Balanced South Dakota beats Colorado State 68-63

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2018

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Stanley Umude scored 15 points to lead a balanced South Dakota offense in a 68-63 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.

Tyler Peterson added 12 points, Trey Burch-Manning had 10 points and seven rebounds and Cody Kelley scored 10 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Coyotes (6-5)

Nico Carvacho scored 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for his 20th double-double for the Rams (5-6). J.D. Paige added 19 points.

A Carvacho basket got the Rams within two with two minutes left but the teams missed their final four shots apiece with CSU's Peterson and Logan Power making two free throws each in the final minute.

Umude scored the first six points in a 10-0 run that put South Dakota on top for good at 53-46 with 8:48 remaining.

South Dakota had its largest lead of eight in the first half but a Paige 3-pointer gave the Rams a 30-29 edge at the break.

Key Players
T. Burch-Manning
N. Carvacho
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
41.7 Field Goal % 60.9
25.0 Three Point %
70.0 Free Throw % 58.8
  Defensive rebound by Trey Burch-Manning 0.0
  J.D. Paige missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Logan Power made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Logan Power made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Logan Power 9.0
  Anthony Masinton-Bonner missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Anthony Masinton-Bonner made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Peterson 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Kris Martin 12.0
  J.D. Paige missed jump shot 14.0
Team Stats
Points 68 63
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 27 30
Team 2 0
Assists 17 13
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 1 0
0
S. Umude G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
32
N. Carvacho F
20 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo South Dakota 6-5 293968
home team logo Colorado State 5-6 303363
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
away team logo South Dakota 6-5 67.3 PPG 34.3 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Colorado State 5-6 78.5 PPG 37.2 RPG 13.7 APG
0
S. Umude G 8.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.1 APG 49.2 FG%
32
N. Carvacho F 12.8 PPG 11.2 RPG 1.6 APG 54.0 FG%
0
S. Umude G 15 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
32
N. Carvacho F 20 PTS 17 REB 1 AST
42.4 FG% 38.6
24.0 3PT FG% 26.9
57.1 FT% 70.6
South Dakota
Starters
T. Peterson
C. Kelley
T. Burch-Manning
D. Jech
T. Simpson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Peterson 33 12 6 1 2 1 1 5 5/15 0/6 2/2 1 5
C. Kelley 29 10 8 7 1 0 1 3 4/10 2/7 0/0 1 7
T. Burch-Manning 37 10 7 2 0 0 1 2 4/13 1/3 1/1 0 7
D. Jech 20 8 4 1 0 1 0 3 3/3 0/0 2/4 3 1
T. Simpson 37 4 2 4 0 0 0 2 1/6 1/4 1/3 0 2
Bench
S. Umude
N. Robinson
B. Armstrong
L. Power
T. Hagedorn
J. Harvey
J. Stensgard
M. Johns
I. Smith
S. Jovic
C. Hoffman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Umude 23 15 2 1 0 1 0 1 6/8 1/3 2/4 1 1
N. Robinson 14 4 5 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 2/5 3 2
B. Armstrong 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 1
L. Power 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
T. Hagedorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stensgard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hoffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 37 17 3 3 4 18 25/59 6/25 12/21 10 27
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
J. Paige
A. Masinton-Bonner
A. Thistlewood
K. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 35 20 17 1 1 1 1 2 8/11 0/0 4/6 5 12
J. Paige 33 18 6 2 0 1 1 2 7/15 2/6 2/3 0 6
A. Masinton-Bonner 24 7 0 3 1 0 1 1 2/6 0/2 3/4 0 0
A. Thistlewood 28 6 5 2 0 0 0 2 2/6 2/5 0/0 2 3
K. Moore 26 3 2 3 0 0 0 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
Bench
K. Martin
H. Edwards
L. Jenkins
Z. Tyson
R. Berwick
D. James
J. Sabino II
L. Ryan
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 25 6 6 0 0 1 2 4 1/8 1/5 3/4 1 5
H. Edwards 15 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 1
L. Jenkins 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Z. Tyson 5 0 1 1 0 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 38 13 2 4 6 19 22/57 7/26 12/17 8 30
NCAA BB Scores