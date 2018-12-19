Johnson, Daniels help NC State beat No. 7 Auburn 78-71
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) North Carolina State has another big win against a ranked opponent under Kevin Keatts.
Markell Johnson had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers to help the Wolfpack upset No. 7 Auburn 78-71 on Wednesday night, improving to 4-1 against top-10 teams under the second-year coach.
N.C. State (10-1) beat second-ranked Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, as well as highly ranked neighbors Duke and North Carolina in Keatts' debut season. Add Auburn to that list in Year 2, thanks to Johnson's all-night brilliance and Devon Daniels' huge second half in front of a loud home crowd.
''I think we know how good we are as a team,'' Daniels said, ''and if we just keep on competing every night and every day in practice, we're going to get where we want to get.''
N.C. State shot 58 percent after halftime behind Johnson and Daniels, who had 15 points after a scoreless first half. Johnson stood out with 19 points after the break, including a run of 10 straight points - a 3-pointer, a four-point play and pullup 3 in transition - during one critical 75-second sequence.
By the time Daniels scored twice followed by Johnson's layup, the Wolfpack had pushed the lead to a dozen near the four-minute mark.
It wasn't simply a matter of the Wolfpack snatching the game at the end, either. N.C. State led for nearly 38 minutes. Auburn led for 44 seconds.
''I thought we fought for 40 minutes,'' Keatts said. ''That's what I've been asking them to do.''
J'Von McCormick scored 14 points for the Tigers (9-2), who shot 48 percent but committed a season-high 25 turnovers while missing 20 of 25 3-pointers.
''I thought their guards were terrific,'' Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said. ''Johnson was as good as advertised. He was a dominating guard on the floor. ... We had an advantage on the front line. We did not take advantage of our advantage. We turned the ball over way too much, we took too many ill-advised shots.''
BIG PICTURE
Auburn: The Tigers just made too many mistakes. Auburn started cold to get in an early hole, then warmed up only to repeatedly commit turnovers that frittered away any momentum they put together. And finally, the defense that came in ranked 19th nationally in KenPom's adjusted efficiency never found a way to slow Johnson's roll, nor Daniels after halftime.
''We didn't guard how we normally guard,'' McCormick said, adding: ''I felt at times we pressed up a lot, and then at times (Johnson) really got to where he wanted to get on the court.''
N.C. State: Talk about a measuring-stick win. The Wolfpack's only loss had come in a close game at No. 16 Wisconsin. And N.C. State had beaten power-conference opponents Penn State and Vanderbilt in what has otherwise been one of the nation's softest nonconference schedules. That left plenty of question about exactly how good this group is (or isn't). Wednesday's answer proved to be the former.
''I'm excited where we're at, guys,'' Keatts said. ''Look, we didn't accidentally become 10-1.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
This could give N.C. State a shot to land in Monday's AP Top 25 poll, even as Keatts shrugged off any rankings talk. Besides, last year's team never cracked the Top 25 despite the impressive wins yet still landed in the NCAA Tournament.
''I know you guys don't believe this - I really don't care about rankings,'' Keatts said. ''If I'm in the Top 25, OK. If I'm not, OK.''
DYNAMIC DUO
Johnson and Daniels combined to make 13 of 18 shots after halftime, with Johnson making all four of his 3-point tries.
''In the second half,'' Keatts said, ''I thought Markell and Devon were playing H-O-R-S-E for a while.''
NOT ENOUGH
Auburn controlled the boards and was aggressive on the offensive glass after halftime (13 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points). Yet the Tigers also made just 6-of-12 free throws for the game.
''I thought they played more physically than we did,'' Pearl said, adding: ''We didn't get to the line enough. We did not handle the contact very well.''
UP NEXT
Auburn: The Tigers host Murray State on Saturday.
N.C. State: USC Upstate visits the Wolfpack on Saturday.
---
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Horace Spencer
|0.0
|Jared Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|DJ Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|DJ Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Malik Dunbar
|7.0
|+ 3
|Malik Dunbar made 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty
|31.0
|J'Von McCormick missed dunk
|33.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Braxton Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|78
|Field Goals
|30-62 (48.4%)
|28-53 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-25 (20.0%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-12 (50.0%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|30
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|20
|21
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|11
|7
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|24
|21
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
12
|J. McCormick G
|2.4 PPG
|0.9 RPG
|1.2 APG
|52.9 FG%
|
11
|M. Johnson G
|12.3 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|4.3 APG
|61.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McCormick G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|M. Johnson G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|52.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|37
|11
|4
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5/16
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|S. Doughty
|20
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Okeke
|32
|7
|6
|2
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|4
|B. Brown
|26
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. McLemore
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|37
|11
|4
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5/16
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|S. Doughty
|20
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Okeke
|32
|7
|6
|2
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|4
|B. Brown
|26
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|A. McLemore
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCormick
|17
|14
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|0
|A. Wiley
|20
|13
|6
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|5
|M. Dunbar
|20
|12
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/8
|2/5
|0/1
|1
|3
|H. Spencer
|7
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|2
|D. Purifoy
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|33
|13
|11
|3
|24
|21
|30/62
|5/25
|6/12
|13
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|33
|27
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|9/15
|5/8
|4/9
|1
|3
|B. Beverly
|34
|15
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/6
|4/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Dorn
|27
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|W. Walker
|25
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Bryce
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|33
|27
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|9/15
|5/8
|4/9
|1
|3
|B. Beverly
|34
|15
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/6
|4/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Dorn
|27
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|W. Walker
|25
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Bryce
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Daniels
|26
|15
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/13
|1/5
|0/2
|1
|7
|J. Hellems
|17
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|D. Funderburk
|15
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|B. Harris
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|E. Lockett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|26
|13
|7
|1
|21
|15
|28/53
|10/22
|12/23
|5
|21
-
TMC
USCUP54
85
Final
-
MARIST
NH58
49
Final
-
CALBPTST
STHRN79
76
Final
-
BRE
GWEBB29
106
Final
-
FLACOL
FAU64
76
Final
-
STFRAN
STJOHN52
86
Final
-
SACHRT
SETON76
90
Final
-
CARK
22IND53
86
Final
-
UNF
11FSU81
95
Final
-
ROSEMNT
LAFAY54
95
Final
-
STPETE
FDU74
83
Final
-
DELST
DEL73
71
Final
-
UCIRV
EMICH52
48
Final
-
SELOU
GRAM68
69
Final
-
NCAT
13VATECH60
82
Final
-
CORN
TOLEDO70
86
Final
-
5UVA
SC69
52
Final
-
HOUBP
MIAMI73
80
Final
-
NCWILM
GAST71
86
Final
-
WMICH
DAYTON72
85
Final
-
UMKC
CMICH72
81
Final
-
7AUBURN
NCST71
78
Final
-
ODU
RICH63
54
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STNYBRK71
64
Final
-
PSU
DUQ73
67
Final
-
SAMFORD
3TENN70
83
Final
-
KU
FGC85
87
Final
-
WKY
BELMONT74
80
Final
-
NIAGARA
CLEVST60
82
Final
-
ORAL
WICHST63
84
Final
-
BCU
QUINN63
87
Final
-
NLAND
NDAKST43
90
Final
-
ARKLR
MEMP89
99
Final
-
UCSB
NEBOM74
85
Final
-
TEXSO
LAMAR72
80
Final
-
RIDER
DRAKE58
76
Final
-
USM
KSTATE51
55
Final
-
WOFF
17MISSST87
98
Final
-
NCCU
STLOU65
74
Final
-
ALAM
SALAB67
79
Final
-
VALPO
TEXAM49
71
Final
-
GC
NIOWA73
62
Final
-
MNTNA
ARIZ42
61
Final
-
UIW
DEPAUL71
81
Final
-
IDST
UTVALL77
88
Final
-
UCLA
CINCY64
93
Final
-
GATECH
ARK69
65
Final
-
CSN
NMEXST57
92
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCRIV50
87
Final
-
NAU
SANFRAN60
76
Final
-
CAL
FRESNO73
95
Final
-
BOISE
LOYMRY69
70
Final
-
BUCK
MARYCA56
85
Final
-
SIUE
WASHST73
89
Final