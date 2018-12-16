MAINE
DUQ

No Text

Big first half sparks Duquesne's 72-46 win over Maine

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) Marcus Weathers scored 13 points and Duquesne led from start to finish in a 72-46 victory over Maine on Sunday.

The Dukes, who improved to 8-2 under second-year coach Keith Dambrot, opened the game with a 26-7 run over the first 13 minutes and led 40-16 at halftime.

Maine (2-10) was led by Isaiah White with a game-high 17 points and Vilgot Larsson with 10 points.

Eric Williams scored 11 points off the bench for Duquesne. He scored eight in the first half as the Dukes shot 48 percent from the field and had 11 assists on their 15 made field goals.

Kellon Taylor, who also plays wide receiver on the Dukes' football team, made his season debut in basketball and led the Dukes with seven rebounds. Freshman point guard Sincere Carry had nine points and nine assists.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Vincent Eze made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Vincent Eze made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Shooting foul on Caleb Davis 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Miks Antoms 43.0
  Gavin Bizeau missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 2 Vincent Eze made jump shot, assist by Isaiah White 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Miks Antoms 1:17
  Lamar Norman Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
+ 1 Lamar Norman Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1:17
  Shooting foul on Isaiah White 1:17
  Bad pass turnover on Vilgot Larsson, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr. 1:19
Team Stats
Points 46 72
Field Goals 18-50 (36.0%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 23 21
Team 3 3
Assists 9 17
Steals 6 11
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 24 13
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
I. White G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
M. Weathers F
13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Maine 2-10 163046
home team logo Duquesne 8-2 403272
DUQ -15.5, O/U 133
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
DUQ -15.5, O/U 133
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Maine 2-10 61.8 PPG 34.2 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Duquesne 8-2 75.4 PPG 39.1 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
14
I. White G 14.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.5 APG 39.9 FG%
5
M. Weathers F 8.5 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.9 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
14
I. White G 17 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
5
M. Weathers F 13 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
36.0 FG% 43.6
20.0 3PT FG% 38.1
63.6 FT% 69.6
Maine
Starters
I. White
V. Larsson
A. Fleming
I. Stojiljkovic
C. Araujo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. White 40 17 2 3 1 0 1 1 7/18 2/8 1/2 1 1
V. Larsson 33 10 4 0 0 1 4 3 5/7 0/1 0/0 2 2
A. Fleming 35 7 8 3 1 1 10 3 3/11 1/3 0/0 2 6
I. Stojiljkovic 21 1 7 0 2 1 2 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 6
C. Araujo 23 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
Starters
I. White
V. Larsson
A. Fleming
I. Stojiljkovic
C. Araujo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. White 40 17 2 3 1 0 1 1 7/18 2/8 1/2 1 1
V. Larsson 33 10 4 0 0 1 4 3 5/7 0/1 0/0 2 2
A. Fleming 35 7 8 3 1 1 10 3 3/11 1/3 0/0 2 6
I. Stojiljkovic 21 1 7 0 2 1 2 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 6
C. Araujo 23 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
V. Eze
L. Wang
S. El Darwich
M. Antoms
T. Moss
D. Ashley
N. Prijovic
M. Yagodin
S. Iluyomade
S. Ingo
D. Begic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Eze 21 9 4 1 1 1 1 4 3/6 0/0 3/3 1 3
L. Wang 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
S. El Darwich 12 0 3 1 1 0 2 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
M. Antoms 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Moss 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 0/2 1 0
D. Ashley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Prijovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Yagodin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Iluyomade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ingo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Begic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 46 32 9 6 4 24 20 18/50 3/15 7/11 9 23
Duquesne
Starters
M. Weathers
F. Hughes
S. Carry
M. Lewis II
A. Rotroff
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Weathers 22 13 5 1 0 1 0 1 5/8 0/2 3/4 1 4
F. Hughes 18 9 0 1 1 0 1 0 3/8 2/4 1/2 0 0
S. Carry 23 9 3 9 3 1 1 0 3/4 1/1 2/2 0 3
M. Lewis II 14 7 1 0 2 0 0 0 2/3 2/2 1/3 0 1
A. Rotroff 20 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
M. Weathers
F. Hughes
S. Carry
M. Lewis II
A. Rotroff
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Weathers 22 13 5 1 0 1 0 1 5/8 0/2 3/4 1 4
F. Hughes 18 9 0 1 1 0 1 0 3/8 2/4 1/2 0 0
S. Carry 23 9 3 9 3 1 1 0 3/4 1/1 2/2 0 3
M. Lewis II 14 7 1 0 2 0 0 0 2/3 2/2 1/3 0 1
A. Rotroff 20 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
E. Williams Jr.
L. Norman Jr.
K. Taylor
T. Dunn-Martin
A. Kelly
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
B. Wade
G. Bizeau
M. Hughes
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Williams Jr. 20 11 3 0 2 0 1 0 4/8 2/3 1/2 3 0
L. Norman Jr. 17 7 2 1 2 0 0 0 1/8 0/4 5/6 0 2
K. Taylor 13 4 7 2 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 6
T. Dunn-Martin 16 4 2 1 1 0 2 0 1/2 1/1 1/2 1 1
A. Kelly 16 2 3 1 0 1 4 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
Z. Snyder 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Davis 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
B. Wade 11 0 0 1 0 0 3 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
G. Bizeau 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
M. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 31 17 11 3 13 14 24/55 8/21 16/23 10 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores