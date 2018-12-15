SMU tops Georgetown 81-73 behind McMurray's 19
WASHINGTON (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored 19 points, Isiaha Mike and Ethan Chargois had 17 apiece and SMU defeated Georgetown 81-73 on Saturday.
McMurray had four 3-pointers and Chargois three as the Mustangs (7-4) went 10 of 25 from distance while the Hoyas (7-3) were 4 of 18.
SMU went on a 15-2 run with Nat Dixon, who started it with two 3-pointers, scoring all 11 of his points for a 23-17 lead. The Mustangs never trailed after that.
McMurray converted all three free throws in the final minute for a 39-34 halftime lead and hit a 3 as the Mustangs scored the first five of the second half. The lead was 11 when the Hoyas reeled off 11 straight and it stayed close the rest of the way.
SMU made 5 of 6 from the foul line in the final minute while Georgetown, which shot 40 percent for the game, missed its last three shots and was 1 of 8 in the final six minutes.
Jessie Govan had 17 and James Akinjo 16 for Georgetown.
It was only the second meeting ever, the first coming in the second round of the 1984 NCAA Tournament in Pullman, Washington, when the Hoyas won 37-36 behind current coach Patrick Ewing's 10 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|49.0
|Field Goal %
|56.9
|16.7
|Three Point %
|46.7
|64.7
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|7.0
|James Akinjo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jahmal McMurray
|9.0
|+ 1
|Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jessie Govan
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by SMU
|15.0
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|27.0
|Jahmal McMurray missed free throw
|27.0
|Personal foul on James Akinjo
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Jahmal McMurray
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|73
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|23-58 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|23-29 (79.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|39
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SMU 7-4
|75.1 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Georgetown 7-3
|79.0 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. McMurray G
|18.7 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|2.9 APG
|45.3 FG%
|
15
|J. Govan C
|19.8 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|58.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McMurray G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Govan C
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|79.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|30
|19
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5/10
|4/7
|5/6
|0
|2
|I. Mike
|36
|17
|9
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/11
|0/2
|9/13
|3
|6
|E. Chargois
|25
|17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|4
|7/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Foster
|30
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/4
|1/3
|0
|2
|J. Whitt Jr.
|38
|6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McMurray
|30
|19
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5/10
|4/7
|5/6
|0
|2
|I. Mike
|36
|17
|9
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/11
|0/2
|9/13
|3
|6
|E. Chargois
|25
|17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|4
|7/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Foster
|30
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/4
|1/3
|0
|2
|J. Whitt Jr.
|38
|6
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dixon
|19
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Hunt
|21
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|J. Young Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|30
|15
|7
|4
|10
|20
|28/59
|10/25
|15/22
|7
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|31
|17
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7/15
|2/6
|1/3
|2
|5
|J. Akinjo
|31
|16
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/10
|0/1
|10/11
|2
|5
|M. McClung
|29
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|7/9
|1
|1
|T. Mourning
|21
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|K. Johnson
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|31
|17
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7/15
|2/6
|1/3
|2
|5
|J. Akinjo
|31
|16
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/10
|0/1
|10/11
|2
|5
|M. McClung
|29
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|7/9
|1
|1
|T. Mourning
|21
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|K. Johnson
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. LeBlanc
|28
|9
|9
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|6
|J. Mosely
|20
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|G. Malinowski
|19
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Blair
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pickett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|37
|13
|3
|2
|13
|19
|23/58
|4/18
|23/29
|12
|25
