9.0
+ 1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jessie Govan 15.0
  Defensive rebound by SMU 15.0
  Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Georgetown 27.0
  Jahmal McMurray missed free throw 27.0
  Personal foul on James Akinjo 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahmal McMurray 29.0
Team Stats
Points 81 73
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 23-58 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 23 25
Team 3 2
Assists 15 13
Steals 7 3
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. McMurray G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
15
J. Govan C
17 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo SMU 7-4 394281
home team logo Georgetown 7-3 343973
GTOWN -4.5, O/U 151.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
GTOWN -4.5, O/U 151.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 7-4 75.1 PPG 38.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Georgetown 7-3 79.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
0
J. McMurray G 18.7 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.9 APG 45.3 FG%
15
J. Govan C 19.8 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.6 APG 58.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. McMurray G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
15
J. Govan C 17 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 39.7
40.0 3PT FG% 22.2
68.2 FT% 79.3
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
I. Mike
E. Chargois
J. Foster
J. Whitt Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 30 19 2 1 1 1 0 3 5/10 4/7 5/6 0 2
I. Mike 36 17 9 4 1 1 1 3 4/11 0/2 9/13 3 6
E. Chargois 25 17 4 3 3 0 5 4 7/12 3/7 0/0 1 3
J. Foster 30 7 2 1 1 1 1 3 3/9 0/4 1/3 0 2
J. Whitt Jr. 38 6 6 5 0 0 0 4 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 4
Starters
J. McMurray
I. Mike
E. Chargois
J. Foster
J. Whitt Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 30 19 2 1 1 1 0 3 5/10 4/7 5/6 0 2
I. Mike 36 17 9 4 1 1 1 3 4/11 0/2 9/13 3 6
E. Chargois 25 17 4 3 3 0 5 4 7/12 3/7 0/0 1 3
J. Foster 30 7 2 1 1 1 1 3 3/9 0/4 1/3 0 2
J. Whitt Jr. 38 6 6 5 0 0 0 4 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
N. Dixon
F. Hunt
J. Young Jr.
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
W. Douglas
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
C. White
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Dixon 19 11 0 1 1 0 0 1 4/6 3/5 0/0 0 0
F. Hunt 21 4 7 0 0 1 3 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 6
J. Young Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 30 15 7 4 10 20 28/59 10/25 15/22 7 23
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
J. Akinjo
M. McClung
T. Mourning
K. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 31 17 7 0 1 0 3 3 7/15 2/6 1/3 2 5
J. Akinjo 31 16 7 3 1 0 2 3 3/10 0/1 10/11 2 5
M. McClung 29 13 2 3 0 0 1 2 3/8 0/2 7/9 1 1
T. Mourning 21 6 5 1 0 0 1 2 3/9 0/2 0/0 2 3
K. Johnson 12 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
Starters
J. Govan
J. Akinjo
M. McClung
T. Mourning
K. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 31 17 7 0 1 0 3 3 7/15 2/6 1/3 2 5
J. Akinjo 31 16 7 3 1 0 2 3 3/10 0/1 10/11 2 5
M. McClung 29 13 2 3 0 0 1 2 3/8 0/2 7/9 1 1
T. Mourning 21 6 5 1 0 0 1 2 3/9 0/2 0/0 2 3
K. Johnson 12 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. LeBlanc
J. Mosely
G. Malinowski
J. Blair
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Pickett
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. LeBlanc 28 9 9 2 0 2 2 3 3/4 0/0 3/4 3 6
J. Mosely 20 4 3 2 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 2
G. Malinowski 19 3 1 1 1 0 3 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 1
J. Blair 9 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pickett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 37 13 3 2 13 19 23/58 4/18 23/29 12 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores