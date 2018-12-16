Big first half sparks Duquesne's 72-46 win over Maine
PITTSBURGH (AP) Marcus Weathers scored 13 points and Duquesne led from start to finish in a 72-46 victory over Maine on Sunday.
The Dukes, who improved to 8-2 under second-year coach Keith Dambrot, opened the game with a 26-7 run over the first 13 minutes and led 40-16 at halftime.
Maine (2-10) was led by Isaiah White with a game-high 17 points and Vilgot Larsson with 10 points.
Eric Williams scored 11 points off the bench for Duquesne. He scored eight in the first half as the Dukes shot 48 percent from the field and had 11 assists on their 15 made field goals.
Kellon Taylor, who also plays wide receiver on the Dukes' football team, made his season debut in basketball and led the Dukes with seven rebounds. Freshman point guard Sincere Carry had nine points and nine assists.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Vincent Eze made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Vincent Eze made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Shooting foul on Caleb Davis
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Miks Antoms
|43.0
|Gavin Bizeau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|+ 2
|Vincent Eze made jump shot, assist by Isaiah White
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Miks Antoms
|1:17
|Lamar Norman Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:17
|+ 1
|Lamar Norman Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:17
|Shooting foul on Isaiah White
|1:17
|Bad pass turnover on Vilgot Larsson, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|72
|Field Goals
|18-50 (36.0%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|17
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|24
|13
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
14
|I. White G
|14.2 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.5 APG
|39.9 FG%
|
5
|M. Weathers F
|8.5 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. White G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|M. Weathers F
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.0
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. White
|40
|17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/18
|2/8
|1/2
|1
|1
|V. Larsson
|33
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Fleming
|35
|7
|8
|3
|1
|1
|10
|3
|3/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|6
|I. Stojiljkovic
|21
|1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|6
|C. Araujo
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. White
|40
|17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7/18
|2/8
|1/2
|1
|1
|V. Larsson
|33
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Fleming
|35
|7
|8
|3
|1
|1
|10
|3
|3/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|6
|I. Stojiljkovic
|21
|1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|6
|C. Araujo
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Eze
|21
|9
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|3
|L. Wang
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|S. El Darwich
|12
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Antoms
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Moss
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|D. Ashley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Prijovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Yagodin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Iluyomade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ingo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Begic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|46
|32
|9
|6
|4
|24
|20
|18/50
|3/15
|7/11
|9
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Weathers
|22
|13
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/8
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|4
|F. Hughes
|18
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|S. Carry
|23
|9
|3
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|M. Lewis II
|14
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|1/3
|0
|1
|A. Rotroff
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Weathers
|22
|13
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/8
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|4
|F. Hughes
|18
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/8
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|S. Carry
|23
|9
|3
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|M. Lewis II
|14
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|1/3
|0
|1
|A. Rotroff
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Williams Jr.
|20
|11
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|0
|L. Norman Jr.
|17
|7
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1/8
|0/4
|5/6
|0
|2
|K. Taylor
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|T. Dunn-Martin
|16
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|A. Kelly
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Z. Snyder
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Davis
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|B. Wade
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Bizeau
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swingle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|31
|17
|11
|3
|13
|14
|24/55
|8/21
|16/23
|10
|21
