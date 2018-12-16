Balanced South Dakota beats Colorado State 68-63
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Stanley Umude scored 15 points to lead a balanced South Dakota offense in a 68-63 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.
Tyler Peterson added 12 points, Trey Burch-Manning had 10 points and seven rebounds and Cody Kelley scored 10 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Coyotes (6-5)
Nico Carvacho scored 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for his 20th double-double for the Rams (5-6). J.D. Paige added 19 points.
A Carvacho basket got the Rams within two with two minutes left but the teams missed their final four shots apiece with CSU's Peterson and Logan Power making two free throws each in the final minute.
Umude scored the first six points in a 10-0 run that put South Dakota on top for good at 53-46 with 8:48 remaining.
South Dakota had its largest lead of eight in the first half but a Paige 3-pointer gave the Rams a 30-29 edge at the break.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|11.5
|Reb. Per Game
|11.5
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|60.9
|25.0
|Three Point %
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|58.8
|Defensive rebound by Trey Burch-Manning
|0.0
|J.D. Paige missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Logan Power made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Logan Power made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Logan Power
|9.0
|Anthony Masinton-Bonner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Masinton-Bonner made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Peterson
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Kris Martin
|12.0
|J.D. Paige missed jump shot
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|63
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-21 (57.1%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|38
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|27
|30
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|4
|6
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|South Dakota 6-5
|67.3 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Colorado State 5-6
|78.5 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|S. Umude G
|8.4 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.1 APG
|49.2 FG%
|
32
|N. Carvacho F
|12.8 PPG
|11.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|54.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Umude G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|N. Carvacho F
|20 PTS
|17 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Peterson
|33
|12
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5/15
|0/6
|2/2
|1
|5
|C. Kelley
|29
|10
|8
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|7
|T. Burch-Manning
|37
|10
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/13
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|7
|D. Jech
|20
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|1
|T. Simpson
|37
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|1/3
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Peterson
|33
|12
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5/15
|0/6
|2/2
|1
|5
|C. Kelley
|29
|10
|8
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|7
|T. Burch-Manning
|37
|10
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/13
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|7
|D. Jech
|20
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|1
|T. Simpson
|37
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|1/3
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Umude
|23
|15
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/8
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|1
|N. Robinson
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/5
|3
|2
|B. Armstrong
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|L. Power
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|T. Hagedorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stensgard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hoffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|37
|17
|3
|3
|4
|18
|25/59
|6/25
|12/21
|10
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|35
|20
|17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|12
|J. Paige
|33
|18
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/15
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|6
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|24
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|0
|A. Thistlewood
|28
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|K. Moore
|26
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|35
|20
|17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|12
|J. Paige
|33
|18
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/15
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|6
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|24
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|0
|A. Thistlewood
|28
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|K. Moore
|26
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|25
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/8
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|5
|H. Edwards
|15
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Jenkins
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Tyson
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|38
|13
|2
|4
|6
|19
|22/57
|7/26
|12/17
|8
|30
-
UOP
CSN74
75
2nd 1:05
-
DREXEL
QUINN89
83
2nd 23.0
-
CHATT
MISS60
81
2nd 3:34 SECN
-
NEB
OKLAST33
30
1st 0.0 BTN
-
MIAOH
NKY34
33
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
MAINE
DUQ46
72
Final
-
RI
WVU83
70
Final
-
FAIR
BC67
77
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR65
69
Final
-
HOW
FORD67
74
Final
-
HIWS
WINTHR66
109
Final
-
CORN
NIAGARA74
77
Final
-
CAN
ELON92
91
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLST77
88
Final/OT
-
NEAST
UVM70
75
Final
-
DEL
STNYBRK68
74
Final
-
CCTST
PROV63
87
Final
-
UCRIV
UTEP56
68
Final
-
TROY
WKY87
81
Final
-
STETSON
UCF65
90
Final
-
STLOU
24HOU64
68
Final
-
TULSA
DAYTON72
67
Final
-
NORFLK
LOYCHI49
80
Final
-
CSFULL
SANFRAN54
68
Final
-
CARK
NMEX70
82
Final
-
SDAK
COLOST68
63
Final
-
PEACE
WMMARY89
106
Final
-
FIND
BGREEN57
82
Final
-
OAK
HARTFD82
87
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOHN58
73
Final
-
WILLJES
UCDAV65
83
Final
-
WISGB
9MICHST83
104
Final
-
INDST
TCU70
90
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW64
87
Final
-
FGC
UMBC40
26
Final
-
MVSU
HAWAII0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
10:00pm